Arrest tally grows to 250 in immigration enforcement surge in Charlotte, North Carolina: DHS

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) — A federal immigration crackdown dubbed Charlotte’s Web has netted 250 arrests in North Carolina’s largest city, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrests of people allegedly in the country illegally came in a span of just four days, officials said.

“The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and federal agencies continue to target some of the most dangerous criminal illegal aliens as Operation Charlotte’s Web progresses,” a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement on Wednesday. “This immigration enforcement surge in the Charlotte area has led to the arrest of over 250 illegal aliens as of the evening of 11/18.”

The announcement of the arrest tally in Charlotte came a day after Greg Bovino, the commander-at-large of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), blamed North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein for what he said was an increase in violent rhetoric that federal agents are facing in their immigration enforcement blitz in the state.

Bovino took to social media on Tuesday to slam Stein, a Democrat who released a statement over the weekend asking residents of the Tar Heel State to report any “inappropriate behavior” they witness from federal agents.

“If you see any inappropriate behavior, use your phones to record and notify local law enforcement, who will continue to keep our communities safe after these federal agents leave,” Stein said.

In a social media post, Bovino told Stein, “You need to check yourself,” and cited an online video of a woman threatening to use a screwdriver to stab U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents if they pull her over.

“Governor Stein, you caused this,” Bovino said in the post. “Let me say that again, Governor. When you spout lies about a lawful law enforcement operation, you spark something in weaker-minded people like this who may act upon your direction.”

Bovino did not specifically say what statements from Stein prompted his social media response.

On Sunday, Stein issued a statement, saying, “We’ve seen masked, heavily armed agents in paramilitary garb driving unmarked cars, targeting American citizens based on their skin color, racially profiling, and picking up random people in parking lots and off of our sidewalks.”

Bovino’s warning to Stein came after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) cited two incidents this week in Charlotte in which people allegedly rammed the vehicles of federal agents or drove directly at the agents.

In one case, the DHS alleged that a U.S. citizen allegedly drove a “large van” at agents as they were conducting an immigration operation dubbed Charlotte’s Web.

“He immediately fled the scene, starting a dangerous high-speed chase through a densely populated area,” according to a DHS statement posted on X. “During the chase, he attempted to ram into law enforcement vehicles — posing a serious public safety threat. As agents were boxing him in — the driver proceeded to ram law enforcement vehicles in an attempt to escape.”

One federal agent was injured in the incident, according to the DHS.

The DHS statement said that after the suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested, a firearm was allegedly found in his van. The DHS said the man “has prior arrests for resisting law enforcement, public disturbance and intoxication/disruptive conduct.”

The DHS said another driver arrested in Charlotte on Monday jumped a curb, drove into a parking lot and sped toward agents.

“The driver was warned to stop and back up,” the DHS said in a statement. “The driver then drove the vehicle toward the exit of the parking lot and waited to try and box in Border Patrol. As agents went to confront the driver, the car rammed a law enforcement vehicle and fled the scene.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the DHS said CBP and ICE agents have faced nearly 100 vehicular attacks this year, nearly double the number from 2024.

Charlotte is the latest city targeted by the Trump administration to enforce immigration laws in a nationwide effort that has included Los Angeles and Chicago, which are so-called “sanctuary” cities and states that limit actions their local authorities take to aid the work of immigration agents.

Immigration advocates, elected leaders and lawyers representing people arrested elsewhere in the country on charges of ramming the vehicles of federal agents denied the charges have criticized how masked federal agents have stoked fear.

DHS, in announcing its action in North Carolina, said the state also has “sanctuary” politicians.

Elsewhere in the country where ICE and CBP sweeps have occurred, immigration advocates, elected leaders and residents have criticized the federal operations, saying they were not requested and that they are stoking fear in their communities. Lawyers representing people arrested elsewhere in the country on charges of ramming the vehicles of federal agents have denied the charges.

The lawyer for 30-year-old Marimar Martinez, who was shot in Chicago in October by Border Patrol agents, who accused her of ramming their vehicle, claimed in court that he viewed a body-camera video from one of the agents that proves his client did nothing wrong.

Martinez’s lawyer, Christopher Parente, said during an Oct. 6 court hearing that the federal agents appeared to swerve into Martinez’s car after one of them was heard in the footage saying, “Do something, bitch.”

“When I watched the video after this agent says, ‘Do something, bitch,’ I see the driver of this vehicle turn the wheel to the left. Which would be consistent with him running into Ms. Martinez’s vehicle, okay,” Parente said. “And then seconds later, he jumps out and just starts shooting.”

