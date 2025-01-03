As new Senate gets underway, Thune vows to uphold Senate filibuster

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — In his maiden floor speech as Senate majority leader, Sen. John Thune of South Dakota used his first few minutes of floor time to make a commitment to defend the filibuster rule, which requires at least 60 votes to pass legislation in the Senate.

“One of my priorities as leader will be to ensure that the Senate stays the Senate,” Thune said. “That means preserving the legislative filibuster, the Senate rule that today has perhaps the greatest impact on preserving the founders’ visions of the United States Senate.”

Thune’s comments came just after the Senate gaveled in to begin its new session.

During the opening of the new Congress, Vice President Kamala Harris swore in all 32 Senators elected in November, including 12 freshman members, some of whom helped to deliver a new Republican majority in the upper chamber.

In this new Senate, Republicans have 53 seats, a three-seat majority that gives them a comfortable edge in confirming President-elect Donald Trump’s nominees to his Cabinet and the federal bench since these nominations only require 50 votes for confirmation.

But the Senate rules currently require 60 votes to pass legislation. If Thune holds true to his commitment to uphold this rule, that means the majority of legislative matters will require the buy-in of at least seven Senate Democrats or independents who caucus with Democrats. It keeps compromise front and center in the upper chamber.

Thune’s speech Friday afternoon is not the first time that he has made a commitment to uphold the Senate’s 60-vote threshold, which Democrats unsuccessfully attempted to sidestep to pass voting rights legislation in 2022. Thune made the protection of the filibuster part of his campaign to become majority leader and has since spoken on the floor to the same.

But the fact that Thune, who will no doubt undergo scrutiny from Trump for any failure to move his legislative agenda across the finish line swiftly, chose to use his first moments on the Senate floor as Republican leader to affirm his commitment to the 60-vote threshold is notable.

Trump attempted to pressure Republicans to put the legislative filibuster rule aside in 2018, when Trump was in office for the first time and Republicans controlled the Senate. It was then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who prevented the Senate from taking that step. Democrats similarly signaled last year that they were interested in exploring a revision of the rule if they managed to keep control of the Senate, which they did not.

Thune’s comments on the floor today signal that he won’t cave to Trump if the president-elect grows frustrated by the Senate’s inability to swiftly move legislation that does not have any Democratic support and once again mounts a pressure campaign to change the rule.

“Unfortunately, today there are a lot of people out there who would like to see the Senate turn into a copy of the House of Representatives, and that is not what our founders intended or what our country needs,” Thune said.

Republicans will have the ability to attempt to implement major policy changes without any Democratic support using a procedural tool called budget reconciliation, which only requires a simple majority of votes to pass the chamber. But the razor-thin GOP majority in the House means a reconciliation package will also be a challenge to cobble together.

All other legislation will require 60 votes to pass.

Thune said the Senate will have a laundry list of things it hopes to accomplish during the 119th Congress, including border security, tax reform, defense spending changes and larger government funding discussions.

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer, who is now the minority leader in this new Senate, said Democrats will do their part to try to work with Republicans where possible, citing a string of bipartisan wins in previous years.

“I want to work with the new Republican leader to keep that bipartisan streak going in the new year,” Schumer said. “I don’t expect we will agree on everything or even many things, but there will still be opportunities to improve the lives of the American people if we are willing to work together.”

Schumer, who spoke out repeatedly against Trump prior to the 2024 election, said Democrats are ready to move forward from the election.

“For first time in a long time, the next president will be someone we’ve seen before: President-elect Trump will return to the Oval Office,” Schumer said. “In the first day of the 119th Congress, I’d like to take a moment to talk about how Senate Democrats will approach the next two years. It can be summarized like this: Democrats stand united not because of who we fight against but because of who we are fighting for — the American people.”

He also congratulated Thune on his assumption of the role as majority leader.

Thune fills the role of McConnell, who stepped down from leadership after 18 years at the helm of the Senate Republican Conference. Friday was Thune’s first day as party leader despite winning an election to the position in November.

Thune said he will “work every day” to be worthy of the trust his party members have put in him as their new leader.

Pelosi blames Harris’ loss on Biden’s late exit and no open Democratic primary
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON, D.C) — Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in portions of a New York Times podcast interview published Friday, blamed Vice President Kamala Harris’ election loss on President Joe Biden’s late exit from the presidential race and the lack of Democratic primary.

