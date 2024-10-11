“Art the Clown ruins Christmas”: Director Damien Leone talks just-opened ‘Terrifier 3’

ABC Audio

The third film in the growing Terrifier slasher series is now in theaters.

The franchise that centers on masked killer Art the Clown had humble beginnings: its 2018 original was made for $34,000, but went on to earn 10 times that. 

Director Damien Leone tells ABC Audio he hoped to raise $50,000 for a sequel, and fans on the crowdfunding site Indiegogo ponied up a quarter of a million dollars instead. The 2022 film was a smash, making nearly $16 million. 

“Every time I make something new with this character, the fan base grows just a little more,” Leone tells ABC Audio. “And we were always surprised with just how much it has grown.”

“This time,” Leone adds with a laugh, “Art the Clown ruins Christmas.” 

The lifelong horror fan explains he has always loved the “Christmas-horror subgenre,” adding, “To me, there’s nothing creepier and cozier than a maniac dressed as Santa Claus trying to break into your house on Christmas and chop you up with an ax.”

Admitting the evil Santa Claus “trope has been done a million times,” the filmmaker adds, “now that I could put Art the Clown in a maniac Santa Claus getup, it makes the ‘maniac Santa Claus’ fresh, and it makes Art the Clown fresh.”

Leone notes, “I always say, as extreme as these movies are and as violent as they are, we always remind the audience, especially with this character, that this should be a fun experience. … It’s a fun roller-coaster ride that you shouldn’t take too seriously.”

Again starring David Howard Thornton as Art, Terrifier 3 also stars Lauren LaVeraChris Jericho and The Lost Boys vet Jason Patric.

 

76th Emmys: ‘Baby Reindeer’’s Jessica Gunning wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jessica Gunning won her first-ever Emmy award Sunday night for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role in the Netflix series Baby Reindeer. 

“I honestly feel like I’m gonna wake up any minute now and this whole thing has been a dream,” Jessica shared in her acceptance speech. “I’m so incredibly proud to be a part of Baby Reindeer so I just would love to say a huge thank you to everybody who let me.”

She then thanked the show’s creator and star Richard Gadd, saying, “I tried so many times to put into words what working on Baby Reindeer meant to me and I fail every time … I’ll keep it simple and just say thank you for trusting me to be your Martha. I will never ever forget her or you, or this. It really means a lot.” 

Other nominees in the category included Dakota Fanning, Lily Gladstone, Aja Naomi King and Diane Lane.

Joe Manganiello to host Netflix’s Geeked Week
Netflix

Netflix has tapped a dyed-in-the-wool geek to host its annual tribute to all things nerdy, its Geeked Week live finale festivities.

Joe Manganiello, who lists playing Dungeons & Dragons and collecting comics among his pocket-protector pastimes, will headline the live event that will cap off the week, held in Atlanta on Sept. 19. 

Joining him will be Cobra Kai stars Jacob Bertrand and Xolo Maridueña, the latter of whom played the superhero Blue Beetle in 2023.

The streamer’s Geeked Week kicks off on Sept. 16, offering sneak peeks of a host of forthcoming projects, including the final season of Stranger Things and a new season of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Manganiello’s Atlanta show will boast a bevy of talent, including Rebel Moon and Twilight of the Gods director Zack Snyder; Black Mirror‘s Charlie Brooker; Dallas Liu from Airbender; Finn Wittrock from Don’t Move; Jeff Ward and Matt Owens from One Piece; and Tom Sturridge and Kirby from The Sandman.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Love is Blind: Singles from Washington, D.C., are ready to try their hand at love in season 7.

Heartstopper: Nick and Charlie are back and bringing all the feels in season 3.

It’s What’s Inside: A pre-wedding party descends into a nightmare in the new sci-fi horror film.

Prime Video
The Legend of Vox Machina: A band of misfits fight their inner and outer demons in season 3.

Hulu
Hold Your Breath: Start spooky season off right with the new horror film about horrific dust storms.

Max
The Franchise: Follow the chaotic lives of the crew of a blockbuster movie in the comedy series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

