As ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ costumes rule Halloween, the movie’s stars ponder a sequel

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ (Courtesy: Netflix)

Not only is the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack going strong on the charts, some of the most popular Halloween costumes this year are characters from the movie: specifically Rumi, Mira and Zoey, the three members of the movie’s K-pop girl group HUNTR/X.

Fans are of course waiting for a sequel, but so are the movie’s stars. Arden Cho, who voices Rumi, says she’d love to see the return of Rumi’s love interest, Jinu.

“I mean, they never even got to kiss,” she laughs. “But he sacrificed his life for her!”

“But he was a demon. So was it his life? Or the soul he was missing?” she muses. “Either way, I’d love to see more. I think it’s such a fun dynamic between the two. … I love that [Rumi] found growth through Jinu, and Jinu found growth though Rumi. And I just love that relationship so much.”

But May Hong, who voices Mira, wants the next film to be more of a prequel. “I think we’re all really curious about more of their origin stories, and how they came to be and what made them who they are,” she tells ABC Audio. “I’m really curious about Mira’s family, as well. You know, what made her feel so rebellious?”

Arden agrees with May about needing some answers about the whole K-pop idols vs. demons world.

“I’d love to know, were they idols first, right?” she says of HUNTR/X. “Like, can you imagine if they were pop stars first, was there a day that someone was like, ‘Oh, by the way, you’re also gonna save the world.’ And they’re like, ‘What?'”

“Or were they, like, saving the world first and then they’re like, ‘We need a cover job.'” 

Tom Blyth and Russell Tovey in ‘Plainclothes.’ (Magnolia Pictures)

The Sundance award-winning film Plainclothes hits select theaters on Friday.

It is the first feature from director Carmen Emmi and stars Tom Blyth as Lucas, an undercover cop assigned to entrap and arrest gay men. Lucas finds himself caught in a double life when he falls for a target, Andrew, played by Russell Tovey.

Blyth told ABC Audio that Tovey is “an icon,” and that he’s always admired the actor — enough to even suggest him for the role when Emmi asked Blyth who should play the part.

“He was like, ‘If you have any ideas for who could play Andrew, send them my way.’ And pretty much the only person I came up with was Russell,” Blyth said. “And when I did, Carmen said, ‘It’s funny because I really had him in mind when I was writing the role.'”

Tovey said the themes of the film are universal.

“It’s proudly queer in its storytelling, it’s also universal in their connection. We all want love, we all have forbidden fruit, we’ve all experienced that in our times, and it’s families and it’s your work and who you are at work, who you are with your friends, who you are with your lover,” Tovey said. “We can all connect to this film on a total universal level.”

Not only is the film relatable, its themes are “vital and necessary,” Tovey says.

“The state of the world, the way that civil liberties are being reversed and rights are being stripped back and people are being demonized, we have to just keep showing queer representation and the existence and authentic lives of people. Otherwise you can deny that they’re ever there and that’s what’s happening — people are being denied their existence.”

Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe hosting ‘Are You My First?’ (Disney/Jeff Daly)

There’s a brand-new reality TV show headed to Hulu, and it’s all about helping virgins find “the one.”

Bachelor Nation alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Colton Underwood are the hosts of Are You My First?, a reality dating show centered around helping single virgins find love. When Bristowe first heard the premise, she told ABC Audio her first thought was, “Why me?”

“Why me with virgins?” she said, before expressing how excited she was by the idea. “You know when you hear something and you go, ‘How has this never been done before?’ And that’s when you know it’s a good idea. It was kind of one of those moments.”

For Underwood, who was known as the virgin Bachelor on his season leading the series, he said it was “really cool to see a super authentic show” touch on the subject of virginity. He feels like this is a reality dating show that fans “are going to be able to relate to a little bit more.”

“It’s just so pure and innocent and like I feel like a lot of people as they watch it are going to be like, ‘Oh my gosh, that happened to me’ or ‘I remember feeling this way too before I lost my virginity,'” Underwood said.

Bristowe said she feels like the stakes on this show are different than that of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette.

“I feel the emotions are a little more raw and the people are a lot more vulnerable,” Bristowe said. “There’s just something about watching people navigate that level of vulnerability together.”

Are You My First? is available to stream on Aug. 18.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ (NBC Universal)

Despite her recent family tragedy, Kelly Clarkson will be front and center when the seventh season of her award-winning talk show premieres in September.

The Kelly Clarkson Show will kick off Sept. 29 from the show’s New York City headquarters, with show tapings beginning Sept. 8. This season’s guests will include Lionel Richie, Colin Farrell, Julia Roberts, Sylvester Stallone, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Reese Witherspoon, Emily Blunt and Scarlett Johansson.

Additionally, the season 7 premiere week will spotlight the heroes who rescued campers from the flood in Texas in July.

While Kelly’s show has been off for the summer, she hasn’t been absent from our screens. Her Kelly Clarkson: Songs & Stories four-part special, which features her chatting and singing with musicians like Jonas Brothers and Teddy Swims, began airing on NBC in August.

Kelly, whose former husband Brandon Blackstock, the father of her children, died of cancer on Aug. 7, is also set to return to The Voice in the spring of 2026.

 

