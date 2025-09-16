As Trump heads to Europe, Russian drones hit Kyiv and Zelenskyy urges sanctions

As Trump heads to Europe, Russian drones hit Kyiv and Zelenskyy urges sanctions

Francisco Richart Barbeira/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Russia continued its nightly strikes on Ukraine — including the capital Kyiv — as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to depart for his state visit to the U.K. on Tuesday, with the White House’s efforts to broker peace between the combatants still stalled.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 113 drones into the country overnight into Tuesday morning, of which 89 were shot down or suppressed. Twenty-two drones impacted across six locations, with falling debris falling in two locations.

Air defenses were active in the sky over Kyiv, local officials there said. Drone attacks caused fires at a shopping center and an industrial facility on the outskirts of the capital, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported on Telegram.

“During the fire extinguishing, the aggressor struck the site again, damaging two fire-rescue vehicles,” the service said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian attacks were reported in Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Zaoprizhzhia Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kherson regions. “Now is the time to implement a joint defense of our European sky with a multilayer air defense system,” he wrote on Telegram.

At least six people were killed and 55 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials. The attacks included a rocket artillery strike on the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, officials said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its forces downed at least 87 Ukrainian drones overnight into Tuesday.

Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion — which began in February 2022 — is expected to be a topic of discussion when Trump meets with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his U.K. visit.

Britain is a leading member of the so-called “Coalition of the Willing” — a group of mostly-European allied nations that have committed to expanding military support for Ukraine and possibly deploying troops to the country as part of a post-war peacekeeping force. 

Trump has ruled out deploying U.S. troops inside Ukraine, though hinted at the possible involvement of U.S. air assets in any future peacekeeping mission. Moscow has repeatedly said it will not accept the presence of any foreign troops on Ukrainian soil.

One month after his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Trump’s proposed in-person meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy has yet to come to fruition.

Meanwhile, Russia has intensified its long-range strikes on Ukraine. During one such strike last week, around two dozen Russian drones entered Poland — by far the largest-ever of Russian drones into NATO airspace. At least three of the drones were shot down by responding Polish and Dutch fighters.

NATO has responded by launching Operation Eastern Sentry, which it says will enhance its air defense posture all along the bloc’s eastern edge. Some allies are pushing for more action. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslav Sikorski, for example, has suggested that NATO should shoot down Russian drones operating over western Ukraine.

Trump raised concerns along NATO’s eastern frontier when he said Russia’s drone incursions into Poland “could have been a mistake” — a suggestion quickly contested by Warsaw.

“We would also wish that the drone attack on Poland was a mistake. But it wasn’t. And we know it,” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on social media.

Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, are still pushing for the expanded sanctions and tariffs that Trump has repeatedly threatened to impose on Russia in response to Moscow’s refusal to accept a ceasefire or peace deal.

On Monday, Zelenskyy previewed “an active week of our diplomacy” in a post to Telegram.

“Now — one week before the [United Nations] General Assembly — President Trump will be in Europe,” Zelenskyy wrote. “We continue our very active work with European leaders to ensure that we are all coordinated and actually reach decisions to put pressure on Russia.”

“And if the world does not deliver a truly tangible response to Russia’s prolonging of the war, if sanctions and tariffs are postponed, if the Russian army can already launch drones with impunity even against Poland — Putin will continue to see it as permission to wage war,” Zelenskyy said.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — After President Donald Trump threatened to impose “very severe” economic penalties against Vladimir Putin’s Russia if he doesn’t agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine within 50 days, the Trump administration has so far declined to provide many additional details about the consequences Russia will face or why he picked the deadline he chose.

“Well, at the end of 50 days, if we don’t have a deal, it’s going to be too bad,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

When asked why he decided to give the Russian leader nearly two months to comply with his demand, President Trump deflected.

“I don’t think 50 days is very long. It could be sooner than that,” Trump said.

“You should have asked that same question to Biden. Why did he get us into this war?” he continued. “You know why he got us in? Because he’s a dummy, that’s why.”

Despite pledging additional U.S. made weapons for Ukraine, Trump also said he didn’t support Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy ordering strikes on the Russian capital.

“He shouldn’t target Moscow,” he said. “No, we’re not looking to do that.”

On Monday, Trump said that Russia’s failure to reach a negotiated settlement with Ukraine within 50 days would lead to his administration imposing a 100% tariff rate on Russian imports as well as what he called “secondary tariffs” on countries that have continued to do business with Moscow.

