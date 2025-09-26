Assata Shakur, wanted Black Liberation Army member, dies at 78 in Cuba
(NEW YORK) — Assata Shakur, a Black Liberation Army member who was convicted in the 1973 murder of a New Jersey state trooper, has died in Cuba, where she had to fled to after escaping from prison, Cuban officials said Friday. She was 78.
Her conviction for the murder of Trooper Werner Foerster, and subsequent escape garnered her a permanent spot on the New Jersey State Police’s Most Wanted List. The state long sought to extradite Shakur, also known as Joanne Chesimard, from Cuba, without success.
The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs said she died in Havana of health complications and advanced age.
The civil rights activist and convicted murderer had continued to be a top priority for law enforcement officials over four decades after she broke out of a Clifton, New Jersey, prison.
In May 1973, Shakur and two other members of the Black Liberation Army (BLA) were pulled over on the New Jersey Turnpike by Trooper Foerster and another highway officer. During a confrontation, a shootout ensued, killing Foerster and one of the passengers in the car.
Foerster was 34 at the time of his death, and left behind a wife and young son.
Shakur was wounded in the shootout and arrested. She was later convicted of first-degree murder.
In 1979 — two years into her life sentence — she was broken free from prison with the help of other members of BLA and later fled to Cuba, where Fidel Castro granted her asylum.
Shakur made history by becoming the first woman to make the FBI’s most-wanted list and became revered by some activist groups for her anti-sexism and anti-racism activism prior to the conviction.
Born in Flushing, Queens, Shakur grew up in New York City and Wilmington, North Carolina. She became involved in political activism at Borough of Manhattan Community College and City College of New York.
The FBI had offered a $2 million reward for Shakur’s capture.
(NEW YORK) — Two of the three people killed in a New York City nightclub shooting early Sunday have been identified as suspected gunmen who opened fire inside the establishment, injuring up to 11 other people, police officials said on Monday.
Two additional victims showed up at hospitals, one on Sunday evening and the other early Monday, to be treated for gunshot wounds, bringing the total number of people shot in the incident to 14, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said at Monday’s news conference.
New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch on Monday identified two of the men killed, 35-year-old Jamel Childs and 19-year-old Marvin St. Louis, as suspected gunmen who started the shooting after getting into a dispute inside the Taste of the City Lounge in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood. The third victim killed in the shooting was identified as 27-year-old Amadou Diallo, whom police do not believe was involved in the dispute.
Tisch said two other perpetrators who allegedly opened fire inside the lounge remain at large and that NYPD detectives are working to identify them.
Tisch said the shooting appears to be gang-related. She said Childs, who had eight prior arrests, is listed in the NYPD’s criminal database as a member of Folk Nation, which she described as “a violent gang that terrorizes Brooklyn and is responsible for a half-dozen shootings so far this year.”
The commissioner said three other shooting victims have also been identified by detectives as “gang members under the Folk Nation umbrella.”
Tisch said St. Louis had “no relevant criminal history.”
The shooting occurred around 3:27 a.m. Sunday inside the Taste of the City Lounge, a bar and restaurant which Tisch said was packed with patrons at the time of the shooting.
The commissioner said a total of 42 shell casings were recovered inside and outside of the lounge.
Surveillance video reviewed by detectives showed Childs and St. Louis briefly speaking to each other inside the lounge about 10 minutes before the shooting, Tisch said.
“Later, Mr. St. Louis approached Mr. Childs and opened fire. Mr. Childs returned fire and two other gunmen immediately joined,” Tisch said. “We believe that there were four shooters in total.”
The commissioner said officers arrived at the lounge on Franklin Avenue within minutes of the first 911 calls reporting the shooting and found a chaotic scene, with multiple victims ranging in age from 19 to 61 suffering from gunshot wounds inside the nightclub.
Tisch said two of the victims, Childs and Diallo, were taken to hospitals where they were pronounced dead. She said St. Louis died at the scene.
The surviving victims, including men and women caught in the crossfire, were taken to hospitals with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, Tisch said.
A firearm was recovered nearby in the vicinity of Bedford Avenue and Eastern Parkway, Tisch said, adding that police were investigating whether it was involved in the shooting.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams asked for the public’s help in bringing the perpetrators to justice.
“If you were inside the club, if you heard individuals talking about this shooting, if you witnessed someone fleeing the location, every piece of information would allow us to put the puzzle together to solve this crime,” Adams said in a statement Sunday.
