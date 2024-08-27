As she hits campaign trail, Harris expected to face tough questions in first promised sit-down interview

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to soon face her first post-convention test when she sits for a formal interview airing in primetime Thursday.

CNN announced Tuesday that Harris and her running mate Gov. Tim Walz will be interviewed by anchor Dana Bash, marking the first sitdown with a reporter since President Joe Biden bowed out of the race.

The announcement came as Harris faced growing calls from critics about her availability to reporters since she took over the campaign.

Ian Sams, a senior adviser to the Harris campaign, appeared reiterated on Monday that Harris would “schedule” a sit-down interview by the end of the month.

The initial absence of plans for any such sit-down prompted accusations by Republican critics of dodging the press.

“She refuses to do any interviews or press conferences, almost 30 days now, she has not done an interview,” former President Donald Trump said of Harris at a North Carolina event earlier this month. “You know why she hasn’t done an interview? Because she’s not smart. She’s not intelligent.”

His campaign has said Harris is trying to “duck and hide” from the news media, which is sure to sling several tough questions her way when she meets the press.

The lack of a media interview has yet to hurt Harris, whose poll numbers are outpacing those of President Joe Biden when he was atop the Democratic ticket, according to 538’s national polling average. As of Tuesday, Harris is polling ahead of Trump, 47.2% to 43.6%; when Biden left the race, he was polling at 40.2% compared to Trump’s 43.5%, according to 538’s polling average.

Harris has also stirred enthusiasm from Democrats that had been absent most of the campaign cycle — and is riding a high following last week’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Moreover, she chose a running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, whose rural background has helped the ticket craft a message Democrats have said they believe will make inroads with voters in conservative parts of the country.

All the while, Trump has seemed to abandon the discipline Republicans had lauded him for this summer. Recently, he has made false claims about the crowd size at a Harris rally and appeared to forget to mention a policy proposal he had been slated to unveil at an event in Michigan.

Democrats have cautioned that Harris has several hurdles to clear in the coming weeks.

One of those hurdles is the pending media interview, where Harris would likely have to defend the decisions of the Biden administration and specify some of her policy stances.

On Monday, Trump sought to spotlight Harris’ connection to the Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, laying wreaths in Arlington National Cemetery to commemorate the third anniversary of the suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members.

“Caused by Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, the humiliation in Afghanistan set off the collapse of American credibility and respect all around the world,” Trump claimed when he spoke to National Guardsmen at a Detroit event later Monday.

Harris is also likely to be pressed on how much she knew about Biden’s capacities prior to the June 27 debate. That night, she urged Americans to judge Biden not on the “90 minutes” on stage but the “three-and-a-half years of performance.”

Yet, that same debate performance set in motion a weekslong effort by top Democrats to nudge Biden from the race.

Few had a better understanding of what Biden was like behind the scenes than Harris, his No. 2, and an interviewer would likely challenge her about what she witnessed in private.

Harris would surely be asked about the war in Gaza. She said recently, “We need a cease-fire,” but is a member of an administration that has yet to help broker one.

The situation at the southern border would likely be another topic an interviewer would press Harris on. Republicans have linked her to an increase in unauthorized border crossings earlier in Biden’s term, misleadingly dubbing her the “border czar.”

An interviewer might also ask Harris to respond to the criticism of her recently unveiled economic plan, in which she called for an end to grocery “price-gouging,” prompting accusations by some Republicans that she wants “communist price controls.”

Harris travels this week to south Georgia, where she will embark on a bus tour and hold a rally in Savannah, Georgia.

Young Democrats reinvigorated by Harris at DNC: ‘It has never felt this exciting’
(CHICAGO) — Several young Democrats said they are embracing the “vibe shift” in the party that they’ve experienced over the last few weeks, feeling newly enlivened at the Democratic National Convention with Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket.

“I’ve been around a lot of political things for the past few years, and it has never felt this exciting,” Jonah Simon, 20, told ABC News at the DNC.

Simon said he feels that unlike merely a month ago when President Joe Biden was the nominee, younger voters now have a candidate in Harris they are “proud to get behind, somebody who we can be really excited to rally around.”

