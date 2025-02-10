Arrest made in connection to bomb threat at Dollar General

On Sunday, February 9, 2025, at approximately 8:00 PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bomb threat at the Dollar General located 2662 Greensboro Road.

Following an investigation, authorities identified and arrested Roger AMOS Jr., 52, in connection with the threat. Law enforcement secured the area, completed a search of the area with an explosive K-9 and no explosive devices were found. The situation was deemed safe, and the store has since resumed normal operations.

AMOS was taken into custody a short distance away at 2034 Rives Rd. without incident and is facing charges related to the false threat. AMOS is currently being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center on a $4,500.00 secured bond on a single of of threatening to bomb.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a bomb threat reported at the same address on Friday, February 7, 2025, at approximately 7:30 PM.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office takes all threats seriously and remains committed to ensuring public safety. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or CRIMESSTOPPERS at 276-63-CRIME (276-632-7463).