Ariana Madix stars in ‘Love Island USA’ season 7 teaser trailer

Ben Symons/Peacock

A hot new bombshell has entered the villa! It’s the Love Island USA teaser trailer.

Season 7 of the hit reality dating competition show will premiere on Peacock on June 3. New episodes of the show will drop every single day of the week expect on Wednesdays.

Ariana Madix will return to host the show for season 7, while Iain Stirling is set to once again serve as the narrator.

This season “will introduce a brand new roster of singles, new additions to the vibrant Fiji villa, and the return of the infamous Casa Amor. Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders face brand new couples’ challenges, jaw-dropping twists and turns, and even a few surprise guests,” according to its official description.

Viewers will once again be able to influence what happens on the show by voting for their favorite couples on the Love Island USA app. This means fans will participate in determining which Islanders will recouple, who gets to stay in the villa and who will be sent home heartbroken.

In the teaser, Madix sits in front of Stirling, who is dressed as a fortune teller.

“I need to know, the upcoming season of Love Island USA, what do you see?” Madix says.

The pair look into a heart-shaped crystal ball, where they find Madix dressed to the nines and quick glances at new Islanders.

“Safe to say this season’s looking pretty good,” Madix says.

Love Island USA season 6 was the #1 reality series of 2024. Peacock has greenlit a spinoff series with the working title Love Island: Beyond the Villa. Fan favorites Leah Kateb, JaNa Craig and Serena Page, among other stars from season 6, will appear as part of the spinoff’s cast.

Related Posts

In brief: Jesse Armstrong’s ‘Mountainhead’ gets release date and more
In brief: Jesse Armstrong’s ‘Mountainhead’ gets release date and more

We now know the premiere date for Jesse Armstrong‘s HBO original film Mountainhead. The movie, which is Armstrong’s feature directorial debut and his next project following the drama series Succession, will premiere May 31 on HBO. It will also be available to stream on Max. It follows a group of billionaire friends who get together amidst an international crisis and stars Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith and Ramy Youssef

MobLand is doing numbers on Paramount+. The new show has broken the record to become the biggest global series launch ever on premiere day on the platform with 2.2 million global viewers. The series, which stars Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, is executive produced and directed by Guy Ritchie

Max will be developing a drama series based on the Vanity Fair article NYPD Confidential: Inside America’s Most Unconventional Counterterror Squad. Variety reports that the streamer landed the rights in a highly competitive situation. The article tells the story of Rebecca Weiner, who is the NYPD’s deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism, and explains how her team thwarts terrorist attacks and targeted violence in New York City …

‘Harry Potter’ TV series confirms major casting details
Murray Close/ Getty Images

HBO’s Harry Potter TV series has officially locked in some major roles.

John Lithgow previously confirmed that he had been cast as Dumbledore, which HBO affirmed Monday, along with Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. Those four will all serve as series regulars.

Guest/recurring roles include Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch. Casting is still underway for the core roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

The new Harry Potter series was announced in 2023, with a press release stating at the time that the show would “feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years.”

“Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally,” the release continued.

The film series, which consisted of eight films and made household names of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, was released between 2001 and 2011.

Kenan Thompson has no plans to leave ‘Saturday Night Live’: ‘The forever cast member’
Theo Wargo/NBC

Kenan Thompson has no plans to leave Studio 8H anytime soon.

The actor, who has starred on Saturday Night Live for 22 seasons, is the longest-serving cast member in the show’s history. He told Entertainment Weekly he has no plans of exiting the sketch comedy show.

“It would be cool if I never left the show. That’d be crazy,” Thompson said.

The comedian joined the cast in 2003 when he was 25 years old. Twenty-two years later, he says there is only one milestone left he hasn’t crossed off his list.

“I guess the only other milestone would be just to be the forever cast member,” Thompson said. “Just never leave the show.”

It seems as though he has done some thinking about the numbers of it all.

“Thirty [seasons] is like, okay, that’s just another number kind of thing. 20 was just such a thing that nobody had ever done. People had gotten into their teens before, but nobody had gotten all the way up to 20. And then I was close to doing it. Once I started getting into 17, I was like, well, if I can, I would love to stick around till 20. And now here we are at 22, so I don’t know,” Thompson said.

At this point, Thompson believes he and the show’s creator, Lorne Michaels, are in it for the long haul together.

“I feel like we’ll both just ride until the wheels fall off,” Thompson said.

