Arrest made in Dollar General shooting

On October 7, 2025, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Charles Edward Mills, 19 years of age, turned himself in to deputies at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the shooting that occurred on October 6, 2025, at the Dollar General located at 3874 Stones Dairy Road, Bassett, Virginia.

Mills was taken into custody without incident and charged with the following offenses. Mills is currently incarcerated at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond on two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and attempted robbery.

The shooting, which took place in the parking lot on the side of the building away from the main shopping entrance, resulted in two individuals being struck by gunfire. Evidence collected during the investigation indicates that gunfire was exchanged between the two victims and another suspect or suspects.

“Our investigators worked tirelessly through the night following up on leads and processing evidence. Thanks to their dedication — and the cooperation of our community — a suspect is now in custody. We remain committed to holding everyone involved accountable and ensuring the safety of our citizens.” Sheriff Wayne Davis.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at (276) 63-CRIME (276-632-7463). Information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a cash reward.