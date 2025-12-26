Ashlee Buzzard pleads not guilty to murder charge in daughter Melodee’s death

The FBI and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office are looking for missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard. FBI

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) — Ashlee Buzzard has been charged with murder with special allegations in the shooting death of her 9-year-old daughter Melodee Buzzard, according to court documents.

The special allegations charge claims that Ashlee Buzzard personally and intentionally discharged a firearm causing death and committed the murder by means of lying in wait.

She entered a not guilty plea at her arraignment on Friday, according to Santa Barbara ABC affiliate KEYT.

Ashlee Buzzard was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing Melodee, who was shot in the head and found dead in a rural area of Utah in early December, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Bill Brown said “cold-blooded and criminally sophisticated premeditation and heartlessness … went into planning” the crime and “ruthlessness … went into actually committing the crime.”

Ashlee Buzzard’s arrest came more than two months after Melodee was reported missing. Authorities said they believe Melodee was killed shortly after she was last seen alive on Oct. 9, near the Colorado-Utah border, during a road trip with her mom.

The examination of a spent shell casing found in Ashlee Buzzard’s home matched what was found at the scene in Utah, and live similar rounds were found in Ashlee Buzzard’s car, officials said.

A motive hasn’t been determined, authorities said.

California radiologist, wife fatally shot in driveway by son, police say
Law enforcement on the scene after two people were shot and killed in Simi Valley, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025. KABC.

(SIMI VALLEY, Calif.) — The son of a California radiologist has been identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting of his parents at their home.

Dr. Eric Cordes, 63, and wife, Vicki, 66, were shot multiple times in their Simi Valley garage on Sunday shortly after 12 p.m. local time. The couple was taken to a local hospital and later died of their injuries, the Simi Valley Police Department told ABC News. 

Keith Cordes, 37, allegedly shot his father and stepmother multiple times before fleeing the scene to the city of Chino, police said. He then reportedly set the car he escaped in on fire before fatally shooting himself, police said.

The San Bernardino County Medical Examiner’s Office was able to confirm the remains in the car set ablaze as Keith Cordes on Tuesday, police said.

Investigators said they believe that the weapon used in Keith Cordes’s suicide is the same weapon that was used to kill the couple, but forensic testing is still pending.

The circumstances and motive for the double murder are still under investigation, according to police.

The suspect — a resident of Kentucky — allegedly approached the couple in their garage before opening fire on Sunday. He then fled the scene in a black sedan with out of state plates, according to witness statements obtained by police.

Detectives later found the vehicle and the suspect’s remains by tracking its movement using FLOCK cameras and LPR cameras.

Dr. Cordes worked with Focus Medical Imaging for several years before his killing, the radiology clinic told ABC News on Tuesday.

“Dr. Eric Cordes was a brilliant, hard working doctor, and a respected colleague. He served the Simi Valley community and surrounding areas throughout his entire 30 plus year career. His tragic passing will leave a huge hole that will take a long time to fill,” Focus Medical Imaging said. 

Adventist Health Simi Valley, where he also worked, called the couple’s killing a “shocking loss.”

“The Adventist Health Simi Valley community is heartbroken by the tragic deaths of our longtime colleague, Dr. Eric Cordes, and his wife, Vicki. Dr. Cordes was a highly respected, board-certified radiologist and beloved physician who served this community with compassion and excellence for nearly 30 years,” the hospital told ABC News in a statement. 

Mother charged after children ate her THC gummies, were hospitalized: DA
Candice Hickson is shown in this undated booking photo. Tennessee District Attorney General Frederick H. Agee, 28th Judicial District, Gibson, Crockett, and Haywood Counties

(TENNESSEE) — A Tennessee mother is facing a criminal charge and her two children were removed from her custody after investigators said they consumed her THC hemp gummies, leading to their hospitalization. 

The children, both under the age of 8, have been placed under the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services after their mother failed a drug test for methamphetamine, according to the district attorney general. 

Candice Hickson is being charged with child neglect and endangerment, according to an arrest warrant. Her bail is set at $25,000, according to the warrant.

“Our Office will prosecute this case within the letter of the law, balancing the need to help Ms. Hickson get treatment for her addiction, so that she can eventually reunite with her children in a safe environment,” District Attorney General Frederick Agee said in a statement.

Hickson called 911 to report a possible overdose after her two children consumed her gummies last week at their home in Milan, Tennessee, according to the arrest warrant. When officers arrived on the scene, both children were unresponsive. 

Hickson told officers the children were able to reach the gummies when she went to the bathroom and she was not sure how many the children had consumed, according to the arrest warrant. 

The children were then taken to Le Bonheur Hospital in Memphis and released within 48 hours, according to the district attorney general.

THC hemp gummies are legal for adults 21 years and older in Tennessee, according to state law. 

“Although we take any case where children are harmed very seriously, we are unaware of any incident in Tennessee or the U.S. where a child, teenager, or adult has died solely from consuming legal Hemp THC gummies,” Agee said. 

He added, “However, this is a cautionary reminder to parents to secure legal substances that might cause adverse reactions away from their children, especially those drugs with more potent and addictive effects like Oxycodone, Xanax, Hydrocodone, and other opioids.”

Hickson is expected to appear again at Gibson County General Sessions court on Dec. 16. No attorney was listed for Hickson.

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Kentucky State University, suspect in custody: Police
Jacob Lee Bard, 48, is accused of shooting and killing a person on the Kentucky State University campus on Dec. 9, 2025. (Franklin County Jail)

(FRANKFORT, Ky.) —One student is dead and another critically injured in a shooting Tuesday at Kentucky State University in Frankfort, according to police.

A suspect in the shooting, who is not a student at the university, is in custody, police said in a press release, identifying him as Jacob Lee Bard, 48, of Evansville, Indiana.

He has been booked into jail on charges of murder and first-degree assault.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting was caused by a personal dispute and was not a random active shooter situation, an official briefed on the situation told ABC News.

“This was not a mass shooting or a random incident based on what I’ve been told, and the suspected shooter is already in custody,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a video message. “That means that while this was scary, there is no ongoing threat and I believe our families are safe.”

The Frankfort Police Department said it responded to an incident on the school’s campus Tuesday afternoon “regarding an active aggressor.”

The shooting occurred near Whitney M. Young Jr. Hall, a residence hall on the south side of the campus, according to the school.

Two Kentucky State University students were shot in the incident, authorities said. One has since died while the other was transported to a hospital in stable but critical condition, Frankfort police said.

“At this time, there is no ongoing threat to the campus community,” the school said in a statement to students.

The investigation is ongoing. The university said it is working closely with local and state law enforcement.

All classes and activities at the campus, which is located approximately 25 miles northwest of Lexington, have been canceled for the rest of the week, school officials said.

“Today, indeed, was a senseless tragedy,” Kentucky State University President Koffi Akakpo said at a press briefing on Tuesday. “We’re mourning the loss of one of our students.”

Beshear urged people to pray for those affected and “for a world where these things don’t happen.”

“I’ll keep trying to build a Kentucky that we don’t see arguments ended in violence,” he said.