“We’re very, very unhappy with him,” Trump said of Putin on Monday. “We’re going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don’t have a deal in 50 days.”

U.S. imports from Russia, which totaled around $3 billion in 2024 according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, account for a small share of Moscow’s revenue, meaning Trump’s threat to hike tariffs on Russian goods likely wouldn’t pack much punch.

However, the president’s promise to raise tariffs on imports from third-party countries could carry more weight.

Some secondary sanctions aimed at weakening Russia’s war economy are already in place. The Biden administration steadily ramped up its use of the penalties throughout the conflict, primarily targeting foreign financial institutions accused of supporting Moscow’s military industrial complex and the so-called “shadow fleet” of tanker operators working to circumvent Western sanctions and price caps on Russian oil.

But going after countries that import oil and other resources from Russia would be a significant escalation.

Through much of the war, the Biden administration avoided taking direct aim at Russian energy exporters out of concern that doing so would cause global fuel prices to rise. Instead, the former administration worked with other members of the G7 to cap the price of Russian oil products, cutting into Moscow’s profits while allowing the exports to remain on the market.

Trump, on the other hand, has previously promised to go after Russia’s customers.

In March, Trump threatened to put “secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia” during an interview with NBC News — adding “if you buy oil from Russia, you can’t do business in the United States.”

What countries would feel the impact?

The White House has yet to release specific details on Trump’s secondary tariffs, but his ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, said on Monday the top importers of Russian oil would be in the administration’s crosshairs.

“It’s about tariffs on countries like India and China that are buying their oil. And it really is going to I think dramatically impact the Russian economy,” he said during an interview with CNN.

But whether the secondary tariffs would stop at countries like China and India is an open question.

Despite the web of sanctions in place against Russia, the country still has many meaningful trade relationships, including ones with European allies.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the EU has significantly dropped its share of Russian oil and gas imports and its plan to fully phase out those imports isn’t expected to fully come to fruition until the end of 2027 at the earliest.

Some Eastern European and Central Asian countries also have economies that rely on doing business with Russia, meaning they would almost certainly be unable to significantly scale back trade with Russia and would have the face the consequences of secondary tariffs.

The next 50 days

If the president sticks to his 50-day window, Russia can continue to carry out its summertime campaign against Ukraine until early September without facing additional consequences.

In his interview with CNN, Whitaker was also asked about how Trump made the decision on the timeline but didn’t give a clear answer.

“The time to end the slaughter is now. The time to end the killing is now. And so 50 days is the appropriate amount of time because it needs to happen now,” he responded.

Currently, Russia is making modest gains against Ukraine and may soon seek to leverage those advances to launch additional offenses in the eastern reach of the country, according to a recent assessment from the Institute of the Study of War.

Many officials and experts have long predicted that the Kremlin would push off serious talks on ending the war until the cooler months set in because it hopes to strengthen its position at the negotiating table by claiming as much territory as possible during the summer season.

In an interview with the BBC on Monday, Trump indicated he still wanted to pursue diplomacy with Russia, but that his patience with Putin was wearing thin.

“I’m not done with him, but I’m disappointed with him,” he said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded to Trump’s threats on Monday, saying Moscow needed “time to analyze” the comments.

“The U.S. president’s statements are very serious,” Peskov said.

Kremlin Press Office / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff was greeted by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday ahead of expected talks, the Kremlin said in a short statement.

The meeting between Putin and Witkoff ended after around three hours, according to Russian state media.

Yuri Ushakov, a top aide to Putin, told reporters that the meeting was “a very useful and constructive conversation,” in comments reported by Russia’s Tass state news agency.

The two main topics discussed were “the Ukrainian crisis” and “the prospect of possible development of strategic cooperation between the United States and Russia,” Ushakov said.

“On our part, in particular on the Ukrainian issue, some signals were transmitted,” Ushakov said. “The corresponding signals were received from President Trump. Now the situation is such that our president has complete information — that is, our signals, the signals from President Trump — and the results of these conversations have not yet been reported to Trump.”

“Therefore, I would refrain from more detailed comments,” Ushakov said. “Let’s see when Witkoff will be able to report to Trump about the conversation that took place today. After that, obviously, we will be able to add my comments to something more substantial.”

