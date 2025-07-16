Ariana Grande to star in animated adaptation of ‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go!’

Disney/Randy Holmes

Ariana Grande is reuniting with her Wicked director, Jon M. Chu, for the animated adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic Oh, the Places You’ll Go!

Warner Bros. Pictures announced Tuesday that Grande and Frozen star Josh Gad are on board for the film, which will feature original songs by La La Land songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

A photo posted to social media shows Grande and Gad in the recording booth, peeking out from behind their script binders.

“I love this book, I love this script, I love the beautiful world of @drseuss, I love this incredible group of creative human beings (@joshgad what a brilliant joy you are),” Grande wrote on her Instagram Story. “I am so thrilled to be a part of this one…it is [very special]! What a dream, thank you @warnerbros and of course @jonmchu.”

Grande will next be seen reprising her Oscar-nominated role as Glinda in Wicked: For Good, out this November. She’ll also star in Meet the Parents 4 opposite Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro.

Gad is set to star in and produce Spaceballs 2, as well as reprise his role as Olaf in Disney’s Frozen 3.

Oh, the Places You’ll Go! will be released in IMAX on March 17, 2028.

Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom on their action-comedy ‘Deep Cover’
Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom on their action-comedy ‘Deep Cover’
Peter Mountain

Improv actors are brought in to work with dangerous criminals in the new movie Deep Cover.

The film, which made its international premiere at Tribeca Festival, drops Thursday on Prime Video. It stars Bryce Dallas Howard as an improv comedy teacher with Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed as two of her students.

All three actors had minimal improv experience before the movie. They told ABC Audio if they had to pick between getting involved with dangerous criminals or bombing onstage during an improv performance, they’d pick the dangerous criminals any day.

“I would trust the criminals more. I would feel safer with the criminals,” Howard said. “There’s kind of nothing scarier than that. Like, you go up to entertain and people are like, ‘You failed! We’re not entertained!’ That’s a nightmare.”

The film finds Bloom showing off his comedy skills. It also finds him wearing a wig that he says rivals the long blond hair of his The Lord of the Rings character, Legolas.

“It’s actually my wig, if you can believe it or not,” Bloom said. “It was made by Peter Owen and [Peter] King, who are amazing. And they actually made my wig for Lord of The Rings.”

Bloom said he had the wig sitting in his closet. It was made for the 2013 movie Zulu in which he acted in opposite Forest Whitaker.

When he read the Deep Cover script and saw his character needed a wig, he knew he had one that would work perfectly.

“I was like, well, this is a great wig,” Bloom said.

But how does his Deep Cover wig rank against his Legolas wig?

“I think it was right up there,” he said.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Disney+
Andor: The rebellion fights on in the second and final season of the Star Wars series.

Prime Video
Étoile: The next show from the Gilmore Girls creator is about the world of ballet.

Netflix
You: Goodbye, you. The fifth and final season of the thriller series arrives.

HavocTom Hardy stars in the new Gareth Evans film about a criminal underworld.

Movie theaters
The Accountant 2Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal star in the action thriller sequel.

Until Dawn: The new horror film is based on the popular video game. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

In brief: ‘The Buccaneers’ season 2 trailer, and more
In brief: ‘The Buccaneers’ season 2 trailer, and more

The trailer for Apple TV+’s The Buccaneers season 2 has arrived. Soundtracked to Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!,” the trailer shows Kristine Frøseth’s Nan adjusting to her new role as duchess and gives a quick glimpse at a new character played by Leighton Meester. Season 2 debuts June 18 …

Oscar-nominated actress Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor is teaming up with rock legend Mick Jagger for a new biopic on rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Sister Rosetta Tharpe, according to Deadline. Ellis-Taylor has been tapped to write the movie, while Jagger is on to produce. The film has been granted the rights to Tharpe’s music catalog, as well as the definitive biography of Tharpe, who died in 1973 …

Tony winners James Corden and Neil Patrick Harris and Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale are all returning to the stage in the Broadway play ART. Previews begin Aug. 28, with an official opening night scheduled for Sept. 16 at the Music Box Theatre. The production will have a limited 17-week engagement …

