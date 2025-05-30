Ariana Grande joins cast of ‘Meet the Parents 4’

After starring in Wicked — and receiving an Oscar nomination for her performance — Ariana Grande will get to show off her comedic chops on the big screen once again.

Deadline reports that Ariana has joined the cast of Meet the Parents 4, the next installment in the Ben Stiller/Robert De Niro comedy franchise. The movie is expected to arrive Nov. 25, 2026, just over a year after Ariana’s Wicked: For Good hits theaters. 

In addition to Stiller and De Niro, original cast members Teri Polo and Blythe Danner are returning for the film, which is being directed and written by John Hamburg, who co-wrote the three previous installments. Plot details are being kept under wraps, as well as details about who Ariana will play in the film.

Overall, the three Meet the Parents films — the 2000 original, the 2004 sequel Meet the Fockers and 2010’s Little Fockers — have grossed $1.13 billion worldwide, according to Deadline.

Yolanda Saldivar, the woman who murdered singer Selena Quintanilla in 1995, has been denied parole by the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole.

Saldivar was convinced and sentenced to life in prison in 1995. She was required to serve 30 years before becoming eligible for parole. Her official eligibility date was March 30, but the Board’s decision was announced Thursday. The next review is set for 2030.

In its decision, the Board stated that the nature of Saldivar’s offense indicated “a conscious disregard for the lives, safety, or property of others.” The Board therefore ruled that Saldivar “poses a continuing threat to public safety.”

Days before the murder, Saldivar, the former president of Selena’s fan club, had been fired by the singer and her husband over allegations that she was stealing money from them. Known as the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena was 23 years old when she was killed. Her posthumous crossover album, Dreaming of You, was the first album by a Latin artist to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200.

Selena’s life inspired the 1997 movie Selena, starring Jennifer Lopez, as well as a 2020 Netflix series. Selena Gomez was named after her.

In a statement on the singer’s official Instagram, Selena’s family said they were grateful for the Board’s decision, saying that it “reaffirms that justice continues to stand for the beautiful life that was taken from us and from millions of fans around the world far too soon.”

“Selena’s legacy is one of love, music, and inspiration,” the statement continued. “She lived with joy, gave selflessly, and continues to uplift generations with her voice and her spirit. … [W]e remain committed to preserving her memory and ensuring that her story is honored with the dignity and respect it deserves.”

The message also thanked Selena’s fans “their unwavering support throughout the years.”

Dearest gentle readers, I regret to inform you that Regé-Jean Page still has no intention of returning to Bridgerton.

The actor, who starred as the Duke of Hastings in the first season of the popular Netflix period romance drama, recently confirmed he has no plans to return to the character.

“I’m very happy to support everyone who’s in the show,” Page said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Everyone’s finding fantastic success but with the show and personal projects, I’m just super happy to say that.”

It seems he is also not interested in joining another popular franchise. When asked if he has considered what it would be like to play James Bond, Page said he is focusing on his current acting projects.

“It’s not something I’ve thought about very much,” he said.

Bridgerton‘s social media accounts first announced Page’s departure from the show in 2021.

“While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” the statement read. “We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.”

The actor spoke about his exit in an interview with Variety shortly after the announcement was made.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year,” Page said. “It felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

Grey’s Anatomy is coming back for more.

The long-running ABC medical drama has been renewed for a 22nd season, a representative for ABC confirmed to Good Morning America on Thursday.

Along with the Grey’s Anatomy news, ABC announced a group of show returns for the upcoming 2025-26 television season.

9-1-1 is set to return for its ninth season. The Rookie, starring Nathan Fillion, is coming back for its eighth season. Shifting Gears is returning for season 2, and Will Trent is set to return for a fourth season.

With Thursday’s announcement, the Shonda Rhimes-created Grey’s Anatomy cements itself as the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history, a title the show has held since 2019. The show also claims the title for longest-running primetime series in ABC history.

Season 21, which kicked off in September, picked up in the aftermath of the season 20 finale, which saw Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) at odds with Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen).

One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush has joined the cast in the latest season, playing the role of Dr. Cass Beckman, a trauma surgeon at Seattle Presbyterian whose husband is David Beckman, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Grey Sloan Memorial.

Disney is the parent company of ABC, ABC News and Good Morning America.

