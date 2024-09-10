Arrest made in alleged attack over New York City store owner’s Kamala Harris window display

(NEW YORK) — A 76-year-old man has been arrested in an alleged attack on the owner of a New York City clothing boutique who says confrontation erupted last month over a large poster of Vice President Kamala Harris she displayed in her window, according to police.

The New York City Police Department confirmed to ABC News that the suspect, Juan Bernal of New York City, was arrested on Saturday and charged with assault in the third degree — a class A misdemeanor.

Williams, the owner of Tanya’s Luxury Fashion Boutique on the Upper West Side of Manhattan and alum of the VH1 series “Basketball Wives,” told ABC News the attack unfolded outside her store on Aug. 30. She said she was standing in the doorway of her store around 1:30 p.m. when a man walked by her and then came back after apparently noticing the large poster of the Democratic presidential nominee displayed in her window along with T-shirts supporting Harris’ run for the White House.

“He said, ‘You should have this in your window,'” Williams said of the man who allegedly pointed to his T-shirt touting Harris’ opponent, former President Donald Trump. “I moved toward him to keep him sort of out of the store and said, ‘I’m supporting Kamala.'”

Williams, who opened her store in February, said she initially thought she and the man would engage in friendly banter over the presidential campaign. But then things quickly escalated, she said, when he told her why she and other Black voters should support Trump.

“I knew there was no benefit to engaging him because there was no conversation to be had. Because I would not do that, he spits towards me,” Williams said. “And at that moment, I had a decision to make: Should I knock him the hell out, which I could have, or do I try to get hold of him and call the police.”

She alleged the suspect spat at her again, in her face, and she reached out and grabbed him by the shoulders and told witnesses gathered around them to call the police.

Williams said she became distracted and the man allegedly pushed her, causing her to injure herself when the back of her head hit her door.

As the man backed away, she said she ripped off a piece of his shirt that contained a button reading, “We stand with Israel.” Williams showed ABC News the torn section of clothing and button, which she said the man left behind, and she later showed police officers who responded to the 911 calls reporting the incident.

A New York Police Department spokesperson told ABC News that the department launched an investigation of the alleged crime as an assault in the third degree. The incident, which happened in the 20th precinct, is not being investigated as a hate crime but could be escalated depending on the evidence uncovered, the spokesperson said.

Williams alleged the suspect yelled racial slurs at her, but an NYPD incident report does not mention the racial element alleged by Williams.

Williams said Tuesday that she is “at a loss” as to why the information she relayed to a police officer was not in the incident report. She said she has not yet been interviewed by District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office but plans to urge prosecutors to upgrade the charges against Bernal to a hate crime.

ABC News has reached out to the district attorney’s office and is awaiting a response.

Williams is the ex-wife of former NBA star Jayson Williams, who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in the 2002 accidental shooting of a limousine driver.

“The outpouring of support from the NYC community and even people driving from NJ, Pennsylvania and Maine to express their anger and support for me has been humbling and greatly appreciated,” Wiliams said Tuesday, adding that political differences are part of the American culture but “physical attacks because of our differences can’t be tolerated.”

Reached by phone on Monday, Bernal told ABC News he is in the process of finding an attorney to fight the charges.

“The only story I can tell you [is] everything she said is false. It’s not like that. I’m now trying to get lawyers to help me with this,” Bernal said.

Bernal said he went to the police on Saturday after hearing of the allegations made against him. He declined to speak specifically about what happened in the alleged confrontation, saying that he needed to speak to a lawyer first.

“I went to the police precinct on my own, hopefully for them to listen to my side,” Bernal said. “Nobody came to look for me. I went there. They appreciated that I showed up. But right now I’m trying to get out of this situation.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Suspect ID’d in teen’s 1996 murder, but he dies by suicide hours after police question him
(DILLON, Mont.) — A suspect was identified through DNA in the 1996 cold case murder of a 15-year-old girl in Montana. But the suspected killer won’t go to trial because he died by suicide just hours after he was interviewed by police, authorities said.

On Sept. 21, 1996, 15-year-old Danielle “Danni” Houchins was raped and suffocated in shallow water at the Gallatin River, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said.

The case went unsolved for decades.

