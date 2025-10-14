As new tariffs take effect, US consumers footing more than half the burden: Report

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — With new tariffs taking effect Tuesday on furniture and lumber, an analysis released by Goldman Sachs finds American consumers are paying for more than half of the cost of the levies imposed by President Donald Trump.

In a research note to its clients, the global investment and banking giant said U.S. consumers will absorb 55% of tariff costs by the end of this year. American businesses would pay 22% of the costs, foreign exporters would absorb 18% and 5% would be evaded, according to the Goldman Sachs analysis.

Consumers could end up paying 70% of the cost by the end of next year, the report said.

“At the moment, however, U.S. businesses are likely bearing a larger share of the costs because some tariffs have just gone into effect and it takes time to raise prices on consumers and negotiate lower import prices with foreign suppliers,” the analysis adds.

In a statement to ABC News, White House spokesperson Kush Desai said, “Americans may face a transition period from tariffs,” but insisted “the cost of tariffs will ultimately be borne by foreign exporters.”

“Companies are already shifting and diversifying their supply chains in response to tariffs, including by onshoring production to the United States,” Desai said. “Americans can rest assured that the Administration will continue to deliver economic relief from Joe Biden’s inflation crisis while laying the groundwork for a long-term restoration of American Greatness.”

The Yale Budget Lab reported on Sept. 26 that U.S. consumers face an overall average effective tariff rate of 17.9% – the highest since 1934.

In August, Trump blasted Goldman Sachs’ CEO David Solomon and the firm’s economists after they put out a report saying consumers will absorb tariff costs.

The new Goldman analysis, which was released on Sunday, does not take into account Trump’s latest threat to impose additional 100% tariffs on Chinese imports set to take effect on Nov. 1.

And on Tuesday, new tariffs kick in at midnight. Timber and lumber imports will face an additional 10% tariff.

Home-building costs have also been soaring and are expected to climb higher with the new tariffs on lumber. A UBS report said the new tariffs on wood products could add another $1,000 to the average cost of building a home, on top of the $8,000 in tariff costs home builders have already seen this year.

Kitchen cabinets and upholstered furniture will face new 25% tariffs. Homebuilders and some furniture companies have warned that those higher costs could mean higher prices for consumers.

Other domestic furniture makers have celebrated the new tariffs.

“These factories are the most likely to see increased demand for their domestically-produced products, because imported upholstered furniture that was previously in the same price range now will be subject to the new tariffs,” the American Home Furnishings Alliance said in a statement to ABC News.

The U.S. imported $25.5 billion in furniture in 2024, up 7% from the previous year, according to trade outlet Furniture Today. Vietnam and China accounted for roughly 60% of the imports, the report found.

In recent months, Trump has placed country-specific tariffs on the top furniture exporters. Products from Vietnam face a 20% tariff, for instance, while Chinese imports encounter a 30% levy.

The overall price of furniture has gone up 4.7% since August 2024, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Prices for living room and dining room furniture have climbed 9.5%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Furniture prices soared 1.4% over three months ending in June, when compared to the previous three-month period, the government’s personal consumption expenditure index shows.

“This is a big jump,” Jason Miller, a professor of supply chain management at Michigan State University, told ABC News in an August interview, noting the index had largely declined between the mid-1990s and the mid-2010s. “It’s difficult to see many positives from a consumer standpoint at the moment.”

Trump calls on Intel CEO to resign
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump called on the CEO of Intel, Lip-Bu Tan, to resign “immediately.”

“The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem. Thank you for your attention to this problem!” the president wrote on his social media platform.

Trump did not explain why Tan should resign, nor did he provide evidence for his allegation of a conflict of interest. But the post comes after Republican Sen. Tom Cotton raised concerns about Tan’s alleged ties to China.

“I write to express concern about the security and integrity of Intel’s operations and its potential impact on U.S. national security. In March 2025, Intel appointed Lip-Bu Tan as its new CEO. Mr. Tan reportedly controls dozens of Chinese companies and has a stake in hundreds of Chinese advanced-manufacturing and chip firms. At least eight of these companies reportedly have ties to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army,” Cotton wrote in a letter to Intel Corporation’s Board of Directors Chairman Frank Yeary earlier this week.

Tan has served as Intel CEO since March. Previously, Tan spent 12 years as CEO of Cadence Design Systems, a San Jose, Calif.-based software and tech firm, according to Intel’s website.