For decades, younger voters were a reliable part of the Democratic coalition, including in the 2020 election. But polls leading up to Biden’s departure from the race showed his wide advantage with Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 had diminished.

Liz Benecchi, 22, echoed a refrain heard from Democrats young and old — that while the party respected Biden’s record and decades of service, there was a necessity to turn the page.

“I have so much admiration and so much deep respect for him. I’m going to be honest, I wasn’t as excited about going out on Election Day to vote for President Joe Biden. But it was time for something new and it was time for a change. And I think everyone here is really fired up,” said Benecchi.

Benecchi pointed to the Harris campaign’s fresh embrace of social media, especially TikTok, leaning into memes like “brat summer” and Harris’ viral “coconut tree” moment, as a more earnest way to communicate with the party’s youngest flank.

“I have so many friends that want to get engaged. They want to volunteer, they want to canvass, they want to be a part of it,” Benecchi said.

That kind of enthusiasm can’t exist in a vacuum — and Lorenzo Ruiz, 20, said he feels like the energy transfer to get-out-the-vote mobilization is kicking off in earnest now.

“We’re moving on the right path. The trajectory feels like it’s toward victory, and we’re really seeing people lock in and engage. And that’s what we need. We need people excited. We need them happy and joyful. And this is a joyous campaign. And, that’s the campaign that we’ve been building and that we as a group, people on the campaign, people working grassroots, will continue to build. And, I think we’re going to win this thing,” Ruiz said.

This sort of enthusiasm is reflected in the newest ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll, with the data showing an 18-point swing from Biden (at +2) to Harris (at +20) with people under 40.

But her support from the younger generation is not guaranteed — especially as young progressives remain heavily critical of Biden’s (and Harris’) position on Israel.

Jasmine Wynn, 19, one of such progressives, still plans on voting for Harris regardless. And while she acknowledges that others on the left may not follow suit, Wynn supposes that there’s a practical argument to be made to persuade them.

“I think a lot of young left, especially my friends, initially they were reluctant to vote for Harris or any kind of like Democratic ticket because of kind of what they’ve done so far in Gaza. But I think there’s kind of a shift in terms of, I think, approaching electoral politics in a very pragmatic sense as opposed to an idealistic sense,” said Wynn.

Biden’s former golf instructor takes a swing at Trump’s game: ‘I like the president’s chances’
(WASHINGTON) — As Joe Biden and Donald Trump continue to trade barbs over their fitness to be president, an unexpected area of dispute has arisen: golf.

“He can’t hit a ball 50 yards,” former President Trump said of President Biden during the recent presidential debate. “He challenged me to a golf match; he can’t hit the ball 50 yards.”

“I’d be happy to have a driving contest with him,” Biden fired back.

“I’m happy to play golf if you carry your own bag. Think you can do it?” Biden added in an exchange that sparked a barrage of jokes on the internet.

Then at a campaign event on Tuesday, Trump challenged Biden to an 18-hole match, offering to pay $1 million to a charity of Biden’s choice if he wins.

While Trump, who owns several golf courses and hits the links on a regular basis, might be the odds-on favorite in such a match, there’s one golf pro who likes Biden’s chances: Earl Cooper, a golf instructor who previously gave Biden lessons.

Golf is “a great way to unveil the individual’s character, because it is one of the few sports that is solely relying on you,” Cooper, who is also the cofounder of modern golf apparel company Eastside Golf, said in an interview with ABC News.

Cooper, who was approached by Ron Olivere, the father of Beau Biden’s widow, to give Biden golf lessons in 2015, told ABC News that Biden “wanted to get better at golf.”

“It was something that I appreciated because he took it very seriously,” Cooper said. “It wasn’t just a showman thing.”

Cooper, a former PGA professional with the Wilmington Country Club in Delaware, where Biden is a member, confirmed that Biden once held a single-digit handicap — a claim Trump questioned during the debate.

“[Biden] was shooting in the 70s, which is good — a single-digit handicap is a really good golfer in general,” Cooper said.

During the debate, the candidates’ golfing gloating occurred after they started trading jabs about their physical fitness.

When asked by CNN’s Dana Bash to respond to voters who have concerns about his ability to serve through the end of a next term, when Trump would be 82, Trump touted his accomplishments on the links.

