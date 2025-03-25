Asphyxiation ruled out as cause of death for former Yankees player Brett Gardner’s son: Costa Rican National Police

(NEW YORK) — Asphyxiation has been ruled out as the cause of death for the 14-year-old son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, officials with the Costa Rican National Police told ABC News.

Authorities determined Miller Gardner didn’t die from asphyxiation because his respiratory tract was clear, police said.

This comes one day after a Costa Rican government official had said Miller Gardner may have died from asphyxiation due to “food intoxication.”

More tests are being done to determine his cause of death, the Costa Rican National Police said Tuesday. It could take up to three months to complete the autopsy due to the significant demand in the country because of its high murder rate, police added.

Authorities said they do not believe his death to be suspicious at this point in the investigation.

Miller Gardner died in his sleep Friday morning while the family was on vacation in Costa Rica, according to the family and the State Department.

The Gardner family was staying at the exclusive Arenas Del Mar Resort in Manuel Antonio.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss, and our hearts go out to the family,” a spokesperson for the resort said in a statement. “The factors that led to this tragic incident are unknown, and we are fully cooperating with authorities as they investigate.”

Police from the town of Quepos are leading the investigation and will be questioning the hotel employees on Tuesday, authorities said.

Brett Gardner and his wife, Jessica Gardner, said their youngest child died “after falling ill along with several other family members.”

“We have so many questions and so few answers at this point,” the Gardners said on Sunday in a statement released by the Yankees.

“Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile,” Brett and Jessica Gardner said in the statement. “He lived life to the fullest every single day.”

Brett Gardner spent his entire 14-season MLB career with the Yankees and retired after the 2021 season. He was named an American League All-Star in 2015 and won a Golden Glove Award in 2016. He was also on the team that won the World Series in 2009.

“Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief,” the Yankees said in a statement. “It wasn’t just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller.”

“Our love for the Gardner family is unconditional and absolute, and we will offer our enduring support,” the team said.

Tiger Woods announces death of mother Kultida Woods in heartfelt post
(NEW YORK) — Tiger Woods is mourning the death of his mother, Kultida Woods, and remembering her as “a force of nature all her own.”

The pro golfer took to social media on Tuesday to announce she had died earlier in the day and shared a heartfelt tribute in her honor.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning,” he began. 

“My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh.”

“She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible,” he continued. “She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom.”

Kultida Woods was present when her son — her only child with husband Earl Woods, who died in 2006 — was inducted to the World Golf Hall of Fame in March 2022 alongside her grandchildren.

Tiger Woods shares his two children, daughter Sam Woods and son Charlie Woods, with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

Super Bowl 59: Philadelphia Eagles beat Kansas City Chiefs
(NEW ORLEANS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are your Super Bowl 59 champions.

The Eagles beat last year’s champs the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, Sunday night in a matchup at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, ending the Chiefs’ quest to become the first team to three-peat in a Super Bowl.

The Eagles took an early and commanding lead with a first quarter touchdown from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was named Super Bowl MVP later in the night.

A second quarter interception taken for a touchdown by Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean extended Philadelphia’s lead, which never relented. Touchdowns from A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith helped secure the Super Bowl win.

The Chiefs didn’t get on the board until the third quarter, when Xavier Worthy scored a touchdown. Worthy went on to score a second touchdown in the fourth quarter, but the team was unable to erase the deficit.

The Eagles and the Chiefs previously faced off at the Super Bowl in 2022; that time, the Chiefs were the winners. 

Scoreboard roundup — 1/14/25
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Cavaliers 127, Pacers 117
Thunder 118, 76ers 102
Suns 117, Hawks 122
Pelicans 119, Bulls 113
Kings 115, Bucks 130
Nuggets 118, Mavericks 99
Nets 132, Trail Blazers 114
 

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Lightning 2, Bruins 6
Stars 4, Maple Leafs 1
Sharks 6, Red Wings 3
Kraken 4, Penguins 2
Ducks 0, Capitals 3
Flyers 2, Blue Jackets 3
Panthers 2, Devils 1
Senators 2, Islanders 0
Flames 1, Blues 2
Golden Knights 3, Predators 5
Canucks 1, Jets 6
Rangers 2, Avalanche 3
Canadiens 5, Utah Hockey Club 3