Witkoff was met on his arrival in Moscow by Kirill Dmitriev — the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund — at the capital’s Vnukovo Airport, according to state media agencies Tass and Interfax.

The visit is Witkoff’s fifth to Moscow since Trump took office, with the special envoy at the forefront of White House efforts to end Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

A source familiar with Witkoff’s plans told ABC News on Tuesday that the special envoy was expected to hold meetings with Russian leadership on Wednesday.

Tass reported that Witkoff and Dmitriev walked in the Zaryadye Park in central Moscow before Witkoff’s convoy traveled to the Kremlin.

Witkoff was last in Moscow on Apr. 25, when he met with Russian Putin at the Kremlin.

Last month, Trump said he would impose additional economic measures — including secondary sanctions on Russian fossil fuel export customers, the largest of which are India and China — if Putin failed to agree to a ceasefire by Aug. 8.

Trump cited Russia’s continued drone and missile strikes on Ukraine when issuing his ultimatum to the Kremlin, which was initially set at 50 days but later shortened to only 10 days. In July, Russia set a new monthly record for long-range attacks on Ukraine, per data from the Ukrainian air force, firing 6,443 drones and missiles into the country.

Ukraine is backing the U.S. demand for an immediate ceasefire, after which negotiations as to a full peace deal can take place. On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he “coordinated” positions with Trump in a phone conversation.

“Today, we coordinated our positions — Ukraine and the United States,” Zelenskyy wrote in a post to X. “We exchanged assessments of the situation: The Russians have intensified the brutality of their attacks. President Trump is fully informed about Russian strikes on Kyiv and other cities and communities.”

On Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia was open to more meetings with Witkoff. “The dialogue continues and the United States continues its efforts to mediate in the search for a Ukrainian settlement,” he said, as quoted by Tass.

“These efforts are very important, including in the context of the ongoing process of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations,” Peskov said. “Work is continuing, and we remain committed to the idea that a political and diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian problem is, of course, our preferred option.”

ABC News’ Joe Simonetti, Shannon K. Kingston, Yuriy Zaliznyak and Ellie Kaufman contributed to this report.

Rescuers and firefighters operate at the scene after the Gloria funicular cable railway derailed in Lisbon, Portugal, 03 September 2025. (Zed Jameson/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — At least 16 people are dead and another 21 injured after a streetcar derailed in Portugal’s capital on Wednesday, officials said.

At least five people remain in life-threatening condition Thursday following the crash in Lisbon, according to Portugal’s presidency office.

One 3-year-old child is included in the injured, according to an official.

It appears the safety cable on the electric streetcar broke, causing the car to derail, Lisbon’s communications department said, based on preliminary information. The investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Its operator, Carris, said it complied with all maintenance protocols, including daily inspections.

The famed funicular, known as the Elevador da Gloria, travels up and down a steep hill using two streetcars.

The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. local time, when one of the funicular’s cars derailed and crashed, officials said.

The rescue mission lasted around two hours, a Public Ministry official told ABC News.

The tram cabin that derailed can hold up to 40 people. It is unclear how many total people were on board.

Carris said it immediately opened an investigation along with the authorities to determine the cause of the accident.

All the other funiculars of the city have been suspended for now, according to an official.

Swiss tourist Rasha Abdo told ABC News she was traveling on the funicular’s other streetcar with her husband and 3-year-old son when the crash occurred. She said they were near the bottom of the hill, traveling uphill, when they suddenly reversed direction.

She said they heard the other streetcar barreling down the hill toward them, so her husband jumped out the window and she passed their son to him to ensure his safety, before realizing the car had crashed farther uphill.

Her husband, who is a doctor, went to the streetcar to try and assist, but “it was too late,” she said. “I’m really grateful that we are still alive, but on the other side, I’m very sad for the people that lost their lives,” she said.

The mayor of Lisbon declared a three-day period of mourning.

“I offer my sincere condolences to all the families and friends of the victims. Lisbon is in mourning,” Mayor Carlos Moedas said in a statement.

Portugal’s Prime Minister’s Office also declared a national day of mourning for Thursday, expressing its “deep dismay” over the accident, and said it is in contact with local officials.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also expressed her condolences.

“It is with sadness that I learned of the derailment of the famous ‘Elevador da Glória,'” she said in a statement. “My condolences to the families of the victims.”

ABC News’ Tom Soufi Burridge and Hugo Leengardt contributed to this report.

