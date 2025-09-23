Arizona special House election could be a tipping point on releasing the Epstein files

Democratic congressional candidate Adelita Grijalva speaks to the media during a primary election-night party, July 15, 2025, in Tucson, Ariz. Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Tuesday’s special election for Arizona’s 7th Congressional District will likely narrow Republicans’ slim majority in the House and deliver the decisive vote on the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The heavily blue district will vote to replace the late Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva, who served 22 years in Congress before passing away at 77 in March from complications with cancer treatments.

His daughter, former Pima County Supervisor Adelita Grijalva, is favored to win against Republican Daniel Butierez, who lost to the elder Grijalva last year by nearly 27 percentage points.

Tuesday’s election will likely deliver the decisive signature to allow a vote on compelling the Department of Justice to release all records related to Jeffrey Epstein. The bipartisan discharge petition was put forth by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna.

After Democrat Rep. James Walkinshaw won his special election in Virginia earlier this month, the newly sworn-in congressman brought the discharge petition to 217 signatures, inching it closer to the required 218 needed to force a vote on the matter.

Both Grijalva and Butierez told the Arizona Daily Star last week that they would sign the petition if elected.

This election also has broader implications in the overall makeup of the House of Representatives. House Republicans currently have a narrow majority with 219 seats, while the Democrats hold 213.

Some Republican states are also following President Donald Trump’s call to pick up seats by redrawing their congressional maps to produce more GOP-friendly districts ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

Grijalva seeks to continue her father’s legacy of environmental justice and public education, in addition to focusing on protecting Medicaid.

“I’m not running on my last name, it just is my last name,” she told ABC News ahead of the Democratic primary earlier this year. “So my dad left really big shoes to fill, but I stand on my own two feet in my more than two decades of public service to Arizona, and I’m proud to be supported by leaders and organizations that are leading the progressive movement.”

She was challenged in the crowded Democratic primary by 25-year-old progressive activist Deja Foxx, who would have been the first Gen-Z woman in Congress. Grijalva defeated Foxx by over 40 points. Butierez won the Republican primary with nearly 61% of the vote over two other candidates.

Butierez is a business owner who is focused on curbing illegal immigration and drug flow into the region. Speaking to KGUN about how he was once homeless, imprisoned, and addicted to drugs, Butierez believes these experiences allow him to understand his community’s needs and utilize a firsthand perspective to address these issues.

ABC News’ Lauren Peller, John Parkinson, Brittany Shepherd, and Rachael Dziaba contributed to this report.

Trump administration unfreezes B in after-school funding: Source
William Campbell/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration has unfrozen more than a billion dollars for critical after-school and summer education programming, a senior administration official told ABC News.

A pause on the funding happened on July 1 — so for the last 18 days, school districts and programs have been concerned that programs and staff could be eliminated if funding wasn’t restored.

“The programmatic review is over for 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC),” the senior administration official said. “Funds will be released to the states. Guardrails have been put in place to ensure these funds are not used in violation of Executive Orders,” the official said in a statement to ABC News.

The official did not provide further details on the “guardrails” for the program. 21st Century Community Learning Centers — the chief federal funding stream for after-school and summer-learning programs — supports more than 10,000 local programs serving more than 1 million children nationwide. Congress appropriated $1.329 billion for the programs this fiscal year.

Despite being relieved by this decision, Afterschool Alliance Executive Director Jodi Grant said the 18-day delay and uncertainty for the funding unfreeze caused real harm to impacted students and programs.

“While we are thrilled the funds will be made available and thank the bipartisan lawmakers and the state attorneys general who fought for their release, the administration’s inexplicable delay in disbursing them caused massive chaos and harm, with summer learning programs abruptly shutting down and a large number of afterschool programs cancelling plans to open in the fall,” Grant wrote in a statement. “Those programs have now fallen behind on hiring, outreach, contracting, and other work needed to fulfill their essential mission to keep students safe, inspire them to learn, and give working parents peace of mind that their kids will be safe and supervised when schools are out.”

The Office of Management and Budget did not indicate whether it would be unfreezing the rest of the roughly $6 billion in federal funds for programs such as English language acquisition, educator development and adult education, among others. A spokesman for OMB told ABC News that many of the programs “grossly misused” government funds to promote a “radical leftwing agenda.” The funds are still under a programmatic review.

The news comes just days after 10 Republican senators urged OMB Director Russ Vought to reverse the decision to withhold this funding for education programs already appropriated by Congress.

Led by Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, the senators’ letter said the decision to pause this funding was “contrary to President Trump’s goal of returning K-12 education to the states.”

In a new statement, the West Virginia Republican said lifting the pause will help students in her state and across the country thrive.