The shooting occurred as the NYPD has recorded the lowest number of shootings on record for the first seven months of the year, Tisch said on Sunday. According to NYPD citywide crime statistics as of Aug. 10, the number of shooting victims had fallen nearly 22% this year compared to the same period last year, and the number of shooting incidents had declined 20.5% compared to the same period.
“Something like this is, of course, thank God, an anomaly and it’s a terrible thing that happened this morning,” Tisch said Sunday. “But we’re going to investigate it and get to the bottom of what went down.”
(CLINTON, Ill. ) — A series of storms has been moving from North and South Dakota through Minnesota and Iowa and into Illinois and has been tearing down trees, damaging buildings and taking down power lines.
More than 170,000 customers are without power across South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin as of Tuesday morning.
Wind gusts stronger than 90 mph have been reported in Spencer, Iowa, as winds are gusting over 75 mph in parts of Minnesota, North and South Dakota, with one tornado having been confirmed ripping through Dixon, South Dakota, though these storms are expected to die down over the next few hours along the Iowa and Illinois border.
Meanwhile, a frontal boundary in the Midwest will continue to interact and feed off the strong heat dome over the South, creating severe thunderstorms capable of damaging wind and flash flooding throughout the day and this evening from Montana to Iowa.
The line of storms may continue surging east straight into and through Wednesday and storms are expected to begin late Tuesday afternoon across southern Montana, Wyoming, western Nebraska, eastern Colorado and northwestern Kansas.
Storms will then push through South Dakota and the entire state length of Nebraska through the evening, reaching Iowa by midnight and nearing the Illinois border by 7 a.m. on Wednesday, potentially bringing with it thunderstorms to the Chicago area on Wednesday afternoon.
Elsewhere, in the Northeast, showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday through Friday, with some storms bringing damaging winds and flash flooding.
This comes as the heat dome continues to be eroded to the south, cooling the area from the high heat but angering the atmosphere in the process.
As often happens during times of extreme heat, the air quality along the I-95 corridor is down to unhealthy levels for sensitive groups, with much of this due to pollution from human-caused emissions.
Adding to the already degraded air quality is wildfire smoke from Canada as a new plume of smoke may create an additional haze to the sky Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday.
The heat dome that is centered over the South will slowly erode this week, each day getting cooler from the north to the south, but those still under the heat must remain vigilant to the extreme heat.
More than 165 million Americans are on alert for dangerous heat and humidity from Nebraska to New Hampshire and Florida.
Extreme heat warnings are also in place from New Orleans to St. Louis with heat indices up to 116 possible.
Florida may also experience some of the highest heat index values today, with temperatures that feels like 116 degrees possible for places like Jacksonville and Orlando.
In the Northeast, heat advisories are in place from Pennsylvania to Maine as heat indices could reach between 95 and 105 degrees.
The rest of the area under heat advisories across the Midwest and South could reach heat indices between 100 and 110 today.
By the weekend, extreme heat should be sequestered to the Gulf Coast and the Southwest, with much of the rest of the country in seasonal summer heat or potentially below average.
(SANTA NELLA, Calif.) — A woman was arrested after leaving over 100 cats inside a U-Haul in a Southern California parking lot, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeannie Maxon, 69, was arrested on Sunday after deputies were dispatched to a parking lot of a Taco Bell in Santa Nella, California, to “check on the welfare of several cats in a U-Haul van,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Monday.
Once on the scene, the deputy observed “at least 20 cats in distress” through the window of the vehicle, officials said.
Animal control then responded to the scene and located 106 “extremely emaciated cats, as well as 28 deceased cats” in the vehicle without food or water, officials said.
Photos from the scene show the felines pressed against the front windshield of the van, with others found in cardboard boxes inside the vehicle.
All of the cats — which ranged from one week to 8 years old — were seized and taken to the Merced County Animal Shelter, officials said.
Once the cats are medically cleared by veterinary staff, they will be available for adoption, officials said.
Maxon, who is from Long Beach, California, was charged with 93 counts of animal cruelty and booked into the Merced County Jail.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains active and they will provide updates regarding the adoption process of the cats.
Officials reminded the public of the dangers of keeping an animal inside an unattended vehicle, especially on a summer day.
“On a warm day, temperatures inside a car can soar to extreme levels in just a few minutes, even with the windows open. Please ensure that when you’re traveling with your pet, they’re provided with a cool place to stay, offering plenty of shade, lots of water and food,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
It is unclear whether Maxon remains in custody as of Tuesday or whether she has an attorney that can speak on her behalf.