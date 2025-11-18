As few as 2 cigarettes per day linked to 60% increased risk of heart disease: Study

Stock image of cigarette. krisanapong detraphiphat/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Just 100 cigarettes over the course of someone’s life may be enough to raise their risk of heart disease and death, a new study suggests.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University, who looked at the smoking habits of more than 300,000 adults for almost 20 years, found that men and women who smoked as few as two cigarettes daily had a 60% increased risk of death from any cause compared to those who never smoked.

Additionally, the smoking group had a 50% higher risk of heart disease, according to the study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine.

“Tobacco use is a very well-established risk factor for heart disease,” said Dr. Jennifer Miao, a cardiologist at Yale University and an ABC News Medical Unit fellow. “It really damages the blood vessel lining and it accelerates the development of plaques and coronary artery disease.” 

Smoking is also linked to heart rhythm issues, such as atrial fibrillation and stroke, Maio added.

Cutting back on cigarette use may not be enough to reverse the harm, the study found. Although current smokers had a higher risk of death than former smokers, former smokers still had an elevated risk of heart disease more than 20 years after they had kicked the habit, according to the study.

Data from the American Lung Association shows that adult smoking in the U.S. has dropped from about 42% in 1965 to roughly 12% in 2022 — a decline of more than 70%. 

However, the number of people smoking fewer than 15 cigarettes per day increased 85% during the same period. 

Americans should be counseled to quit smoking altogether rather than just cutting back, Dr. Erfan Tasdighi, co-author of the study and internal medicine physician at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, told ABC News.

“We actually have the evidenc. … to say that even less than one cigarette a day can increase different multiple cardiovascular outcomes, and it’s not something that’s clinically insignificant,” Tasdighi said.

Miao acknowledged how difficult it can be for patients to go completely smoke-free. 

“It’s very, very important for us as clinicians to acknowledge that it’s a lot easier said than done,” she said.

Miao suggested that physicians identify who is having a difficult time stopping tobacco use and get them connected with the appropriate resources and medical therapies available for smoking cessation efforts.

The benefit of quitting smoking is most substantial in the first ten years after quitting, the study suggested. However, researchers say it takes time for the body to recover and reach the level of someone who never smoked.

Tasdighi emphasized that this doesn’t mean cessation doesn’t have immediate effects.

“It’s important that people know that when they stop smoking, their risk goes down immediately and significantly,” he said.

Miao agreed, adding that the study’s most important takeaway is that “it’s important to quit smoking early on, and no amount of smoking is without risk and health consequences.”

It’s not just patients who should heed the results of this study, the authors stressed. Physicians should also consider changing the way they inquire about smoking because the number of packs someone smokes per year is not necessarily predictive of long-term health risks, they said. 

“Clinicians need a more nuanced approach that incorporates other ways to identify and quantify cigarette use, like smoking status and smoking intensity,” Miao said, noting that whether it’s smoking one cigarette a day or one a week, no amount of smoking is safe, and quitting remains the best thing someone can do for their health. 

To learn more about quitting smoking, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW or make an appointment with your health care provider.

Radhika Malhotra, MD, is an internal medicine-preventive medicine resident at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and a member of the ABC News Medical Unit.

Breast cancer by the numbers: How survival rates have improved over the past 40 years
Getty/Svittlana Kuchina

(NEW YORK) — Since the first Breast Cancer Awareness Month initiatives kicked off 40 years ago, major improvements have been made in treating the disease.

While the rates of women diagnosed with breast cancer have increased, death rates have been declining, and five-year survival rates have risen.

Additionally, most breast cancer cases are being diagnosed in early stages before the disease has spread, making it easier to treat.

“It’s so exciting to be someone treating breast cancer because we can see that our treatments and improvements in treatments are actually making women live longer on average,” Dr. Julia McGuinness, an assistant professor of medicine within the division of hematology/oncology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, told ABC News.

Here’s a look at the progress made in the fight against breast cancer.

Declining death rates

Breast cancer death rates were relatively steady during the late 1970s and throughout the 1980s, but have been steadily declining since 1989, aside from a few years with upticks.

In 1975, there were 31.45 breast cancer deaths per 100,000 women, according to data from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results Program under the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

By 2023, this had declined to 18.55 deaths per 100,000 women, the data shows.

McGuinness said that cancer being caught at earlier stages has led to more women receiving treatments such as surgery, chemotherapy and radiation sooner, which can reduce the chances of recurrence.

“It’s a very encouraging trend to see that even though more women are being diagnosed with breast cancer, on average, they’re living longer, and fewer women treated for early breast cancer will have their cancer recur,” she said.