Raleigh, N.C., Mayor Janet Cowell said in a statement on Monday that federal agents were expected to continue their operations in her city on Tuesday after they fanned out across nearby Charlotte over the weekend, detaining more than 130 people within about 48 hours.

Cowell, a Democrat, said the federal action was not requested.

“As the capital city, it is important to us that everyone who lives, works, plays, and learns in Raleigh feels safe,” Cowell said. “We have been made aware that Customs and Border Protection are coming to Raleigh. While [the Raleigh Police Department] is not involved in immigration enforcement, we are committed to protecting our residents and to following the law.”

Federal agents are expected to stay in North Carolina until Friday, according to preliminary information from federal authorities. By the end of the week, about 200 agents are expected to be redeployed to New Orleans to begin “Operation Catahoula Crunch” in the Big Easy, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

Luigi Mangione ordered to appear in Pennsylvania court
Luigi Mangione ordered to appear in Pennsylvania court
Luigi Mangione, the suspect indicted in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is seen arriving at the South Street Helipad in New York City, Dec. 19, 2024, after being extradited from Pennsylvania. (XNY/Star Max/GC Images via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Accused UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione is being ordered to appear in a Pennsylvania courtroom on state charges, including possession of a gun without a license. 

The Blair County District Attorney’s Office in Pennsylvania wants Mangione — who is currently being held in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn — to appear in court for a pretrial motion hearing scheduled for Nov. 7.

The United States Marshal’s Service is being asked to release him into the custody of the Blair County Sheriff’s Department.

Mangione is accused of shooting and killing CEO Bryan Thompson with a 9 mm handgun equipped with a silencer on a Midtown Manhattan street on Dec. 4, 2024.

After a several-day manhunt, Mangione was captured in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He’s charged in Pennsylvania with forgery, carrying a firearm without a license,  tampering with records or identification, possessing instruments of a crime and false identification to law enforcement.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to New York state charges as well as federal charges. The federal charges would make him eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

Connecticut woman appears in court for allegedly attempting to poison man with antifreeze in wine: Police
Connecticut woman appears in court for allegedly attempting to poison man with antifreeze in wine: Police
Connecticut State Police

A Connecticut woman appeared in court on Thursday after she was charged with allegedly attempting to poison a man with whom she shares a child by putting antifreeze in his wine at his home in Ridgefield, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Kristen Hogan, 33, was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of interference with an officer after she admitted to pouring ethylene glycol — a “poisonous ingredient within antifreeze and other household products” — in a bottle of wine from which the man drank, according to an affidavit obtained by ABC News.

During her court appearance on Thursday, Hogan’s bail was set at $1 million. She was told not to contact several individuals placed under protective orders and required to surrender all firearms.

On Sept. 12, police interviewed the 34-year-old male victim, who had been hospitalized “sometime in early August” and underwent a blood test that revealed he had ethylene glycol in his system, the affidavit said.

The victim, who has not been identified, said during the interview that he had “family over for dinner and that his stepmother had brought an unopened bottle of wine,” officials said. The victim and his family drank some of the wine, with the remainder being “corked and placed in the fridge at the end of the night,” officials said.

Then on Aug. 10, five days after the family dinner, the victim said he “consumed a small amount of the same wine,” went to bed and then “woke up in the middle of the night multiple times and became increasingly ill,” officials said.

At 6 a.m. the next day, the victim “woke up vomiting and called his father for advice,” who directed him to call his mother, who lived in the area, officials said.

Once at his home, the victim’s mother found her son “slurring his words, staggering, and vomiting,” and then decided to take him to the hospital, officials said.

The hospital “initially believed he was experiencing a stroke” but then determined that the victim was “exhibiting signs of an ethylene glycol poisoning,” the affidavit said. The victim was then placed on dialysis and admitted to the ICU, officials said.

Once authorities arrived at the hospital, the victim told them that he believed Hogan, with whom he shares a child, had poisoned the wine “based off the fact her phone uploaded data” to his Wi-Fi router a few days earlier and that she was the “last person other than himself to be in the residence prior to him drinking the already opened wine,” officials said.

The victim told officials he “believed that a motive for him being poisoned is the fact that Hogan would become the full owner of the residence and would gain full-time custody of their child,” officials said.

On Sept. 30, a final lab report indicated that “ethylene glycol was detected in the wine,” officials said.

Police also went through Hogan’s phone, which revealed searches for “various lethal amounts of poisons” and “how much mono ethylene glycol would kill you” after the victim was hospitalized, the affidavit said.

