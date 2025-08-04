As search for prime suspect goes on, 2 more people charged in Tennessee quadruple killing

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

(DYER COUNTY, Tenn.) — As the search continued on Monday for a 28-year-old man suspected in the homicides of four people in Tennessee, two additional individuals have been arrested on charges linked to the killings, authorities said.

Dyer County, Tennessee, District Attorney Danny Goodman said Dearrah Sanders and Brandon Powell were the latest suspects arrested in connection with the quadruple killing that included three victims from the same family. Goodman made the announcement at the arraignment on Monday of Tanaka Brown, who is charged with being an accessory to the killings after the fact and tampering with evidence.

Sanders is also charged with being an accessory after the fact, while Powell is charged with possession of schedule six drugs and criminal conspiracy, Goodman said. Also arrested in the homicide case was Giovante Thomas, who has been charged with being an accessory after the fact, authorities said.

The primary suspect, Austin Robert Drummond, is considered armed and dangerous following the killings of 38-year-old Cortney Rose, Rose’s children, 20-year-old Adrianna Williams and 15-year-old Braydon Williams, and Adrianna Williams’ boyfriend, 21-year-old James “Michael” Wilson, according to authorities and family. The victims were killed on Tuesday and found along a road in Lake County, in northwest Tennessee, authorities said.

The same day, Wilson and Williams’ baby was left in a car seat in a “random individual’s front yard” in nearby Dyer County, according to the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office.

A motive for the killings remains under investigation.

Drummond is wanted on four counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated kidnapping, four counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

A $17,500 reward has been offered for information leading to Drummond’s arrest.

Investigators believe Drummond is still in the Lake County area. Drummond’s white 2016 Audi was found last week in Jackson, Tennessee, where Drummond has ties, according to officials. A white 1988 Ford pickup truck linked to Drummond was found in Dyer County, Tennessee.

NYPD run like the mob, ex-commissioner says in bombshell lawsuit
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The nation’s largest police force is “criminal at its core,” according to a new federal lawsuit by former interim New York City Police Commissioner Thomas Donlon.

Donlon said the NYPD “functions as a racketeering enterprise,” at the direction of Mayor Eric Adams.

In addition to Adams, the lawsuit named Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kaz Daughtry, Chief of Department John Chell and former Deputy Commissioner Tarik Sheppard among others.

“Senior leadership had abandoned lawful governance and engaged in outright malfeasance by using the NYPD to consolidate political power, obstruct justice, and punish dissent,” the lawsuit said. “The Defendants engaged in a coordinated pattern of racketeering activity that was deliberate, sustained, and directed from the highest levels of the NYPD and City Hall.”

The accusations in Donlon’s lawsuit are “absurd,” Adams’ press secretary, Kayla Mamelak Altus, said in a statement in response to the lawsuit.

“These are baseless accusations from a disgruntled former employee who — when given the opportunity to lead the greatest police department in the world — proved himself to be ineffective. This suit is nothing more than an attempt to seek compensation at the taxpayer’s expense after Mr. Donlon was rightfully removed from the role of interim police commissioner,” Altus said.

“The NYPD is led by the best, brightest, and most honorable professionals in the nation — and their results speak for themselves: crime continues to fall across the city, with shootings at the lowest level in recorded history. We will respond in court, where we are confident these absurd claims will be disproven,” she added.

Adams appointed Donlon interim commissioner in 2024 after Edward Caban resigned the post following an FBI search of his home. Caban has not been charged with any wrongdoing and said at the time he was resigning because the raids “created a distraction.”

In the complaint, Donlon said he was commissioner “in name only” and true authority remained with an inner circle of Adams’ loyalists.

“The Defendants undermined Donlon’s authority by blocking his merit-based promotions and instead elevating unvetted individuals of their choosing. The Defendants then fraudulently used Donlon’s official Police Commissioner stamp — without his consent — to legitimize and carry out their corrupt scheme,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit also accused several of the defendants of carrying out “a calculated and deeply personal act of vengeance” by orchestrating the false arrest of Donlon’s wife and leaking it to the press. Donlon’s wife was arrested for expired car insurance last December, sources told the New York Post.

“This was not a mistake. It was a deliberate abuse of power designed to punish and intimidate Donlon for exposing their misconduct,” the lawsuit said. “This coordinated humiliation was a direct warning: the NYPD Defendants would stop at nothing to silence and personally destroy Donlon, even if it meant violating the constitutional rights of his spouse.”