Pelosi told Lulu Garcia-Navarro, a host of “The Interview,” that “had the president [Biden] gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race,” the paper said in a story about the Thursday interview. The exchange won’t be posted in full until Saturday.

“The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary,” Pelosi said.

“And as I say, Kamala may have, I think she would have done well in that and been stronger going forward. But we don’t know that. That didn’t happen. We live with what happened. And because the president endorsed Kamala Harris immediately, that really made it almost impossible to have a primary at that time. If it had been much earlier, it would have been different,” she added.

As ABC News has reported, Pelosi worked behind the scenes to urge Biden to drop out of the presidential race following his performance at CNN’s debate.

The Times reported Pelosi also took issue with Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders saying, after Harris’ loss, that “It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them.”

“Bernie Sanders has not won,” she said. “With all due respect, and I have a great deal of respect for him, for what he stands for, but I don’t respect him saying that the Democratic Party has abandoned the working-class families.”

The paper reported she suggested that cultural issues were more to blame for Democrats’ losses among working-class voters.

“Guns, God and gays — that’s the way they say it,” she reportedly said. “Guns, that’s an issue; gays, that’s an issue, and now they’re making the trans issue such an important issue in their priorities; and in certain communities, what they call God, what we call a woman’s right to choose.”

Mayor Eric Adams discusses immigration, RFK Jr., Trump 2nd term on ‘The View’
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams visited “The View” Friday to give his thoughts on President-elect Donald Trump’s presidency and what it will mean for the city.

Adams said both sides of the political aisle needed to turn down the rhetoric and name-calling that has perpetuated the discourse for years. The mayor implied that the toxic rhetoric was a reason behind Trump’s victory, especially in the city where the former president gained ground among the electorate.

“What you saw in this city and a city becoming redder is because we stopped talking about broken class issues,” Adams said.

“They’re not talking about fascism, they’re talking about finance. They’re not talking about Hitler, they’re talking about housing,” the mayor added, referencing the statements from Trump opponents that he was a fascist.

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro noted that Vice President-elect JD Vance once called Trump Hitler. Adams reiterated that everyone must tone down their rhetoric.

Adams was also asked about his opinions on Trump’s controversial cabinet appointees, specifically Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been tapped to run the Department of Health and Human Services.

RFK Jr., who tried to run for president this year as a Democrat and Independent candidate before endorsing Trump, has pushed false claims about vaccine dangers and fluoride and promised to make massive cuts to health services if he is appointed by the Senate.

Adams pushed back against the fluoride claims but noted that the country needed to look at what is being put into food, which was another stance that RFK Jr. had taken in the past.

When pushed by “The View” hosts to respond to RFK Jr.’s proposals, Adams said he was confident that the people in place in the health agencies would do the right thing for the country.

“If we love our country, then no one individual should take us away from our mission,” he said.

“There are experts at this, they will look at his proposals and give analysis,” Adams added.

Adams said the city is prepared for various scenarios that Trump may inflict on them when it comes to his mass deportation proposal. The mayor said that New York has always welcomed immigrants and law-abiding immigrants and families will be protected, but stressed that the nation’s immigration system is broken.

He said the migrant crisis cost the city billions of dollars, and no one has provided it with the means or resources to deal with the over 200,000 migrants who were shipped to the city from other states.

“I’m not allowed to let them work (legally),” he said. “I’m not allowed to get them to participate in our tax system.”

In September, Adams became the first sitting New York City mayor to be indicted after federal prosecutors charged him with one count of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy, two counts of solicitation of a contribution from a foreign national and one count of bribery.

The indictment stems from alleged gifts, including upgraded airline flights and luxury hotel stays, given by Turkish businessmen and officials in exchange for preferential treatment by the mayor.

Adams has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty. Federal investigators have probed several of his close confidants and officials over the last year, and many have resigned in the face of the ongoing investigations.

The trial against Adams is slated to begin in April.

Trump has come to Adams’ defense, claiming that the mayor was unjustly charged because of his opposition to President Joe Biden’s migrant policies.

Adams dodged a question about a possible Trump pardon or dismissal of his charges and maintained that he would continue to work for New Yorkers as he fights the charges.

“My job is to do what I have been doing since Jan. 1, 2022,” he said.

