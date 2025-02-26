Arrest warrant issued for wife of murdered California fire captain

(CALIFORNIA) — An arrest warrant has been issued in the murder of a fire captain in California, who was stabbed multiple times in her own home on Feb. 17, according to officials.

Investigators concluded that 54-year-old Yolanda Marodi, also known as Yolanda Olejniczak, is suspected of fatally stabbing her wife, 49-year-old Cal Fire Capt. Rebecca Marodi, according to a warrant filed in San Diego County Superior Court last week and released Monday.

Lorena Marodi, the victim’s mother, told officials that approximately one week prior to her death, “Rebecca told Yolanda that she was leaving her and ending their marriage,” according to the warrant.

Lorena Marodi also provided officials with Ring camera footage of the night of her daughter’s death.

In the footage, Rebecca Marodi is seen being chased across the patio by Olejniczak, screaming “Yolanda! Please..I don’t want to die,” the warrant said. Olejniczak responded, “You should have thought about that before,” and appeared to stand in front of Marodi with a knife in her right hand, according to the warrant. There appeared to be blood on both Marodi’s back and Olejniczak’s arms.

Olejniczak can be heard telling Marodi to go inside in the video. Marodi repeatedly asks for Olejniczak to call 911, and then the two enter the residence, the warrant says.

Several minutes later, the front-door camera captures Olejniczak wearing different clothes, loading “pets, random items and some luggage” into a silver Chevrolet Equinox, according to the warrant.

Approximately an hour after Olejniczak left her house, her vehicle entered Mexico, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Police said in a statement on Friday that the sheriff’s office has “alerted authorities on both sides of the border about this suspect.”

An associate of Olejniczak shared with investigators a text from the suspect the day after the murder, reading, “Becky came home and told me she was leaving me, she met someone else, all the messages were lies. We had a big fight and I hurt her…I’m sorry,” according to the arrest warrant.

“Based on video surveillance from the residence depicting Yolanda with a knife standing in front and pushing Rebecca who was covered in apparent blood, Yolanda fleeing to Mexico and the text message Yolanda sent to a close friend stating she ‘hurt’ Rebecca, I believe Yolanda stabbed Rebecca Marodi multiple times ultimately causing Rebecca’s death,” the warrant said.

This is not the first crime Olejniczak has been accused of killing their partner. In 2003, she pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for stabbing her then-husband to death and was sentenced to 11 years in prison, according to officials. She served the time and was released, after which she met Marodi.

Olejniczak is believed to be driving a silver 2013 silver Chevrolet Equinox with a California license plate 8BQJ420, according to officials. Police also said the suspect is traveling with a small white dog.

Last week, Cal Fire confirmed Marodi’s death in a statement posted on social media.

“It is with great sadness that CAL FIRE reports the off-duty death of Fire Captain Rebecca ‘Becky’ Marodi,” officials said. “Captain Marodi served over 30 years with CAL FIRE, primarily in Riverside County, but also serving time in San Bernardino and San Diego Counties. The tragic loss of Captain Marodi is mourned by her family, friends and her CAL FIRE family.”

Police said anyone with information about the location of Olejniczak is urged to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330.

ABC News’ Alex Stone and Vanessa Navarrete contributed to this report.

(NEW YORK) — Harvey Weinstein begged a Manhattan judge on Wednesday to put him on trial earlier than planned, saying he isn’t sure he will live until the spring while incarcerated in the “hell hole” that is the New York City jail complex.

“Every day I’m at Rikers Island it’s a mystery to me how I’m still walking,” Weinstein told the court while seated in a wheelchair. “I’m asking and begging you, your honor, I can’t hold on anymore. I’m holding on because I want justice for myself and I want this to be over with.”

Weinstein is scheduled to stand trial April 15. Judge Curtis Farber said he could not push it earlier because he is scheduled to preside over a murder trial that is “set in stone.”

Even so, Weinstein persisted.

“I beg you to switch your case and do so out of clemency,” Weinstein said. “I don’t know how much longer I can hold on.”

He complained that the conditions he faces in jail are complicating his medical issues, calling Rikers Island “a medieval situation.”

Weinstein — who has cancer and underwent emergency heart surgery in September — is suing New York City and its Department of Correction, alleging “medical negligence.”

“I’m begging the court to move your date so we can have that date instead and proceed with this trial as quickly as we can and get out of this hell hole,” Weinstein said Wednesday.

The disgraced film producer asked to start the trial even a bit earlier, April 7, because, he said, “every week counts.”

Farber said he would consider the request.

“If the lawyers report to me they can do it sooner then I’ll make myself available,” Farber said.

On Wednesday, Farber denied Weinstein’s bid to dismiss a new sexual assault charge from a woman who alleged Weinstein forced oral sex on her in a Manhattan hotel in 2006. Weinstein argued that prosecutors unduly delayed charging him.

