‘Assassin’s Creed’ live-action series coming to Netflix

A visitor dressed with a costume of Dorian Arno, a character from “Assassin’s Creed Unity” poses in front of a Ubisoft logo during the Paris Games week, a trade fair for video games on October 29, 2015 in Paris, France. Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images

One of the most popular video game franchises is getting a series adaptation.

Netflix has greenlit a live-action TV series adaptation based on Assassin’s Creed.

The TV show will be a high-octane thriller about “the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind’s future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will,” according to its official logline. “The series follows its characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity’s destiny.”

The Assassin’s Creed video game franchise arrived in 2007 from the video game publisher Ubisoft. This upcoming show is nearly five years in the making, becoming the first series developed under Netflix’s agreement with Ubisoft.

Emmy nominees Roberto Patino and David Wiener created the series, and will serve as showrunners and executive producers.

“We’ve been fans of Assassin’s Creed since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that Assassin’s Creed opens to us,” Patino and Wiener said in a joint statement. “Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story — about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith.”

More than anything, however, the show’s creators say Assassin’s Creed is about the value of human connection across time.

“And it’s about what we stand to lose as a species, when those connections break. We’ve got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix, and we’re committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet,” Patino and Wiener said.

Assassin’s Creed is one of the bestselling series in video game history with over 230 million units sold, according to Netflix.

