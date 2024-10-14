Arrest made in fatal Michigan home invasion where perpetrators posed as utility men

Arrest made in fatal Michigan home invasion where perpetrators posed as utility men
(OAKLAND, Calif.) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a Michigan home invasion in which two men are believed to have gained entry by posing as utility workers.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified him as Carlos Jose Hernandez, 37, and said they are seeking his extradition from Louisiana.

The second suspect remains at large, and the sheriff’s office is urging anyone with information that could lead to an arrest to get in touch.

On Friday, a 72-year-old man was found dead in the basement of his Rochester Hills home, according to the sheriff’s office. His wife, who called 911, had been tied up with her hands duct-taped.

It is not yet clear how the man, identified as Hussein Murray, was killed.

“Because of the gruesome nature of the injuries, it was not immediately clear if he had been shot or bludgeoned to death,” the sheriff’s department said in a press release.

The woman told law enforcement officials that the night before the attack, the two suspects had also shown up to the home claiming to be responding to a gas leak, but they were not allowed inside.

When they showed up again on Friday, they were let into the home, and her husband went with them into the basement, “ostensibly to look for the leak,” according to the sheriff’s department.

When they came back upstairs without her husband, they tied her up and taped her hands, the woman said. She did not see him come out afterward and “assumed he had been kidnapped.”

In home security camera footage released by the sheriff’s department, the since-arrested suspect can be seen wearing a utility worker’s uniform and a mask while holding a clipboard.

“We’re DTE. We’re checking for gas leaks,” the man can be heard saying in the video, naming the Michigan-based energy company.

In a statement after the incident, DTE urged customers to “be alert for DTE Energy impersonators.”

“If anyone arrives at your home or business claiming they are from DTE, please ask to see a badge with a photo ID. If the person refuses to show their badge, do not allow them entry into your home. If the person becomes agitated or acts in a strange manner, call 911 immediately,” the company said.

In an interview with a Detroit ABC affiliate WXYZ, Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard described Murray as “a loving guy, owned a business, cared about his neighborhood and his community.”

“[He] shouldn’t have been a target of this — no one should ever be a target of this,” Bouchard said.

Murray owned a jewelry and pawn shop, according to WXYZ.

Bouchard said they believe Murray’s killing was “very targeted.”

“It wasn’t random,” Bouchard said. “They’re not just knocking on doors and doing this.”

Apalachee teacher fatally shot by his classroom doorway: ‘He was trying to crawl back to us’
(WINDER, Ga.) — When a gunman opened fire outside Stephanie Reyna’s classroom at Apalachee High School in Georgia, killing math teacher and football coach Richard Aspinwall, she said her classmates jumped into action, shutting and barricading their door.

The chaos began when Reyna, 17, said her class “heard banging on the lockers right outside of the classroom door.”

Brayan Maldonado, also 17, said it sounded like someone had been pushed up against a locker.

“My teacher, Coach Aspinwall, he opened the door, and he ran outside to see what’s going on,” Reyna told ABC News.

“We heard some popping sounds,” Reyna said. “We just stopped, we froze, we didn’t know what was going on. … So we all ran to the back of the classroom. We hid in the corner.”

Reyna said she and her 17 classmates were lying on the ground for several minutes when they heard more popping sounds.

“That’s when we realized that our classroom door was still open,” Reyna said.

Maldonado said he started to hear “a little bit of breathing” and “a little bit of groaning.”

The students then saw Aspinwall on the ground, they said.

“He was just there, in the doorway, just laying there,” Reyna said. “He was trying to crawl back to us … we just think he was trying to get to us.”

“A couple minutes passed by. He’s taking his breaths,” Maldonado said. “And then we hear his final breaths.”

“Then one of my classmates got the courage to stand up from his position of hiding” and drag Aspinwall’s body into their classroom, Maldonado said.

“That encouraged me to stand up,” Maldonado said.

He said he and his classmates closed the door and barricaded it with cabinets, desks and chairs.

“We were just putting anything we possibly could to make sure [the shooter] couldn’t get in,” Maldonado said.

Once the door was secured, Reyna and Maldonado said they tried to console their classmates.

“Some were hyperventilating, some were crying,” Maldonado said. “I was really trying to calm everyone down. Once everyone was calm, I got calm and all the feelings kicked in.”

Reyna said first responders evacuated the students to another classroom before they joined the rest of the school at the football field.

Aspinwall, fellow teacher Christina Irimie, and two students were killed in Wednesday morning’s shooting in Winder. Nine others were injured.

The 14-year-old suspect, Colt Gray, a student at the school, surrendered at the scene to the school resource officers and was taken into custody, authorities said.

Gray is charged with four counts of felony murder and will be tried as an adult, authorities said. A motive is not known.

3 arrested for alleged acid attack on New Jersey woman
(WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J.) — Three Florida residents have been arrested after they were hired for an alleged acid attack on a woman in New Jersey last month, officials said Tuesday.

Police responded to a home in Monroe Township on July 26, where a 42-year-old woman was attacked upon arriving home from work, according to the Gloucester County, New Jersey, Prosecutor’s Office.

“As the victim opened her car door, she was approached by an unknown female who threw a cup and its liquid contents directly at the victim,” the prosecutor’s office said in a press release.

The alleged female assailant then fled the scene.

The victim was airlifted to a burn center, where she is still being treated for chemical burns over 35% of her body, the officials said.

“The liquid used in the attack is believed to be a highly caustic acid,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Following an extensive investigation, police said they were able to trace the getaway vehicle to two suspects, who they identified as 38-year-old Betty Jo Lane and 39-year-old Jmarr McNeil, both of Jacksonville, Florida.

Prosecutors said Lane and McNeil were hired to carry out the attack by 49-year-old William DiBernardino, of Boynton Beach, Florida.

The victim “had a prior relationship” with DiBernardino, the prosecutor’s office said.

All three suspects were taken into custody in Florida, the office said. Lane and McNeil were extradited to New Jersey on Tuesday, according to the Boynton Beach police.

They have each been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and stalking.

It was not immediately clear if the suspects had retained attorneys.

Woman found dead in her cubicle four days after last clocking in
(TEMPE, Ariz.) — Police in Tempe, Arizona, are investigating after a Wells Fargo employee was found dead in her cubicle four days after she last scanned into the building.

The Tempe Police Department responded to the office on Aug. 20 after being notified by building security.

Police identified the worker as Denise Prudhomme, 60.

Her cause of death has not yet been determined.

“The preliminary investigation did not show any obvious signs of foul play,” police said.

Prudhomme scanned into the building the morning of Friday, Aug. 16, police said. Her body was found on Aug. 20 in her third-floor cubicle, and she was pronounced dead at 4:55 p.m., according to the authorities.

A spokesperson for Wells Fargo said Prudhomme’s cubicle was in an underpopulated part of the building and that colleagues were informed of her death after her family was notified.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague, Denise Prudhomme,” a spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones, and we are in contact to ensure they are well supported during this difficult time.”

The Wells Fargo spokesperson said counselors would be made available to support employees affected by the incident.

“We are committed to the safety and wellness of our workforce,” the spokesperson added.