“I’m in very good health. I just won two club championships, not even senior, two regular club championships,” Trump said. “To do that, you have to be quite smart and you have to be able to hit the ball a long way. And I do it. He doesn’t do it.”

“I’ve seen your swing, I know your swing,” Trump later needled Biden.

At Thursday’s NATO press conference, Biden jabbed back at Trump.

“And where’s Trump been? Riding around in his golf cart, filling out his scorecard before he hits the ball?” Biden said of the former president, who’s previously been accused of creative scorekeeping on the course.

According to Cooper, Biden — who drove his own golf cart — enjoyed playing golf at the country club “because it was the only time that he could drive himself.”

“Secret Service [was] driving him everywhere,” Cooper said. “So this was the one time that he could get in a golf cart, and drive himself.”

Cooper said that, after watching the CNN debate, “There’s no doubt [Biden] is slowing down” — but he still believes Biden could beat Trump in a golf match.

“I like the president’s chances, because I know golf, and I’m not sure about his competitor following all the rules,” Cooper said.

The Biden campaign this week addressed Trump’s golf challenge, releasing a statement that read in part, “Donald Trump hasn’t been seen in public for 12 days, now he’s … challenging the President of the United States to golf.”

“Donald Trump is … only out for himself,” the statement said. “Par for the course.”

Trump and Harris kick off ad campaign war, placing major TV ad buys in battleground states
(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have now kicked off their ad war with both of their campaigns launching major eight-figure ad campaigns targeting each other in key battleground states.

The Harris campaign this week is launching a $50 million three-week ad blitz through the Democratic National Convention next month, with the first ad of her campaign introducing the vice president to voters, highlighting her career and taking hits at her Republican opponent, the campaign announced.

The Trump campaign too has launched its first major television ad in battleground states attacking Harris since as least January, reserving at least $12 million worth of airtime this week, according to ad tracking firm AdImpact.

Trump’s 30-second ad, released by the his campaign, zeroes in on the former president’s ongoing rhetoric that Harris “failed” as President Joe Biden’s border czar, calling her “weak” and “dangerously liberal.”

“This is America’s border czar, and she’s failed us. Under Harris, over 10 million illegally here, a quarter of a million Americans dead from fentanyl, brutal migrant crimes, and ISIS now here,” a narrator in the ad says, followed by an interview clip of Harris appearing to admit she hasn’t visited the border.

“Kamala Harris. Failed. Weak. Dangerously liberal,” the narration continues.

According to AdImpact, the Trump campaign has reserved $12 million worth of airtime across Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada and Wisconsin.

After a week of working to determine the best language to attack Harris since Biden left the 2024 race, this ad campaign reflects the Trump campaign’s push to focus on the border — a major campaign issue for voters.

In response to the Trump campaign’s ad, the Harris campaign suggests that the vice president was focused on addressing the root causes of migration and claimed that at no point in her tenure was she in charge of managing the border.

Harris’ first ad, titled “Fearless” and featuring pictures of Harris over the years — from a toddler to college graduate to vice president — highlights her background as a former prosecutor who is “uniquely suited to take on” the former president, who is now a convicted felon.

“As a prosecutor, she put murderers and abusers behind bars,” a narrator says in the one-minute ad. “As California’s attorney general, she went after the big banks and won $20 billion for homeowners. And as vice president, she took on the big drug companies to cap the cost of insulin for seniors. Because Kamala Harris has always known who she represents.”

The spot then leads into laying out Harris’ vision and attacking Trump, using footage from her first rally of the campaign last week in a high school gym just outside Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“We believe in a future where every person has the opportunity not just to get by, but to get ahead. Where every senior can retire with dignity,” Harris said in the footage from the rally. “But Donald Trump wants to take our country backward, to give tax breaks to billionaires and big corporations and end the Affordable Care Act.”

This ad is scheduled to run on local and national broadcast, cable programming, streaming and social channels over the next three weeks, including during the Olympic Games, as well as programs like “The Bachelorette,” “Big Brother” and “The Daily Show.”

The Harris campaign has reserved airtime in states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina, according to ad tracking firm Medium Buying.

