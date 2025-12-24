Ariana Grande’s ‘SNL’ episode with Cher is most-watched in over a year

Ariana Grande’s ‘SNL’ episode with Cher is most-watched in over a year

Bowen Yang, host Ariana Grande, musical guest Cher, surprise guest Aidy Bryant, and guitarist Kirk Douglas during ‘SNL’ Goodnights & Credits on Saturday, December 20, 2025 — (Will Heath/NBC)

The combination of host Ariana Grande, musical guest Cher and departing cast member Bowen Yang proved to be a ratings winner for Saturday Night Live.

According to Variety, the Dec. 20 installment of the show, which also marked Yang’s final appearance, drew 5.4 million viewers, making it the most-watched episode in over a year. The last episode to attract a larger audience  aired in November of 2024, when John Mulaney hosted and brought in 6.8 million viewers.

In general, Ariana Grande hosting alongside a female Rock & Roll Hall of Famer as the musical guest seems to be a great combination for SNL. Prior to Mulaney’s episode, Grande’s October 2024 hosting stint with a performance by Stevie Nicks was the show’s most-watched episode since 2021.

During the Dec. 20 episode, Grande and Cher appeared in Yang’s farewell sketch, in which he played a Delta airport lounge employee on his final shift. Grande portrayed his wife, while Cher played his boss. The trio sang “Please Come Home for Christmas,” and an emotional Yang concluded the sketch by saying, “I just feel so lucky that I ever got to work here.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: Netflix announces competition series based on board game ‘Clue’ and more
In brief: Netflix announces competition series based on board game ‘Clue’ and more

A new competition series based on the board game Clue is coming to Netflix. The streaming service has announced that the new show will have players stepping into a real-life game of deception. They will face both mental and physical challenges to uncover the answers to three questions: who, where and with what? Correct guesses add more money to the prize pot, while wrong deductions could lead to elimination …

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Variety reports that the first film in the Harry Potter franchise will be rereleased globally in theaters in 2026 to celebrate the milestone. Warner Bros. Pictures is also introducing a yearlong celebration across all divisions of its media company, which will include a newly designed logo, special-edition products and retail promotions …

Chris Pine and Jenny Slate are uniting for a new love story. Deadline reports that the actors are set to star in Rachel Lambert‘s film Carousel. While the film’s plot is being kept under wraps, it is reportedly a romance. Abby Ryder Fortson, Sam Waterston, Katey Sagal, Heléne Yorke, Jessica Harper and Jeffrey DeMunn also star in the upcoming film …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jabari Banks says his character finally ‘feels like he belongs’ ‘Bel-Air’ season 4
Jabari Banks says his character finally ‘feels like he belongs’ ‘Bel-Air’ season 4
Key art for season 4 of ‘Bel-Air’ (Peacock)

After three seasons of watching Will Smith search for identity and belonging in Bel-Air, Jabari Banks says his character finally feels at home in the show’s final season.

“I think he has reached the point now where he definitely feels like he belongs in Bel Air and having to leave is the hardest part,” he tells ABC Audio. “Finding a place where you’re like, ‘OK, I finally fit in. I finally think I got a hang of this thing’ and then everything changes again.”

Jabari says it’s a storyline fans can relate to.

“I think so many people can resonate with that in life in general. … As soon as you get comfortable, life throws something at you where you are like, it’s another thing,” he says, noting Will leans on his loved ones to get through the ebbs and flows of life.

“I think he’s at the point now in his life where he’s accepting that there’s always going to be something,” Jabari says. “And so as long as he has his family with him, I think he can get through anything.”

One of Will’s family members is cousin Carlton Banks, played by Olly Sholotan. Olly says season 4 completes his character’s story, one that’s seen fans go from hating to loving Carlton.

“I think the thing I’m the most proud of is the fact that I was able to introduce audiences to a version of Carlton that quite frankly they did not like. … He was selfish. He had sacrificed so much of himself to fit in that he just rubbed everyone the wrong way,” Olly says. “It’s been a really incredible thing to see how audiences have come along with him. … And now they’re rooting for him.”

He teases there’s a “really big plot point in [Carlton’s] evolution” in the show’s final season. 

Bel-Air season 4 premieres Monday on Peacock.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs gets 50 months in prison
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs gets 50 months in prison

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sentenced to 50 months in prison for his conviction on two prostitution-related offenses.

He gets credit for time served since his arrest. Combs has already spent 12 months at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Before the judge read the sentence, Combs tearfully apologized in court, saying, “I’ve been humbled and broken to my core.”

Federal prosecutors argued Combs deserved at least 11 years in prison, while Combs’ lawyers asked for a sentence of no more than 14 months.

For all the latest on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sentencing, check out the ABC News Live blog.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.