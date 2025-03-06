Arrest Made in 2024 Sports Bar Shooting

From the Martinsville Police Department:

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Jalen Davon Pritchett, 24, on March 6 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Pritchett had been wanted by the Martinsville Police Department since May 2024.

Pritchett is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, willfully

discharging a firearm in a public place, possession of a firearm after an assault and battery of a family

member, carrying a concealed weapon – second offense, possession of a firearm under a protective

order, and three counts of destruction of property. The charges stem from a May 17, 2024, shooting at

a Martinsville sports bar.

He is being held in North Carolina without bond, pending extradition to Martinsville.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Lt. Richard

Barrow at 276-403-5458 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63CRIME (276-632-7463). Crime Stoppers is an

anonymous tip line, and callers may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

Original Release: May 22, 2024

Rosario Nasiar Eggleston, of Martinsville, has been arrested in connection with the May 17th shooting of an individual at Tequila’s Sports Bar and Grill. Eggleston, age 24, has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, willfully discharge in a public place, possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a violent convicted felon, and three counts of destruction of property.

On 5/17/2024 at approximately 11:45 pm, officers were dispatched to Tequila’s Sports Bar and Grill in reference to a shooting in the parking lot. While on scene, officers were notified that an adult male had been transported from the scene to SOVAH Health Martinsville with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, a 20-year-old Martinsville resident, suffered from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Officers collected evidence, interviewed witnesses, and obtained surveillance videos during the investigation, which led to the issuing of warrants on two individuals—one of those being Rosario Eggleston.

The second individual, who has yet to be arrested, is 24-year-old Jalen Davon Pritchett. Pritchett is wanted for malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, willfully discharge in a public place, possession of a firearm after an assault and battery of a family member, carrying a concealed weapon second offense, possession of a firearm under a protective order and three counts of destruction of property.