Improving five-year survival rates

There have also been improvements in five-year relative survival percentages for breast cancer patients. This figure looks at the percentage of those who lived five years after they were diagnosed with or started treatment for a disease.

In 1975, the five-year relative survival percentage was 76.16%, according to data from the NCI’s SEER Program. In 2017, the latest year for which data is available, this improved to 93.2%. 

“Our treatments have also improved dramatically and, even in the past decade, we’ve seen approvals for drugs that are making women with metastatic breast cancer live, on average, several years longer than they were even a decade ago,” McGuinness said.

These treatments include the introduction of anti-estrogen therapy several decades ago and more recent targeted therapies like immunotherapy, she said.

There have been “a lot of other new, exciting treatments — both in pill form and intravenous form — that have dramatically changed how we treat breast cancer at all stages, and also have prolonged the survival of women who have metastatic breast cancer,” McGuinness added.

Breast cancer cases being caught before spread

Recent data show that female breast cancer cases are being caught at early stages, before the disease has metastasized.

Between 2018 and 2022, two-thirds of female breast cancer cases were diagnosed at a localized stage, meaning the cancer was contained to the breast, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

About 25% of female breast cancer cases were found at the regional stage, meaning the cancer had spread to nearby lymph nodes, tissues, or organs, and 6% were found at a distant stage, meaning the cancer had spread to distant parts of the body, CDC data shows.

McGuinness said that screening for breast cancer has dramatically improved over the past four decades.

“Mammography screening programs were introduced in the 1970s and, since then, more women are engaged in screening mammograms, which improves our chances of catching breast cancer at an early stage that is more easily treatable with a lower chance of coming back,” she said.

She added that she is hopeful improvements will continue to be made so more cases are being caught at earlier stages, leading to improved survival rates and lower death rates.

“We’re constantly — even every month, even every week — moving the needle towards better outcomes,” McGuinness said. “I think the really beautiful thing about treating breast cancer is that we have so many options, and it really becomes a discussion with patients about the right options for them. I know that we’ll continue to improve outcomes with ongoing research.”

A hard-to-spot breast cancer now makes up more than 1 in 10 cases in the US: Report
Stock image of stethoscope. ATU Images/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A fast-rising form of breast cancer that’s harder to detect on mammograms now makes up more than one in ten cases in the United States, according to a new report from the American Cancer Society (ACS). 

Invasive lobular carcinoma, the second most common breast cancer type, is increasing about 3% each year, more than triple the rate of other breast cancers, the report, published on Tuesday morning, found.

About 80% of breast cancers are the invasive ductal type, which occurs when cancer cells grow in the milk ducts and invade the surrounding breast tissue.

However, incidence of invasive lobular carcinoma, a cancer than develops in the milk-producing glands of the breast — once rare — has doubled since the 1970s.

Lobular breast cancer hasn’t drawn much attention partly because many people view the five-year survival rate, which is over 90%, as a “cure rate,” but survival often drops after that point, Rebecca Siegel, an author of the report and senior scientific director of surveillance research at the ACS, told ABC News.

“And so, if you look at five-year survival, actually women with lobular breast cancer do better than ductal breast cancer,” she said. “I think that’s probably why it hasn’t gotten a lot of attention.”

However, Siegel added that the long-term outlook is poorer than for other breast cancer subtypes. 

“For metastatic disease, women with lobular breast cancer are about half as likely to be alive at 10 years,” she said.

Lobular cancers are rising even faster for women under 50, at more than twice the rate of other breast cancers, the report found.

The cancer is most common in white women, with about 14 cases per 100,000 — 33% to 55% higher than in other racial and ethnic groups — but the fastest rise, at nearly 4.5% a year, has been seen among Asian American and Pacific Islander women.

Diagnosing and treating lobular breast cancer differs from other types in several ways, Dr. Anita Mamtani, a surgical oncologist specializing in breast cancer at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, told ABC News.

Mamtani explained that instead of forming a lump, “lobular cancers tend to grow in a straight line or sheet-like patterns.”

This growth pattern can make lobular tumors harder to spot on mammograms, Mamtani said. Patients tend to notice subtle changes such as breast fullness, firmness, swelling, skin redness, nipple changes or discharge.

Compared with other types of breast cancer, lobular cancers are also less responsive to some treatments and more likely to occur in both breasts, which may contribute to poorer long-term outcomes, according to the report.

However, lobular breast cancer still has a strong outlook when found early. The five-year survival rate for early-stage disease is about 99%, and overall survival across all stages is roughly 91%. Outcomes are even better for women who keep up with regular breast cancer screening.

