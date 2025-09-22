Ariana Grande says new ‘Wicked’ song marks the moment Glinda becomes ‘truly good’

‘Wicked: For Good’ (Universal Pictures)

In the original novel The Wizard of Oz, Glinda is the Good Witch, but in the upcoming film Wicked: For Good, Ariana Grande says we’ll see the moment when Glinda chooses that path thanks to new songs written just for the film.

As previously reported, Wicked: For Good will feature a new song for Ariana’s Glinda, called “Girl In the Bubble,” and a new song for Cynthia Erivo‘s Elphaba, called “No Place Like Home.” Ari tells Empire magazine that the new song marks a turning point in Glinda’s life. 

“We get to see [Glinda] decide, ‘I’m going to change the course of Oz. I’m going to become deeply, truly good and make a safe space for people,’” she explains. “She earns her title for real, and we get to see that self-discovery. I’m so grateful for that song, because she deserves it as a character.”

Ari tells the mag that leading up to that moment, “It’s traumatic event after traumatic event after traumatic event” for Glinda, “and they’re all shaping her and propelling her into her actual goodness, that has quietly been there all along, but she wasn’t ready for it yet.”

“Even in the first film you get to see those layers slowly peeling away, but in this film, it’s rapid and urgent,” she adds. “It goes even deeper than imaginable.”

Wicked: For Good hits theaters Nov. 21, the same day the film’s soundtrack drops. The final trailer will arrive on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