“21st Century Community Learning Centers offer important services that many West Virginians rely on,” Moore Capito wrote in a statement. “This program supports states in providing quality after-school and summer learning programs for students while enabling their parents to work and contribute to local economies. We should be supporting education opportunities like these.”

Taking a victory lap, Moore Capito said the senators’ rare rebuke of Trump’s education policies prompted the actions by OMB, calling it “big news!”

“@RussVought45 just informed me that the @usedgov is releasing crucial funds to states that support after school and summer education programs,” Capito wrote in a post on X.

“This is in direct response to a letter I led my @SenateGOP colleagues on earlier this week!”

Meanwhile, 24 Democratic states and D.C. sued Trump this week over the administration’s education funding freeze, contending it was against the Impoundment Control Act of 1974 — says Congress must consider and review executive branch withholdings of budget authority.

Several state education leaders who spoke to ABC News say that they’re scrambling to prevent immediate harm to students as the school year approaches. OMB has not given a timeline on when the programmatic review for the other education programs will be completed.

Rhode Island Department of Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green said she fears for the future of education in her state and the entire country.

“These are dollars that were appropriated by Congress, and this hurts kids,” Infante-Green told ABC News, adding “There’s going to be a direct impact in every single school in our nation. And I think people forget that.”

Reacting to the news, Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield told ABC News that restoring the after-school and summer learning funding will be a “point of celebration” in Idaho. The state receives about $6 million from the 21st Century Community Learning Center grants, according to Critchfield. Still, she said there’s anxiety among educators across Idaho as the remaining funding is paused.

“I think for our school leaders right now, the focus on a timeline is really what we have been talking about,” Critchfield told ABC News.

“Are we talking about a delay? Are we talking about an elimination? When will that information be available?”

Andrew Cuomo, Eric Adams face calls to unite behind 1 NYC mayoral candidate — though neither appears willing to drop out
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Just weeks after New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani declared victory in the primary, other candidates set to be on the ballot — particularly incumbent Mayor Eric Adams and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo – are facing calls to unite behind another candidate in order to stymie Mamdani’s bid, even if that means dropping out themselves.

The calls come as Mamdani consolidates other support for his mayoral bid. He has received newfound endorsements from groups and people who had endorsed Cuomo in the primary, including the Hotel and Gaming Trades Council AFL-CIO and the 32BJ SEIU property service workers union. On Thursday, New York Rep. Adriano Espaillat also endorsed him after having previously endorsed Cuomo.

Other Democrats have sounded a sharply different tone.

Former New York Gov. David Paterson, in a press conference on Monday, called on mayoral candidates to unite behind one candidate in order to stop Mamdani. He framed Mamdani as “antagonistic” and too inexperienced to run a city as complex as New York.

Paterson — who supported Cuomo in the primary — brought up a recent suggestion by independent candidate Jim Walden that an independent poll should be run close to the election, and the candidates that lose in the poll would endorse whoever won and stop campaigning.

“What we are really doing is calling on the candidates who are still in the race to find a way to unite behind one of them,” he said.

A spokesperson for Cuomo said that the Cuomo campaign would review the poll proposal from Walden, but did not make any commitments.

“Jim proposed a fair independent survey be taken in September to determine whose candidacy and vision for New York is strongest in a one-on-one race in November. Today, Governor David Paterson supported that proposal. While this is unorthodox, these are unusual times. We are at a dangerous moment for our city,” spokesperson Rich Azzopardi wrote, adding that their campaign does not see any path to victory for Adams.

Adams did not run in the Democratic mayoral primary and is running in the election as an independent. Cuomo conceded in the Democratic primary, but has qualified for an independent ballot line in the general election. Cuomo has not yet said if he’ll actively campaign.

Adams told ABC station WABC-TV on Monday, “I’ve said that over and over again, over and over again, that — do the right thing for the people of this city and mobilize around one candidate so we can look at the extreme threat that we’re having with Mamdani.”

Adams, in an appearance on CNBC on Monday morning, claimed that Cuomo had asked him to step aside from the mayoral race. Asked for comment on Adams’ claim, a spokesperson for Cuomo did not deny it, but said the campaign would not discuss private conversations.

Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa will also be on the ballot and has rebuffed calls to withdraw as well.

“Andrew Cuomo couldn’t defeat Zohran Mamdani in a primary, and Eric Adams has failed to win the support of either party and is now polling dead last,” he said in a statement after Paterson’s comments. “I’m running on the issues, and I will beat Mamdani on November 4th. I will bring this city back.”