“We will use a variety of diagnostic tools for most patients but, for lobular cancer, that arsenal will include not only mammograms but also ultrasound, contrast-enhanced mammograms, and MRIs,” Mamtani said. 

With proper screening, lobular cancer can often be caught in its early stages, she added.

Overall, breast cancer deaths have dropped 44% since 1989, but the disease still affects one in eight women and remains a leading cause of cancer death, according to the ACS. 

For all types of breast cancer, regular mammograms remain the best way to catch disease early. For women at average risk, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends screening every two years from ages 40 to 74.

Women who are at higher risk with a family history of breast cancer or other risk factors should discuss timing of screening with their health care provider.

Nearly half of uninsured women skip breast cancer screening because of cost concerns, the report noted. Free or low-cost options are available through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Breast Cancer Foundation, the American Breast Cancer Foundation and local programs.

Experts also recommend maintaining a healthy weight, staying active, limiting alcohol and speaking with your doctor about personal risk factors.

Jamie Parkerson, MD, MS, is a fourth-year psychiatry resident and a member of the ABC News Medical Unit.

‘I’m giving my opinion’: Trump deviates from scientific evidence, own FDA, in autism remarks
‘I’m giving my opinion’: Trump deviates from scientific evidence, own FDA, in autism remarks
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — As President Donald Trump rambled and ad-libbed through an announcement meant to caution pregnant women about the possible links between the use of Tylenol and autism in children, his comments went beyond the available scientific evidence, and even the language of his own health department.

He made clear he was aware he was, at times, speaking for himself.

“You know, I’m just making these statements from me,” he said at one point. “I’m not making them from these doctors, because when they talk about different results, different studies, I talk a lot about common sense.”

Trump’s remarks deviated from the more measured guidance offered by his health agencies in subsequent news releases and op-eds.

“Don’t take Tylenol,” he boomed multiple times during the hour-long event on Tuesday.

“You’ll be uncomfortable. It won’t be as easy, maybe. But don’t take it if you’re pregnant. Don’t take Tylenol,” he said.

In a statement from Kenvue, the maker of Tylenol, the company said it believes research shows that acetaminophen does not cause autism.

“We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expecting mothers,” the statement read. “Acetaminophen is the safest pain reliever option for pregnant women as needed throughout their entire pregnancy. Without it, women face dangerous choices: suffer through conditions like fever that are potentially harmful to both mom and baby or use riskier alternatives.”

Major medical groups immediately pushed back on Trump’s claims, pointing out Tylenol is considered the only safe painkiller during pregnancy, and pointing out the possible dangers of untreated pain and fever during pregnancy, including a higher risk of stillbirth.

Trump told pregnant women they should “fight like hell not to take” the drug, used to treat fevers in pregnant women, acknowledging that “there may be a point where you have to, and you’ll have to work that out with yourself.”

As blunt and simple as Trump made it sound, however, the evidence around Tylenol and autism is not yet fully formed, a fact stated by the Food and Drug Administration in a press release Tuesday.

“It is important to note that while an association between acetaminophen and neurological conditions has been described in many studies, a causal relationship has not been established and there are contrary studies in the scientific literature,” the agency said in the press release, which announced it would push for a label change for acetaminophen, Tylenol’s main ingredient.

Meanwhile, in a joint op-ed in Politico, the heads of the FDA, the National Institutes of Health and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, wrote that they “recognize the literature continues to evolve and evidence from family control studies have failed to find a correlation.”

“Furthermore, acetaminophen is the only over-the-counter medication approved to treat fevers during pregnancy, and high fevers in pregnant moms can pose a risk to their unborn child as well, such as neural tube defects,” they added.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) warned the administration’s claims were “irresponsible” and could scare pregnant patients away from taking the drug, even when it’s medically prudent.

“Today’s announcement by HHS is not backed by the full body of scientific evidence and dangerously simplifies the many and complex causes of neurologic challenges in children. It is highly unsettling that our federal health agencies are willing to make an announcement that will affect the health and well-being of millions of people without the backing of reliable data,” said Dr. Steven J. Fleischman, ACOG president, in prepared remarks.

At times on Tuesday, Trump suggested that childhood vaccinations could contribute to autism, a theory long promoted by his health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, but which has been discredited by researchers.

“I’m not a doctor, but I’m giving my opinion,” he said.

“Vaccines do not cause autism,” read a statement from the American Academy of Family Physicians in the wake of Trump’s remarks. “Decades of rigorous research have failed to provide credible scientific evidence linking vaccines to autism. Vaccines are among the most effective tools we have to keep people, especially infants and children, healthy and out of hospitals. Continued claims about a vaccine-autism link risk public health by causing people to delay or defer vaccination out of fear.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.