In an interview with police, Hogan said she and the victim had been separated since May but that she had “more recently started living back at the same residence” where the victim lived, officials said.

Hogan also said she “never intended to kill him, but just wanted to make him sick as payback for being mentally abusive,” the affidavit said.

Officials said Hogan had also claimed she was in Rhode Island when she was supposed to be in court with the victim on Aug. 7 regarding a complaint she had filed but that she was actually at the victim’s residence, to which she had full access, the affidavit said.

Hogan also told officials that she has poured “a very small amount” of the same substance into the man’s iced tea bottle on a separate date, the affidavit said.

“If undetected or untreated, ethylene glycol ingestion can cause serious or fatal toxicity,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a statement to ABC News, Hogan’s lawyer, Mark Sherman, said it is “premature to comment on any specifics.”

“What we know is that Kristen is a loving mother who misses her children dearly right now. These are just accusations and we will be diligently investigating and defending her against these claims,” Sherman said in a statement.

Her next court date is scheduled for Dec. 2.

Lawyers for Comey ask judge to dismiss charges based on prosecutors’ ‘flagrant misconduct’
Lawyers for Comey ask judge to dismiss charges based on prosecutors’ ‘flagrant misconduct’

<figure><img src=”https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/Getty_JamesComey_102025.jpg” alt=””><figcaption>James Comey, former FBI Director, speaks at the Barnes &amp; Noble Upper West Side on May 19, 2025 in New York City. . (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)</figcaption></figure><p>(NEW YORK) — Last month’s&nbsp;<a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/US/former-fbi-director-james-comey-indicted-days-after/story?id=125935658″><span class=”s1″>indictment of James Comey</span></a>&nbsp;on charges of making false statements to Congress was the result of a yearslong relentless pressure campaign by President Donald Trump that shattered Justice Department norms and violated multiple laws and the former FBI director’s free speech rights, Comey’s attorneys argued Monday in a sweeping 51-page filing seeking dismissal of his case.&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>Comey&nbsp;<a href=”https://nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fabcnews.go.com%2FPolitics%2Fformer-fbi-director-james-comey-make-1st-court%2Fstory%3Fid%3D126322951&amp;data=05%7C02%7CMarc.E.Nathanson%40abc.com%7Ca1d8d44c0a58460636c808de0fe69897%7C56b731a8a2ac4c32bf6b616810e913c6%7C1%7C0%7C638965680240868315%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&amp;sdata=wMrj8EVKmcpjiCGKsLmZwSOT%2BL4WzXP%2BKhuwFiaCh9k%3D&amp;reserved=0″><span class=”s1″>pleaded not guilty</span></a>&nbsp;earlier this month to one count of false statements and one count of obstruction of a congressional proceeding related to his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020, amid what critics call Trump’s&nbsp;<a href=”https://nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fabcnews.go.com%2FUS%2Flist-individuals-including-lisa-cook-targeted-trump-administration%2Fstory%3Fid%3D124968309&amp;data=05%7C02%7CMarc.E.Nathanson%40abc.com%7Ca1d8d44c0a58460636c808de0fe69897%7C56b731a8a2ac4c32bf6b616810e913c6%7C1%7C0%7C638965680240889586%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&amp;sdata=OzB3KgLWzwY2Y1PNWuUxbLgkAkvMv2r8y%2BY1Tc%2BZNEY%3D&amp;reserved=0″><span class=”s1″>campaign of retribution</span></a>&nbsp;against his perceived political foes. Vice President JD Vance has said any such prosecutions are “driven by law and not by politics.”&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>Trump’s direct calls for his attorney general to&nbsp;<a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/trump-allowed-involved-comey-case-indictment-doj/story?id=125935132″><span class=”s1”>act “NOW!!!”</span></a>&nbsp;to prosecute Comey and other political enemies in a social media post last month was accompanied in the filing by an extensive detailing of statements dating back to 2017 in which Trump publicly called for Comey to be charged.&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>The&nbsp;<a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/trump-nominate-former-attorney-lead-key-prosecutors-office/story?id=125775601″><span class=”s1”>subsequent installation</span></a>&nbsp;of White House aide and insurance lawyer Lindsey Halligan to bring the prosecution over the objections of career prosecutors “establishes an invidious and badfaith motivation” to the charges, Comey’s attorneys argued in the filing.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>”President Trump ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) to prosecute Mr. Comey because of personal spite and because Mr. Comey has frequently criticized the President for his conduct in office,” the filing argued. “When no career prosecutor would carry out those orders, the President publicly forced the interim U.S. Attorney to resign and directed the Attorney General to effectuate ‘justice’ against Mr. Comey.&nbsp;&nbsp;He then installed a White House aide with no prosecutorial experience as interim U.S. Attorney.&nbsp;&nbsp;The President’s new hand-picked interim U.S. Attorney indicted Mr. Comey just days later — and days before the relevant statute of limitations was set to expire.”