Donlon is looking for compensatory, emotional and punitive damages as well as injunctive relief, with “the full extent of damages incurred by Donlon are to be determined at trial.”

Adams is currently running for a second term as mayor, but chose not to run in the Democratic primary and will run for reelection as an independent instead.

Tropical storm warnings extended up to North Carolina as Chantal approaches
ABC News

(SURF CITY, NC) — Tropical storm warnings have been extended up to Surf City, North Carolina, as Tropical Storm Chantal is offshore from the southeastern U.S. on Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm has maximum sustained wind of up to 45 mph and is moving north at just 3 mph.

The center of the storm is located about 105 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms from Chantal’s outer bands are impacting portions of the South and North Carolina coastline Saturday afternoon along with increasing rough surf and dangerous rip currents.

Chantal is forecasted to continue tracking north towards South Carolina later Saturday, where it is forecast to make landfall on South Carolina on Sunday morning as a weak tropical storm.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin Saturday evening for portions of the Carolina coastline from South Santee River to Surf City, where the Tropical Storm Warning is in effect.

Tropical storm conditions are possible beginning later today south of the South Santee River to Edisto Beach in South Carolina where the Tropical Storm Watch is in effect.

Heavy rainfall across the coastal Carolinas will cause some flash flooding through Monday, with storm total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches and local amounts up to 6 inches expected for the Carolinas.

Chantal will bring minor storm surge for parts of the Carolina coastline, with between 1 to 3 feet of storm surge possible for coastal areas under the Tropical Storm Warning.

The system is also expected to bring life-threatening surf and rip currents along parts of the East Coast from northeastern Florida to the Mid-Atlantic states over the next couple of days.

The third named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season forms on average around Aug. 3, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Destructive thunderstorms hit the Midwest as extreme heat dome puts 165 million in danger
Scott Olson/Getty Images

(CLINTON, Ill. ) — A series of storms has been moving from North and South Dakota through Minnesota and Iowa and into Illinois and has been tearing down trees, damaging buildings and taking down power lines.

More than 170,000 customers are without power across South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin as of Tuesday morning.

Wind gusts stronger than 90 mph have been reported in Spencer, Iowa, as winds are gusting over 75 mph in parts of Minnesota, North and South Dakota, with one tornado having been confirmed ripping through Dixon, South Dakota, though these storms are expected to die down over the next few hours along the Iowa and Illinois border.

Meanwhile, a frontal boundary in the Midwest will continue to interact and feed off the strong heat dome over the South, creating severe thunderstorms capable of damaging wind and flash flooding throughout the day and this evening from Montana to Iowa.

The line of storms may continue surging east straight into and through Wednesday and storms are expected to begin late Tuesday afternoon across southern Montana, Wyoming, western Nebraska, eastern Colorado and northwestern Kansas.

Storms will then push through South Dakota and the entire state length of Nebraska through the evening, reaching Iowa by midnight and nearing the Illinois border by 7 a.m. on Wednesday, potentially bringing with it thunderstorms to the Chicago area on Wednesday afternoon.

Elsewhere, in the Northeast, showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday through Friday, with some storms bringing damaging winds and flash flooding.

This comes as the heat dome continues to be eroded to the south, cooling the area from the high heat but angering the atmosphere in the process.

As often happens during times of extreme heat, the air quality along the I-95 corridor is down to unhealthy levels for sensitive groups, with much of this due to pollution from human-caused emissions.

Adding to the already degraded air quality is wildfire smoke from Canada as a new plume of smoke may create an additional haze to the sky Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday.

The heat dome that is centered over the South will slowly erode this week, each day getting cooler from the north to the south, but those still under the heat must remain vigilant to the extreme heat.

More than 165 million Americans are on alert for dangerous heat and humidity from Nebraska to New Hampshire and Florida.

Extreme heat warnings are also in place from New Orleans to St. Louis with heat indices up to 116 possible.

Florida may also experience some of the highest heat index values today, with temperatures that feels like 116 degrees possible for places like Jacksonville and Orlando.

In the Northeast, heat advisories are in place from Pennsylvania to Maine as heat indices could reach between 95 and 105 degrees.

The rest of the area under heat advisories across the Midwest and South could reach heat indices between 100 and 110 today.

By the weekend, extreme heat should be sequestered to the Gulf Coast and the Southwest, with much of the rest of the country in seasonal summer heat or potentially below average.

