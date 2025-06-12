Arnold Schwarzenegger’s family supports him at ‘FUBAR’ premiere

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s family supports him at ‘FUBAR’ premiere
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

The Hollywood premiere of FUBAR season 2 was a family affair for Arnold Schwarzenegger on Wednesday night.

The actor’s family came out to support him ahead of the release of the show’s second season on Netflix.

Arnold was all smiles as he posed for photos with his sons Christopher Schwarzenegger and Patrick Schwarzenegger, daughters Christina Schwarzenegger and Katherine Schwarzenegger, and son-in-law Chris Pratt.

Arnold shares Christopher, Patrick, Christina and Katherine with ex-wife Maria Shriver.

The Terminator star also shared a moment with his son Joseph Baena, his son with Mildred Baena.

“Go watch my dad do what he does best,” Baena wrote in the caption of an Instagram post Thursday, alongside a photo of him and his father.

Arnold’s current partner, Heather Milligan, was also in attendance at the event. The actor previously opened up about his relationship with Milligan in a 2023 interview with People.

The star-studded event was also attended by the FUBAR cast, including Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Aparna Brielle, Guy Burnett, Carrie-Anne Moss and Barbara Eve Harris.

According to a logline for the series, FUBAR follows Luke Brunner (Arnold), a veteran CIA operative who was on the verge of retirement.

“After his last mission in saving another operative — who just so happened to be his daughter — he’s back and face to face with new villains,” the logline continues. “This is an old flame from Luke’s past who threatens to destroy the world…if she doesn’t destroy his life first.”

FUBAR season 2 is available to stream now on Netflix.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Report: Netflix eyeing Jack Lowden for Mr. Darcy in ‘Pride and Prejudice’ series
Report: Netflix eyeing Jack Lowden for Mr. Darcy in ‘Pride and Prejudice’ series
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage via Getty Images

Netflix may just have found its Mr. Darcy.

Jack Lowden is in talks to play the romantic hero in the streamer’s TV adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, according to Variety.

Fitzwilliam Darcy is the iconic literary character made famous for his relationship with protagonist Elizabeth Bennet in Jane Austen‘s classic 1813 novel.

Netflix did not comment on the casting news. The streamer announced the project in October 2024. This new adaptation is being written by Dolly Alderton.

No official casting has been announced so far, though there were unconfirmed rumors in the British press that Daisy Edgar-Jones is being eyed to play Elizabeth Bennet.

If Lowden were to take on the role, he’d join a roster of iconic portrayals of the character, including Colin Firth‘s performance in the 1995 BBC miniseries and Matthew Macfadyen‘s portrayal in the 2005 film by Joe Wright.

Peter Cushing and Laurence Olivier have also famously played the romance icon on screen.   

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Cast for Sam Mendes’ Beatles films confirmed; movies coming in April 2028
Cast for Sam Mendes’ Beatles films confirmed; movies coming in April 2028
L-R: Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, and Joseph Quinn; Photo by: John Russo

After months of rumors and speculation, Sony has finally confirmed the four actors who’ll play The Beatles in Sam Mendes’ four separate films about the legendary group.

As the rumors had previously suggested, Harris Dickinson has been cast to play John Lennon, with Paul Mescal playing Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

While each Beatle will be getting their own film, it doesn’t sound like moviegoers will have to wait too long to see each one. The studio revealed all four pictures will be released in April 2028, with the project titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

Mendes’ Beatles project was first announced back in February 2024. “I’m honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies,” Mendes, best known for such films as American Beauty and Skyfall, said at the time.

The Sony films will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the life stories of band members and their legendary catalog of music.

While this is the first time The Beatles have supported a movie about the band, it isn’t the first time they have been depicted on screen. The 1994 film Backbeat chronicled the early days of The Beatles, and in 2009, Aaron Taylor-Johnson played Lennon in the film Nowhere Boy, which focused on the singer’s teenage years.

The Beatles were also subject of the 2019 comedy Yesterday, about a struggling musician who wakes up after an accident and discovers he’s the only one in the world who remembers The Beatles.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘South Park’ season 27 teaser trailer and more
In brief: ‘South Park’ season 27 teaser trailer and more

Omigod, you guys! The first image from the Legally Blonde prequel series Elle has arrived. In the photo, obtained by Deadline, Lexi Minetree is in character as Elle Woods. Wearing all pink while laying on pink bedsheets and talking on her landline phone, Minetree evokes the character made famous by Reese Witherspoon

The release date for the upcoming 27th season of South Park has been revealed. The long-running animated series will return to Comedy Central on July 9. It has been over two years since the show aired new episodes. The network also released a teaser trailer for the new season, which features homes burning down and the Statue of Liberty being yanked down, among other things …

The crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise returns in the official teaser trailer for season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The trailer teases 10 new adventures for the gang, which includes the return of Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk. While the season does not have a release date, it will drop sometime in summer 2025. The show has already been renewed for season 4, which is currently in production …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.