Trump backs House GOP accusation Liz Cheney tampered with Jan. 6 committee witness
Mike Kline (notkalvin)/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk, chairman of the House Administration’s subcommittee on Oversight, in a new report suggests former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney should be investigated for alleged criminal witness tampering, claiming she played an “integral role” shaping key witness testimony before the Jan. 6 committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

President-elect Donald Trump posted early Wednesday morning on his social media platform that “Liz Cheney could be in a lot of trouble based on the evidence obtained by the subcommittee, which states that ‘numerous federal laws were likely broken by Liz Cheney, and these violations should be investigated by the FBI.”

Earlier this month, Trump, speaking about Jan. 6 committee members, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that, “for what they did, honestly, they should go to jail.”

The House GOP report released Tuesday marks not only the latest effort by House Republicans to discredit the Jan. 6 committee, but also a possible preview of its oversight efforts in the next session of Congress beginning in January.

Cheney’s name appears in the report more than 120 times, excluding the table of contents, going line-by-line to blast her participation as vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee.

“Without authority and against House Rules — the role of ranking member, Congress itself must right its former wrongs and declare this appointment of Representative Cheney invalid now,” the report states.

The report alleges that as Cheney participated in the investigation, she colluded with Cassidy Hutchinson, the former Trump White House aide, about her testimony describing then-President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The report contends that Cheney not only “backchannelled” with Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump White House aide and a host of ABC’s “The View,” to get Hutchinson to change her narrative but also communicated with her “directly for days.” After that, the report alleges that Cheney also convinced Hutchinson to fire her attorney, Stefan Passantino.

“According to text messages, that appear to be from the encrypted messaging app “Signal,” between Hutchinson and Farah Griffin obtained by the Subcommittee, Cheney agreed to communicate with Hutchinson through Farah Griffin,” the subcommittee said.

“It is unusual — and potentially unethical — for a Member of Congress conducting an investigation to contact a witness if the Member knows that the individual is represented by legal counsel,” the report states. “This appears to be precisely what Representative Cheney did at this time, and within a matter of days of these secret conversations, Hutchinson would go on to recant her previous testimony and introduce her most outlandish claims.”

“What other information was communicated during these phone calls may never be known, but what is known is that Representative Cheney consciously attempted to minimize her contact with Hutchinson in her book, and the most likely reason to try to bury that information would be if Representative Cheney knew that it was improper and unethical to communicate with Hutchinson without her counsel present,” the report states.

“It must be emphasized that Representative Cheney would likely have known her communications without the knowledge of Hutchinson’s attorney were illicit and unethical at that time,” the report said. Farah Griffin indicated as much … in her … message to Hutchinson … when she wrote that Representative Cheney’s “one concern” was that as long as Hutchinson was represented by counsel, “she [Cheney] can’t really ethically talk to you [Hutchinson] without him [Passantino].” 

Despite Representative Cheney’s initial hesitation, the Subcommittee uncovered evidence of frequent, direct conversations between Hutchinson and Representative Cheney without Passantino’s knowledge, and also through their intermediary Farah Griffin.”Cheney responded in a statement stressing the testimony “was painstakingly” presented in thousands of pages of transcripts, made public along with a “highly detailed and meticulously sourced 800-page report.”

“Chairman Loudermilk’s ‘Interim Report’ intentionally disregards the truth and the Select Committee’s tremendous weigh of evidence, and instead fabricates lies and defamatory allegations in an attempt to cover up what Donald Trump did,” Cheney wrote. “Their allegations do not reflect a review of the actual evidence, and are a malicious and cowardly assault on the truth.”

Cheney also did not back off her role and the committee’s findings.

“January 6th showed Donald Trump for who [he] really is – a cruel and vindictive man who allowed violent attacks to continue against our Capitol and law enforcement officers while he watched television and refused for hours to instruct his supporters to stand down and leave,” she noted. “The January 6th Committee’s hearings and report featured scores of Republican witnesses, including many of the most senior officials from Trump’s own White House, campaign and Administration.”

Farah Griffin also disputed the GOP report’s conclusions.

“This report is full of inaccuracies and innuendo,” she said in a statement. “The report wrongly states – and without any evidence – that I acted as an intermediary between Cassidy Hutchinson and Liz Cheney for “a month.” That is not true, and these messages demonstrate the full extent of my involvement. Further, these messages weren’t ‘obtained’ by the Committee – they were requested by the Committee and voluntarily handed over to the Committee. I believe in Congressional oversight, whether it be the January 6th investigation or this inquiry.”

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in relation to Jan. 6.

 

