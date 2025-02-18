Arrest made in 2023 homicide

VA- On February 18, 2025, Martinsville Police Officers, along with the Greensboro Police Department and North Carolina Bureau of Criminal Investigations, made an arrest related to a July 9, 2023 murder. Jahil Arman Martin, 23, of Greensboro, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder. Martin was held without bond pending his extradition to Virginia.
The incident continues to be under investigation. If you have any information about this incident,
please contact Lieutenant Richard Barrow at 276-403-5458 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63CRIME (276-
632-7463) Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line and you could receive an award up to $2,500.00.
From Original Release:
On July 9, 2023, at 2:25 a.m. Nyjeon Dameae Brandon, age 20, from Martinsville, was brought to the
SOVAH Health Martinsville Emergency Room with gunshot wounds. Mr. Brandon died as a result of
those injuries shortly after his arrival. The investigation revealed that the shooting took place while
Mr. Brandon was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling in the 300 block of Commonwealth
Boulevard.