Tan, who was born in Malaysia and raised in Singapore, is a founding managing partner of venture capital firm Walden Catalyst.

Shares of Intel fell more than 3% in midday trading.

What’s in Trump’s trade agreement with the European Union?
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump unveiled a trade agreement with the European Union on Sunday, making it the latest in a series of accords as the White House threatens to slap tariffs on dozens of countries this week.

Prior to the agreement, the European Union faced the prospect of a 30% tariff rate set to take effect Aug. 1. Instead, products from one of the largest U.S. trade partners will be slapped with a 15% tariff.

In exchange, the EU said European companies would buy $750 billion worth of energy-related goods over three years and invest an extra $600 billion in the U.S.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trump touted the agreement as the “biggest deal ever made.” The White House has yet to release full details of the accord.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the agreement “creates certainty in uncertain times. It delivers stability and predictability for citizens and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Here’s what to know about what’s in the trade agreement and what comes next:

What’s in the U.S. trade agreement with the European Union?

The trade agreement lowers the tariff rate on European products to 15%, putting it below the threatened rate of 30% but higher than a universal rate of 10% faced by nearly all imports.

The 15% tariffs on European products match the level of levies established for Japanese goods in a separate agreement last week. A trade agreement with Vietnam earlier this month set U.S. tariffs at 20%, while Chinese goods currently face 30% tariffs.

The agreement includes tariff exemptions for aircraft, semiconductor equipment and some chemical and agricultural goods, von der Leyen said.

The European Union purchased about $370 billion worth of U.S. products in 2024, while the U.S. bought about $605 billion worth of Japanese goods, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, a government agency.

Last year, the U.S. goods trade deficit with the EU was $235.6 billion, which marked a nearly 13% increase from 2023, the agency said.

Top U.S imports from Europe include pharmaceuticals, cars, machinery, wine and perfume.

Tariffs typically raise prices as importers pass along a share of the tax burden to consumers, though prices have largely averted major tariff-related hikes so far.

In exchange for the softening of U.S. tariffs, the EU agreed to reduce its tariff on U.S.-made cars from 10% to 2.5%.

The EU also said European companies would buy $750 billion worth of energy-related goods over three years and invest an extra $600 billion in the U.S.

What’s next ahead of Trump’s tariff deadline on Aug. 1?

So far, Trump has brokered agreements with the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Japan and the European Union. The White House also reached a preliminary accord with China that lowered tit-for-tat tariffs previously imposed by the world’s two largest economies.

On Friday, tariffs are set to take effect for dozens of additional countries, including some of the nation’s major trade partners: Canada, Mexico, South Korea and Brazil.

For his part, the president has insisted that the on-again, off-again levies make up a key part of his negotiation strategy.

“The president and his trade team want to cut the best deals for the American people and the American worker,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said last month when she announced the Aug. 1 deadline.

When asked on Sunday whether the Aug. 1 deadline could be extended, Trump said, “No.”

“Aug. 1 is there for everyone,” Trump added. “The deals all start on Aug. 1.”

Wholesale prices unexpectedly fall amid Trump’s tariffs
lvcandy/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Wholesale prices unexpectedly dropped in August, clocking in lower than economists expected and defying concerns about a tariff-induced spike in costs suffered by suppliers.

Producer prices fell 0.1% in August, rolling back some of a sharp increase in wholesale prices that took hold in the previous month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Wednesday.

Since President Donald Trump began escalating tariffs earlier this year, the monthly wholesale-price measure has drawn close attention as an indicator of a potential pass through to consumer prices.

In July, producer prices rose 0.9%, exceeding economists’ expectations and stoking fear of an eventual hike in prices paid by shoppers. The downshift in wholesale prices last month could ease some of those worries, though analysts will gain further clarity from consumer price data scheduled to be released on Thursday.

The wholesale price data on Wednesday held some cause for concern, however. A measure of core producer prices – which strips out volatile prices for food and energy – jumped 0.3% in August, which marked the fourth consecutive month of increases for that measure.

Overall, wholesale prices climbed 2.8% over a year ending in August, which marked the largest one-year jump in the index since March.

The fresh data arrives at a challenging time for the nation’s economy. In recent months, inflation has picked up while hiring has slowed, posing a risk of an economic double-whammy known as “stagflation.”

Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently hinted at the possibility of an interest rate cut, appearing to indicate greater concern for flagging employment growth than for rising prices. Investors widely expect a quarter-point interest rate cut when Fed policymakers meet later this month.