Laura Tamman, a political science professor at Pace University, said it does not look likely any candidate will withdraw, given how candidates such as Adams and Sliwa have indicated strongly that they’ll stay in. She said she could predict some scenarios where Cuomo could endorse a different candidate.

“There just aren’t really incentives for anyone to get out of the race, because Mamdani looks so certain to win,” she told ABC News.

It’s also unlikely an independent candidate would win anyways, she added, and Mamdani is still the favorite.

“It’s not because he’s the Democratic nominee, although he is, but because [Mamdani] demonstrated that he has such broad appeal during the primary election campaign, he won over voters from almost every demographic, and there wasn’t a clear ideological split … he appealed to moderate Democrats as well as progressive, left Democrats.”

Some real estate and business interests in the city have also aligned against Mamdani. Tamman told ABC News that “there are business interests that think a Mamdani mayoralty will be bad for their pocketbooks, so they have a financial incentive to oppose his candidacy.”

Mamdani has reached out to members of the business community to meet with and hear from them.

One major outside group involved in the race is hedging its bets.

Fix the City, an independent expenditure group that spent more than $14 million supporting Cuomo in the primary, may choose a candidate to support in the general election. A source close to the super PAC said that some donors want Fix the City to support “a free-market candidate with the experience to govern effectively.”

“Fix The City is currently assessing the evolving situation and has yet to decide what role it intends to play in the general election,” spokesperson Liz Benjamin told ABC News.

Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who donated hundreds of thousands to the Fix the City, said earlier this month that he met with both Cuomo and Adams and said he believes Cuomo should step aside to let Adams take on Mamdani.

Trump says China conspiring against US with Putin, Kim meeting at military parade
Chinese President Xi jinping (R) shows the way to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Centre on September 1, 2025 in Tianjin, China. (Photo by Suo Takekuma – Pool/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump took to his social media platform as Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared together in Beijing for China’s largest-ever military parade on Wednesday.

Trump accused Xi of “conspiring against” the United States as they attended the parade, which marked the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II.

“May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America,” Trump wrote on social media as the parade was underway.

Trump referenced America’s involvement in World War II in his post on, saying, “The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and ‘blood’ that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader.”

“Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice!” the president wrote.

In his remarks at the parade, held in front of the Tiananmen Gate, Xi hailed the Chinese People’s Liberation Army as a “heroic force” and spoke of nations and treating each other as equals.

“The Chinese nation is a great nation that does not fear violence, and that stands independent and strong,” Xi said. “In the past, when confronted with a life-or-death struggle between justice and evil, light and darkness, progress and reaction, the Chinese people stood united, rose up in resistance, and fought for the survival of the country, the rejuvenation of the nation and the cause of human justice.”

Yuri Ushakov, a top aide to Putin, dismissed Trump’s conspiracy allegations.

“I want to say that no one organized any conspiracies, no one was weaving anything, no conspiracies,” Ushakov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin, who is close to the Kremlin and has previously interviewed Putin. “Moreover, no one even had that in their minds, none of these three leaders had that,” Ushakov said.

“Everyone understands the role that the United States, the current administration of President Trump and President Trump personally play in the current international arrangements,” Ushakov said in a video posted by Zarubin to his Telegram channel.

Kim, Xi and Putin gathered for the military parade amid Ukrainian and Western concerns over the collaboration of the three nations in bolstering Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, ongoing since February 2022.

Putin sent an invitation to meet with Kim on the sidelines of the military parade, according to Putin’s top foreign policy aide. The two leaders met after the event, according to a Kremlin readout published Wednesday.

Putin thanked Kim for sending North Korean troops to fight Ukraine’s incursion in Russia’s western Kursk region last year. “I would like to emphasize that your soldiers fought valiantly and heroically,” the president said, according to the Kremlin’s readout. “We will never forget the sacrifices made by your armed forces and the families of your military personnel.”

In response, Kim said, “As I said during our previous meeting, if there is anything we can do to help Russia, we will certainly do that, and we will regard this as our fraternal duty. We will do everything in our power to assist Russia.”

After the meeting, Putin and Kim hugged in front of reporters, with the Russian leader inviting Kim to visit Russia. “Come back again,” Putin said.

The North Korean Foreign Ministry said in a Wednesday statement that Kim was “enveloped in an atmosphere of the warmest friendship and enthusiastic welcome” on his arrival in Beijing.

Ukrainian and Western governments have accused North Korea of supplying significant amounts of ammunition and troops to support Russia’s war, while Kyiv and its NATO backers have identified China as Moscow’s prime source of materiel and a vital economic lifeline.

ABC News’ Tanya Stukalova, Somayeh Malekian and Kevin Shalvey contributed to this report.

