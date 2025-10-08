As tickets go on sale, hear snippets of new original ‘Wicked: For Good’ songs

As tickets go on sale, hear snippets of new original ‘Wicked: For Good’ songs

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in ‘Wicked: For Good’ (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

Wicked fans can finally get a taste of the two new original songs from the movie’s sequel.

A new Wicked: For Good clip was released Wednesday, featuring snippets of songs sung by Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

The songs are “The Girl in the Bubble,” sung by Grande, and “No Place Like Home,” sung by Erivo. They were composed by Stephen Schwartz, who wrote the music and lyrics for the original Wicked Broadway musical. He told ABC Audio in June, “They are storytelling songs … and they’re there because we needed them to tell the story.”

“They are astonishing talents,” Schwartz said of the movie’s stars. “And to have two songs being debuted by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, I mean, as a songwriter, it doesn’t really get better than that.”

In a Fandango interview with director Jon M. Chu and the cast, Chu said there are “so many things” he’s excited for fans to see in Wicked: For Good.

“The temperature is up,” he said in the interview, a snippet of which was shared on Instagram. “In movie one, we saw cracks of who [Elphaba and Glinda] are to become. We saw them make choices that position them on the stage of what could be. And in movie two, we get to see those things play out.”

The new clip and song snippets come as tickets go on sale for the conclusion of the two-part Wicked film series, which hits theaters Nov. 21. The first film, simply titled Wicked, premiered Nov. 22, 2024.

 

Robert Redford, film icon, Oscar-winning director and activist, dead at 89
Robert Redford, film icon, Oscar-winning director and activist, dead at 89
Robert Redford attends his Tribute during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival -Day Eight- on December 06, 2019 in Marrakech, Morocco. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Robert Redford, the actor and Oscar-winning filmmaker who at his peak was simultaneously one of Hollywood’s most critically lauded directors and bankable leading men, has died at age 89.

“Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah–the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly,” his representative confirmed to ABC News. “The family requests privacy.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

In brief: ‘The Diplomat’ season 3 trailer and more

Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford are back in the White House together in the official trailer for The Diplomat season 3. The West Wing costars play husband and wife in this new season, with Janney’s Grace Penn now president of the United States. Keri Russell stars alongside Rufus Sewell in season 3, which debuts Oct. 16 on Netflix …

The official trailer for Tim Robinson‘s new comedy, The Chair Company, has arrived. Robinson stars as Ron, who witnesses a big problem in the trailer for the upcoming HBO Max show. The series, which comes from Robinson and his I Think You Should Leave co-creator Zach Kanin, premieres on Oct. 12 …

It is almost time to say goodbye to Outlander. The eighth and final season teaser trailer for the fantasy romance series has arrived. Fans will be able to witness the conclusion to the long-running series in early 2026, STARZ has announced. Season 8 finds Jamie and Claire confronted with what they’re willing to sacrifice for the place they call home …

In brief: ‘Victoria Beckham’ docuseries trailer and more

The first trailer for Netflix’s upcoming Victoria Beckham docuseries has been released. The three-part series, Victoria Beckham, is set to drop Oct. 9. The series will cover her success with the Spice Girls, her relationship with husband David Beckham, her career in fashion and more …

Paramount+ has renewed Sylvester Stallone’s drama Tulsa King for a fourth season. The news comes ahead of the show’s third season premiere on Sunday. Season 3 will feature the addition of Samuel L. Jackson 

﻿Billie Lourd and Jessica Barden are joining the cast of season 4 of Ryan Murphy‘s anthology series MonsterDeadline reports they are set for recurring roles in the upcoming season centering on Lizzie Borden﻿. The season’s cast also includes Ella BeattyVicky KriepsRebecca Hall and Charlie Hunnam … 

