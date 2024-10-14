Art the Clown speaks after ‘Terrifier 3’ beats ‘Joker 2’ in the “battle of the clowns”

Cineverse/Screambox – ABC Audio

In a matchup some called the “battle of the clowns” at the box office, Terrifier‘s Art the Clown knocked out Joker. 

The threequel and the flop sequel to the Oscar-winning original went head-to-head in theaters over the weekend: Terrifier 3 took the top slot at the box office, with an $18.3 million debut to Joker: Folie à Deux‘s $7.1 million second weekend.

What’s more, according to ratings aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Terrifier 3 has a 76% from critics and is “Verified Hot” with an overall score of 89%. 

The Joker sequel earned a “splat” from the site: It has a 33% from critics and a 32% from moviegoers. 

For his part, David Howard Thornton, who plays Art the Clown, tells ABC Audio “it’s been quite the ride” watching the character take off from its micro-budgeted beginnings.

He says it’s “surreal” to find out his alter-ego has such famous fans. “Someone showed me a picture when Jeff Bezos … dressed up as Art the Clown. I was like, ‘Are you kidding? One of the richest men in the world? Can you fund us? Send me free Amazon stuff, please, man,'” he added with a laugh.

Jason Patric, his co-star in the new movie, also dressed up as Art, and Joey Fatone is also a fan, Thornton says, which left him “stunned.” 

Of the Christmas-set third film, Thornton teases, “It’s gonna give everyone a silent night but violent night,” laughing that it’s a “fun … family picture — just bad things happen to these families.”  

Of Art, he insists “he’s a jolly guy. He certainly enjoys slaying.”

 

Melissa McCarthy, Clive Owen to star in ‘JonBenét Ramsey’ for Paramount+
Photos: Gerhard Kassner — Good Morning America

Clive Owen and Melissa McCarthy will star as John Bennett and Patsy Ramsey, the parents of murdered child pageant contestant JonBenét Ramsey.

Paramount+ says the limited series tentatively titled JonBenét Ramsey will explore “the tragic unsolved murder of [the] six-year-old beauty queen,” who was killed inside her home in 1996.

“It follows the Ramsey family, before and after the tragedy as they go through the painful loss of a child while facing intense public scrutiny caused by a media frenzy that caused this case to captivate an entire nation,” the streamer continues.

“At the heart of the series, it is the story of Patsy and John Ramsey — exploring the unbreakable partnership of these two complex people — as husband and wife, as mother and father — who had committed themselves and their children to building the narrative of a perfect, privileged life only to have it destroyed one Christmas night in 1996.”

The project has been in the works for some time. Paramount Global co-CEO Chris McCarthy is confident his just-announced stars are the perfect fit.

“Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen are an extraordinary duo to delve into this tragic story that has cast a long, haunting shadow over American culture for nearly three decades,” he said.

Jeff Grossman, executive vice president of programming at Paramount+, said of the titular victim, “The incredible talent of Melissa McCarthy, Clive Owen and the creative team led by Richard LaGravenese will illuminate her story with the acuity and nuance it deserves.”

  

Milli Vanilli’s Fab Morvan recounts the duo’s tragic story in ‘Girl You Know It’s True’
Vertical

What’s the truth behind the Milli Vanilli lip-synching scandal of the late ’80s/early ’90s? The new movie Girl You Know It’s True, opening in select theaters across the country and available on digital and on-demand platforms on Aug. 9, takes us behind the scenes and into the lives of frontmen Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan, producer/mastermind Frank Farian, the label executives at Arista Music and more.

After admitting to not singing on the hits that made them famous and won them a Grammy, Rob and Fab were chased out of the industry. While Fab was able to weather the storm psychologically, Rob was not. He slipped further into addiction, dying of an overdose in 1998.

Fab tells ABC Audio the emotions of what happened are still near the surface, as evidenced by what happened at a recent screening of the film in San Francisco.

“I was doing a Q&A. And as I was talking, I was reliving this scene in the movie of Rob. And bro, I broke out. Like I was talking and suddenly I’m crying, like, ‘Oh my God.’ And it just happened in 20 seconds.”

“Rob paid a price with his life … I had the strength and resilience to go through this gauntlet and come out stronger,” says Fab, but the others involved “continued to go on about their business, there was no consequences for them.”

Looking back, Morvan says he’d “get us in the studio while Frank was sleeping [and] change those voices … and then we’d be good. I would have saved myself and Rob the pain of being called … not talented, can’t sing. Because I’ve had to deal with that my whole professional life as an artist.”

In brief: ‘The Boys’ recruits Daveed Diggs, Joan Rivers honored and more
MGM+ has greenlit a new drama series titled Robin Hood, a modern take on the classic adventure tale. The reimagining, described by the streaming service as “a smart, sweeping, romantic adventure that brings historical authenticity, psychological depth, and a heightened focus on the relationship between Rob and Marian to the beloved story,” takes place after the Norman invasion of England, as Rob and Marion “fall in love and work together to fight for justice and freedom … and bring peace to the land.” Robin Hood is set to debut on MGM+ in 2025 …

Hamilton star Daveed Diggs has been added to the cast of The Boys for the show’s fifth and final season, according to Deadline. Details on his character have yet to be announced. Developed by Seth Rogen and his partner Evan Goldberg, The Boys is based on the graphic novel series from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and follows the eponymous team of vigilantes who set out to take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their superpowers. Antony StarrKarl Urban, Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid star …

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for season 4 of Outer Banks. The drama series follows a group of teens dubbed the Pogues on the treasure hunt of a lifetime. After finding the treasure in season 3, the Pogues are committed to having a normal life, but soon accept a proposal to go on a brand new treasure-hunting adventure. The trailer reveals some of the dangers awaiting them on their new mission. The first five episodes of Outer Banks season 4 debut Oct. 10, with the second five coming Nov. 7 …

The New York Comedy Festival will kick off its 20th anniversary on Nov. 7 with a tribute to the late comedian Joan Rivers, titled Dead Funny – An All-Star Tribute to Joan Rivers Benefiting God’s Love We Deliver.  The lineup includes Michelle Buteau, Rachel Brosnahan, Nikki Glaser, Matteo Lane and Randy Rainbow. God’s Love We Deliver is a nonprofit provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition counseling for people living with life-altering illnesses. Rivers was a member of the organization’s board of directors for 25 years, up until her death in 2014 at the age of 81 …