“The application to dismiss denied,” Farber said. “The court has inspected the grand jury minutes and found them to be sufficient.”

Weinstein will stand trial on the new sexual assault charge at the same time he is retried on two other sexual assault charges after an earlier conviction was overturned on appeal.

(NEW JERSEY) — On Donald Trump’s first day in office, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy asked the president and his administration to “reexamine” New York City’s highly debated congestion pricing plan, the first of its kind in the nation, and its impact on the Garden State.

Murphy said Tuesday he has not yet heard from Trump on his letter, which requested that “New York’s congestion pricing scheme receive the close look it deserved but did not receive from the federal government last year.”

In the letter, Murphy noted the state plans to amend its pending lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration over congestion pricing. Murphy told reporters Tuesday that the Biden administration did an “incomplete” study on the impacts of the plan.

“The Biden administration, which is why we sued in the first place, did not do what is called an environmental impact study, which takes longer, but is more comprehensive,” Murphy said during a Q&A at an unrelated press event. “It would have included environmental impact on New Jersey. That’s why we took legal action. I’ve said publicly from moment one, we will live with the results of that study.”

“We’re asking the Trump administration to do what the Biden administration did not do,” he continued.

The congestion pricing plan, which launched on Jan. 5, newly charges passenger vehicles $9 to access Manhattan below 60th Street during peak hours as part of an effort to ease congestion and raise funds for the city’s public transit system. The extra per-ride surcharge is 75 cents for taxis and black car services, and $1.50 for Ubers and Lyfts. During peak hours, small trucks and charter buses will be charged $14.40, while large trucks and tour buses must pay $21.60.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which manages the city’s subways as well as bridges and commuter rails, has said the toll enables it to issue $15 billion in bonds to help fund capital projects.

In response to Murphy’s letter to Trump, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters on Tuesday that if the congestion pricing plan is ultimately killed, “that comes with $15 billion more” the federal government will need to give to New York.

“That’s $15 billion of lost investment that we will need to have — not from the state, but from the federal government,” Hochul said during a presentation on the state’s 2026 executive budget.

In his letter to Trump, Murphy noted congestion pricing is one area where the Democratic governor believes their “priorities align.” He cited remarks Trump made during his campaign for president, in which he called the plan a “massive business killer and tax on New Yorkers, and anyone going into Manhattan,” as well as after the election, in which he called it the “worst plan in the history of womankind.”

“For my part, I am open to congestion pricing in concept,” Murphy wrote in the letter, though said the resulting plan is a “disaster for working- and middle-class New Jersey commuters and residents” who now need to pay a fee on top of bridge or tunnel tolls.

“And adding insult to injury, New Jersey communities are not being fully compensated for the additional traffic and attendant pollution that will be re-routed to them because of congestion pricing,” he wrote.

New York City’s congestion pricing plan got underway following a yearslong environmental review process. After postponing the launch of the program days before it was set to start last year, Hochul revived it with a new, phased-in toll plan that initially lowers the fee.

A week after the launch, preliminary data showed the plan is working, with an average of 7.5% fewer vehicles than would have been expected in the district without congestion pricing, officials said.

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) — For much of the Gulf Coast, the snowstorm that’s expected to end soon was a once-in-a-lifetime snowstorm.

Many areas saw more snow than they have in at least 130 years, making this truly a historic event.

Florida just saw the most snow on record, with a preliminary 8.8 inches observed in Milton, which is north of Pensacola. This is the highest snow total on record for the state, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow reports from the last 24 hours include about 1.2 inches in Houston, Texas. That’s the official number because it was taken at the city’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, but the southeast part of the city saw over 4 inces. The NWS said it “is one of the top snowstorms to impact the Houston area.”

Elsewhere in the South, the snowfall was higher. In Louisiana, Baton Rouge saw 7.6 inches, New Orleans saw 8 inches and Lake Charles saw at least 4.8 inches, with up to 6 inches in some areas. Lafayette has seen 9 inches.

The snowfall the most recent highest total in New Orleans was from New Year’s Even in 1963 when 2.7 inches fell.

The 7.5 inches that fell in Mobile, Alabama, and the 7.6 inches in Pensacola, Florida, were all-time records.

Snow is still falling early Wednesday along the coastal Carolinas, in Georgia and in northern Florida.

About 5 inches have so far been reported in parts of coastal North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. Even North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, said it’s seen 3.8 inches — and it’s still snowing there.

The snow is expected to end around 7 a.m. for the east coast, exiting Charleston, South Carolina, and Wilmington, North Carolina, last.

Rain will continue in the Florida peninsula into the afternoon, heading south and exciting Miami, with lingering spot showers expected through the evening and again on Thursday for the Florida peninsula.