&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1”>Comey’s attorneys asked U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff to dismiss the case “with prejudice,” which would bar the government from seeking to charge Comey again over his 2020 testimony to Congress — in order to set an example for other politically-motivated prosecutions sought by the Justice Department as well as preventing Comey from facing “a potential perpetual state of being vindictively prosecuted.”&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″><strong>”</strong>Objective evidence establishes that President Trump directed the prosecution of Mr. Comey in retaliation for Mr. Comey’s public criticisms and to punish Mr. Comey because of personal spite,” Comey’s attorneys said. “Such a vindictive prosecution serves no legitimate government interest and contradicts fundamental constitutional values.”</p><p class=”p1″>”Bedrock principles of due process and equal protection have long ensured that government officials may not use courts to punish and imprison their perceived personal and political enemies.&nbsp;&nbsp;But that is exactly what happened here,” said one of two motions filed by Comey’s attorneys Monday. “President Trump ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) to prosecute Mr. Comey because of personal spite and because Mr. Comey has frequently criticized the President for his conduct in office.”&nbsp;&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>Comey’s lawyers filed two separate motions to dismiss — one arguing the case against Comey was vindictive and another calling into question the legal authority of Halligan, the acting U.S. attorney who brought the charges.</p><p class=”p1″>The filing repeatedly cites a&nbsp;<a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/US/prosecutors-memo-new-us-attorney-recommended-plans-charge/story?id=125925246″><span class=”s1″>series of stories</span></a>&nbsp;from ABC News that detailed the turmoil in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia in the days leading up to Comey’s indictment, including Trump’s move to oust U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert over his objections to bringing cases against the president’s enemies that career prosecutors had determined had no merit.</p><p class=”p1″>Also on Monday, Comey’s legal team responded to a court filing from federal prosecutors that suggested they may move to have Comey’s lead attorney Patrick Fitzgerald disqualified from the case, accusing the government’s attorneys of seeking to defame Fitzgerald by implying he engaged in criminal activity.&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1”>In a court filing late Sunday night, prosecutors told Judge Michael Nachmanoff that Fitzgerald’s alleged involvement in providing information to the media for Comey after Comey was fired by President Donald Trump in 2017 could “inform a potential conflict and disqualification issue.”&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1”>In their filing late Sunday, prosecutors accused Comey of using Fitzgerald as an intermediary in 2017 to “improperly disclose classified information” related to memos Comey shared recounting several of his interactions with President Trump.&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>An investigation by the DOJ’s inspector general, however, found “no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the Memos to the media,” according to a report issued by IG Michael Horowitz.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>”There is no good faith basis for attributing criminal conduct to either Mr. Comey or his lead defense counsel,” Comey’s attorneys said Monday in their response. “Similarly, there is no good faith basis to claim a ‘conflict’ between Mr. Comey and his counsel, much less a basis to move to disqualify lead defense counsel.”</p><p class=”p1”>In their filing Monday, Comey’s attorneys further raised concerns about the government’s review of evidence that could be considered privileged communications between Comey and his lawyers, writing that it “appears … unlawful.”&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1”>They have asked Judge Nachmanoff to deny a request by the DOJ to expedite a review of the evidence to determine which materials could be covered by privilege, writing that it’s important to give them ample time to respond to the motion “to avoid trampling on Mr. Comey’s legal privileges and to ensure that the government does not proceed with an unlawful review.”</p><p class=”p1″>Halligan was appointed by Trump as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia just four days before she went to a grand jury and sought Comey’s indictment over what sources say were the&nbsp;<a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/US/prosecutors-memo-new-us-attorney-recommended-plans-charge/story?id=125925246″><span class=”s1″>objections of career prosecutors</span></a>.</p><p class=”p1″>The grand jury ultimately voted to indict Comey on two of three charges sought by Halligan related to Comey’s 2020 congressional testimony regarding the FBI’s&nbsp;<a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/russia-probe-timeline-moscow-mueller/story?id=57427441″><span class=”s1″>Russia probe</span></a>&nbsp;and whether Comey authorized leaks of anonymous information to the media.&nbsp;Comey has denied all charges.</p><p class=”p1”>While legal experts argue there’s an extraordinarily high bar for tossing a prosecution based on the argument of malicious 