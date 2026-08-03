Ariana Grande taking break from public appearances, exits West End show amid ‘public scrutiny’

Ariana Grande taking break from public appearances, exits West End show amid ‘public scrutiny’
Ariana Grande attending the 83rd Golden Globes awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, January 11, 2026. (by Sthanlee Mirador/PA Images via Getty Images)

Ariana Grande plans to step back from public appearances after completing The Eternal Sunshine Tour, her representative confirmed to ABC News.

The singer will also no longer star in the upcoming West End revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George, which would have reunited her with her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey.

“Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour,” her representative said in a statement to ABC News on Sunday.

“She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny,” the statement continued. “This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much.”

A source close to Grande said the singer is disappointed to leave the production but remains supportive of the creative team.

“She cannot wait to support the brilliant team bringing this project to life,” the source added.

The representative did not specify what prompted Grande’s decision to step back, though the statement cited “endless, ongoing public scrutiny” tied to her public-facing work and appearances.

Grande’s appearance has been the subject of public discussion and body-shaming in recent years, with renewed online commentary following the release of the music video for her latest single, “Petal,” from her newly released album of the same name.

The Grammy winner has previously addressed comments about her body, including in her 2024 song “Yes, And?,” in which she sings, “Don’t comment on my body.”

Grande launched her The Eternal Sunshine Tour in June in Oakland, California. After wrapping up the remaining U.S. dates, she will head to London, where the tour is scheduled to conclude Sept. 1.

The tour marks Grande’s return to the stage after several years focused on acting and recording music, including her starring role as Glinda in the Wicked films.

After the tour concludes, Grande is next set to appear on the big screen in Focker-in-Law, the latest installment of the Meet the Parents franchise, alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters Nov. 25.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein fall in love in ‘Office Romance’ trailer
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Jennifer Lopez as Jackie Cruz and Brett Goldstein as Daniel Blanchflower in ‘Office Romance.’ (Ana Carballosa/Netflix)

See JLo and Brett Goldstein get steamy in the new trailer for Office Romance.

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming rom-com starring Jennifer Lopez and Ted Lasso breakout Goldstein.

The film is “a raunchy romantic comedy about a secret office romance and the trouble two workaholics get in when they start thinking with their hearts,” according to an official description from Netflix.

Lopez stars as the perfectionist CEO of an airline Jackie Cruz in the film, while Goldstein plays her company’s ambitious new lawyer, Daniel Blanchflower.

As the trailer’s description reads, “This is a rom-com that’s not safe for work… but so worth the risk.”

The trailer begins with the pair’s meet-cute on Daniel’s first day of work.

“For most people, work is something that you have to endure. But for me, running this airline, this is the best part,” Lopez’s Jackie says in the trailer.

It’s only after the pair jet off on a destination work trip that things start to heat up between them.

“Do you believe in magic?” Jackie asks Daniel, who tells her, “Honestly, since I first walked into your office, I believe in everything.”

Betty Gilpin co-stars in the film that also features Edward James Olmos, who portrayed Lopez’s father in the 1997 film Selena. He plays the actress’s onscreen father again in this new movie.

Office Romance was written by Goldstein and Joe Kelly and helmed by Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again director Ol Parker. It arrives to Netflix on June 5.

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Julia Louis-Dreyfus to make Broadway debut in ‘Other Desert Cities’ revival
Julia Louis-Dreyfus to make Broadway debut in ‘Other Desert Cities’ revival
A photo of Julia Louis-Dreyfus. (Christopher Anderson)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is set to make her Broadway debut.

The actress will take to the stage in the first Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning play Other Desert Cities.

Louis-Dreyfus will be joined by a cast that includes Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Lily Rabe and Stranger Things star Joe Keery, who also makes his Broadway debut in the production.

Other Desert Cities is scheduled for a 16-week limited engagement at New York’s Hudson Theatre. Performances begin on Sept. 29 with an opening night set for Oct. 18. The show will run until Jan. 17, 2027.

Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey is set to direct the revival of the play, which was written by Jon Robin Baitz. The show follows a family who have a huge secret.

“On Christmas Eve, the sunlit Palm Springs home of a politically connected family becomes a battleground of memory, loyalty, and legacy when a daughter returns with a memoir and the power to expose the explosive truth they’ve kept hidden. As the past comes into focus, the question isn’t just what happened, but who owns a family’s story, and what is the cost to tell it,” according to an official description.

Baitz said he had more or less “talked myself out of imagining Other Desert Cities back in New York.”

“But John Hickey is family to me, and I trust him completely. We go back longer than I ever imagined: he hears a play – its ideas, its feeling, its music – with an intelligence and knowingness that anchors a room,” Baitz said. “And with this company of actors, a playwright dreams about, I thought that if there were still something alive in it, they would find it.” 

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Haymitch enters the Second Quarter Quell in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ official trailer
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Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.’ (Lionsgate)

The odds are in your favor to watch The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping‘s official trailer.

Lionsgate released the full trailer for the highly anticipated sixth Hunger Games film on Monday.

Joseph Zada stars as a young Haymitch Abernathy in the film that follows his journey through the Second Quarter Quell.

Zada leads a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, Glenn Close, Billy Porter and Kieran Culkin.

The trailer starts with Haymitch entering into the bright, candy-colored green meadow of an arena. We then see a clip of President Snow, as played by Fiennes, talking to the young boy.

“Haymitch Abernathy. I bet I know a thing or two about you. You love her and she loves you,” President Snow says, referencing Haymitch’s girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird, who is played by Peak. “But now, you are on your own.”

The trailer also shows off Culkin in the role of Caesar Flickerman and Fanning as Effie Trinket — roles that were originated by Stanley Tucci and Elizabeth Banks in the previous films.

“Go out there and make them remember you,” Effie says to Haymitch before he heads out to be interviewed by Caesar.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins’ novel of the same name. It revisits the world of Panem almost 25 years before the events of the original book and film saga.

The novel begins on the morning of the 50th annual Hunger Games, when Haymitch Abernathy is chosen to compete in the deadly arena. Haymitch eventually wins the games, as he goes on to be the mentor for Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20. 

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