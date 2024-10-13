As ‘SNL’ host, Ariana Grande sings, jokes, impersonates Céline Dion, Jennifer Coolidge

As ‘SNL’ host, Ariana Grande sings, jokes, impersonates Céline Dion, Jennifer Coolidge
Will Heath/NBC

If Ariana Grande ever decides to give up singing and acting, she could always play Vegas as an impressionist. She showed off her incredible gift for mimicry on the Oct. 12 edition of Saturday Night Live, which she was hosting for the first time since 2016.

Ari kicked off the show with a monologue in which she swore to keep it “low-key,” and then busted out a song that was all about how she wasn’t going to do any number of things, which she, of course, did. One of them was doing vocal impressions, followed by her impersonating Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and Gwen Stefani in rapid succession. “Either way, this much is clear/ If you’re looking for a diva, don’t look over here,” she sang, while striking a diva pose.

She then went on to appear in nearly every sketch. Some highlights:

Ari hilariously impersonates Céline Dion’s recent promo for Sunday Night Football, except this time, she’s singing about how great (and violent) the UFC is: “It’s all coming back to me, but maybe not to them, because of the concussions, no?”

She and Chloe Fineman do dueling, spot-on Jennifer Coolidge impressions in a fake commercial for Maybelline — which causes Ari to briefly break and start laughing.

Ari plays a highly competitive mom who verbally abuses her son’s boyfriend, played by Bowen Yang, as a way of testing whether or not he’s “strong” enough to be with her “weak” son. She and Yang, her Wicked co-star, share a kiss at the end.

In a short called My Best Friend’s House, Ari plays a young girl who sings about how she loves how her bestie’s house smells — only to learn that her best friend’s dad is a serial killer.

In Renaissance Italy, Ariana plays a young boy whose parents castrated him to preserve his super-high singing voice — a real thing that was done back then. This gives Ari the chance to sing “Twist and Shout” at the very top end of her register.

Ari and the female SNL castmembers sing an “Espresso” parody as bridesmaids detailing what they got up to at the bride’s bachelorette weekend.  Spoiler alert: The marriage is over.







Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Patrick Schwarzenegger on playing Tim Tebow in Ryan Murphy’s ‘American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez’
Patrick Schwarzenegger on playing Tim Tebow in Ryan Murphy’s ‘American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez’
(LR): Josh Rivera as Aaron Hernandez, Schwarzenegger as Tebow – FX/Michael Parmelee

The third installment of FX’s American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez is now streaming on Hulu. Based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc., the series “explores the disparate strands of his identity, his family, his career, his suicide and their legacy in sports and American culture.”

The third episode, “Pray the Gay Away,” features Patrick Schwarzenegger as Tim Tebow, who was Hernandez’s former college teammate. The Gen V star tells ABC Audio his involvement all comes back to the show’s producer Ryan Murphy.

“It’s so funny because so many people asked me why was I interested in doing something that was only in the show for two episodes when some of the other stuff I’ve done before was bigger,” Patrick says.

He says one of his goals as an actor is “to surround myself with really great talent and showrunners and producers.” He notes, “I’m a huge fan of what Ryan’s done in the industry, he’s been a powerhouse for decades on end, and to be able to work with him in any capacity for me is a great win.” 

When reminded that Murphy often recasts actors he’s previously worked with, Schwarzenegger laughed, adding, “That’s exactly what I was thinking.” 

Tebow’s Christian faith is famously important to him, and how he lives his life couldn’t be a sharper contrast to the one that Hernandez infamously led off the field.

“He’s faith first, faith forward,” the actor says of Tebow. “[He] notices that there’s something else happening off the field, and how can he reach out and be a lending hand to try to make Aaron a better human and to learn from his mistakes? And … Tim understands those mistakes to be, you know, drugs and alcohol and partying.” 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Inside Out 2’ coming to Disney+ on Sept. 25
‘Inside Out 2’ coming to Disney+ on Sept. 25
Disney/Pixar

ABC News’ parent company, Disney, has announced that Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2, now officially the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, is coming to Disney+ on Sept. 25.

The follow-up to the 2015 original set a number of records after its release on June 14, 2024, and became the fastest animated film to reach $1 billion globally. It is currently the eighth-highest-grossing film in global box office history.

The movie stars the original characters of Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust and Anger — voiced in the sequel by Amy PoehlerPhyllis SmithTony HaleLiza Lapira and Lewis Black — as well as newcomers Maya HawkeAyo EdebiriAdèle ExarchopoulosPaul Walter Hauser and June Squibb.

The latter respectively play Riley’s new teenage emotions Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, Embarrassment and Nostalgia.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kendrick Lamar to perform at Super Bowl LIX halftime show: “Meet me in New Orleans”
Kendrick Lamar to perform at Super Bowl LIX halftime show: “Meet me in New Orleans”
Taylor Hill/WireImage

Rapper Kendrick Lamar will perform at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

“What’s the deal everybody? My name is Kendrick Lamar and I’ll be performing at Super Bowl 59. Will you be pulling up? I hope so,” Lamar said in a video posted Sunday and titled, “Kendrick Lamar. Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.”

“Meet me in New Orleans,” he says later in the video.

“Make sure you’re wearing your best dress, too,” Lamar says at the end of the video, which was shot in front of an American flag.

The 17-time Grammy winner will take the stage in New Orleans for the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show on Feb. 9, 2025.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one,” Lamar said in a statement included in a release from the NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation, the show’s producer.

Rap icon and founder of Roc Nation Jay-Z also weighed in on the release announcing the news.

“Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come,” Jay-Z said.

Last year, Usher took the stage in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl halftime show, performing a list of his greatest hits including “Caught Up,” “Love in This Club,” “Burn” and more.

The news of Kendrick Lamar performing at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show comes as the brand-new NFL season kicks off its first slate of Sunday games.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.