A partial DNA profile from a hair found on Houchins’ body was submitted to CODIS — the nationwide law enforcement DNA database — but no matches were found, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

The DNA was then sent to Parabon NanoLabs to try to solve the crime through genetic genealogy, according to authorities and Parabon.

Genetic genealogy takes an unknown suspect’s DNA left at a crime scene and identifies it using family members who voluntarily submit DNA samples to a DNA database. Police can then create a much larger family tree than if they only used databases like CODIS.

“In a significant breakthrough last month, DNA evidence collected at the time of Houchins’ death was matched to 55-year-old Paul Hutchinson of Dillon, Montana,” the sheriff’s office said.

Hutchinson, who worked for the Montana Bureau of Land Management for 22 years, had no criminal history and was married with two children, the sheriff’s office said.

On the evening of July 23, detectives interviewed Hutchinson for nearly two hours, authorities said.

During the interview, Hutchinson “displayed extreme nervousness … sweated profusely, scratched his face, and chewed on his hand,” the sheriff’s office said.

Early the next morning, Hutchinson called the authorities, said he needed help and then hung up, the sheriff’s office said. Responders found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the side of a road, the sheriff’s office said.

After the suicide, authorities confirmed that the “DNA evidence was a complete match to Paul Hutchinson,” Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said at a news conference Thursday.

In 1996, Hutchinson was a student at Montana State University, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators said they believe Houchins and Hutchinson didn’t know each other. The sheriff described it as a “crime of opportunity” by an “evil man.”

Boyfriend kills girlfriend, her mother in shooting outside Kentucky courthouse: Police
(ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky.) — Three family members were shot, including two fatally, near a courthouse in Kentucky on Monday before attending a hearing on an emergency protective order, officials said.

The suspect in the incident — who was dating one of the victims — fled the scene and shot himself during a standoff with police, according to the Elizabethtown Police Department.

The shooting unfolded in a parking lot across the street from the Hardin County Justice Center shortly before 9 a.m. ET, officials said.

Three people were shot in an “ambush-type style” attack, Elizabethtown Police Chief Jeremy Thompson said. The suspect — identified as Christopher Elder, 46 — fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect’s girlfriend — 37-year-old Erica Riley of Elizabethtown — was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her mother, 71-year-old Janet Rylee of Hardinsburg, was also shot and died from her injuries at a hospital, police.

A third person, a man related to the victims, was also shot and remains in stable condition, police said. His name has not been released.

Two children belonging to one of the victims were also at the scene but were unharmed, Thompson said. No additional details on the juveniles were released.

Following a vehicle pursuit in western Kentucky, Elder shot himself during a standoff with police, authorities said. He remains hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

The shooting was an isolated, domestic incident, police said. It occurred prior to a hearing on an emergency protective order those involved were attending at the courthouse, according to Elizabethtown Mayor Jeff Gregory.

“It’s just terrible, it’s a tragedy,” said Gregory, who previously served during a career in law enforcement. “Domestic situations are never predictable. They often end in horrible situations like this. Unfortunately, that happened in downtown Elizabethtown today.”

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

“Please join [my wife] Britainy and me in praying for everyone affected by this senseless act of violence,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement.

Black bear attacks child in tent on Montana campground
(NEW YORK) — A black bear attacked and injured a child Sunday night in Montana, officials said.

The child — who had been inside a tent on a private campground near Red Lodge — was taken to a medical facility in Billings, according to a news release from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Officials did not identify the child or disclose their current condition.

The campground was evacuated following the attack, and the bear was shot and killed the next day, officials said.

Officials said “unsecured attractants,” including food and garbage, were found in the vicinity of the tent where the attack occurred.

The black bear that attacked the child “had no history of conflicts” and “had likely become food-conditioned and human-habituated after accessing unsecured attractants in the area,” officials said.

Officials warned the public that Montana is “bear country,” and visitors should take precautions to avoid bear encounters while camping.

Campers were urged to keep food outside of tents, get rid of garbage in “bear resistant bins,” and safely secure food or anything with a scent.

“People should be prepared to encounter grizzly or black bears in Montana,” the news release stated. “Avoiding conflicts with bears is easier than dealing with conflicts.”

