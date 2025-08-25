Associated Press journalist killed in Israeli strike in Gaza, agency confirms
(LONDON) — Four journalists were among at least 14 people killed in an Israeli airstrike at the Nasser Medical Complex in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis on Monday morning, officials at the Hamas-run Gaza Government Media Office and Health Ministry said.
Hossam Al-Masry, Mohammed Salama, Mariam Dagga and Moaz Abu Taha were the journalists killed, the media office said in a statement.
Dagga, 33, had been working as a freelance journalist for the Associated Press since the conflict began in October 2022, the AP reported.
The IDF issued a statement confirming that it launched a strike in the area of Nasser Hospital.
“The IDF regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and does not target journalists as such,” the statement said. “The IDF acts to mitigate harm to uninvolved individuals as much as possible while maintaining the safety of IDF troops.”
The IDF said that its chief of the general staff had ordered an initial inquiry into the incident.
(LONDON and TEL AVIV) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting with his security cabinet on Thursday, an Israeli official said, as he considers plans to occupy the Gaza Strip despite international condemnation of the deteriorating humanitarian situation there.
Netanyahu is expected to ask the cabinet to approve plans for the Isreal Defense Forces to gradually seize Gaza City, the largest city in the territory, the Israeli official told ABC News.
The cabinet was expected to meet at about 6 p.m. local time, or 11 a.m. ET, the source said.
Netanyahu said Israel “intends to” take control of all of Gaza, but “we don’t want to keep it or govern it,” he said in an interview Thursday with Fox News.
“We don’t want to be there as a governing body. We want to hand it over to Arab forces that will govern it properly without threatening us and giving Gazans a good life. That’s not possible with Hamas,” Netanyahu said ahead of meeting with the security cabinet.
Netanyahu said in the interview that he has not discussed Israel occupying all of Gaza with President Donald Trump.
“He understands that it’s Israel who is going to do the fighting. It’s not American soldiers,” Netanyahu told Fox when asked if Trump has given him the green light to occupy all of Gaza.
“Well he just says, ‘I know Israel is going to do what it’s going to do,’ and we haven’t gotten into that kind of discussion,” Netanyahu said.
Responding to Netanyahu’s comments on Fox, Hamas said the prime minister’s comments revealed the real reason Israel withdrew from the negotiations to reach a ceasefire deal.
“Netanyahu’s statements represent a blatant reversal of the negotiation process and clearly expose the real motives behind his withdrawal from the latest round of talks, despite us nearing a final agreement,” Hamas said in a statement.
“Netanyahu’s plans to escalate the aggression confirm, without any doubt, that he is seeking to dispose of his captives and sacrifice them in service of his personal interests and extremist ideological agenda,” Hamas continued.
The Hostage Families Forum called for the Israeli cabinet to return to negotiations and reach a deal that will bring the remaining hostages home.
“We are appealing to the cabinet — the expansion of the fighting is a danger of death and immediate disappearance for our loved ones — look us in the eye when you choose to sacrifice them,” the Hostage Families Forum said in a statement.
Two sources familiar with the matter told ABC News earlier this week that Netanyahu had decided to propose that the IDF move forward with a plan to fully conquer and occupy the Palestinian territory.
Netanyahu held a three-hour limited security cabinet meeting on Tuesday where the matter was discussed, according to a readout from the prime minister’s office.
“The IDF is prepared to implement any decision made by the Political-Security Cabinet,” the readout said.
On Sunday, an Israeli official told ABC News that Netanyahu was pushing to expand the military operation in Gaza on the grounds that he felt Hamas is not interested in reaching a new deal under which surviving hostages could be released.
When asked about the possible expansion of the campaign in Gaza, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Tuesday, “Reporting is one thing. Real plans might be another. We are not in the business of interpreting statements from foreign governments when and if they’re made.”
“We do remain focused on freeing the hostages, including the remains of two Americans, and ensuring that Hamas never rules Gaza again,” Bruce said.
ABC News’ Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.
LONDON — President Donald Trump again claimed “total obliteration” of Iran’s nuclear program during the NATO summit in the Netherlands on Wednesday, dismissing an early Pentagon report suggesting the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Tehran’s facilities may have only set its program back by a matter of months.
“I believe it was total obliteration,” Trump told reporters speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in The Hague, Netherlands.
A preliminary analysis of the strikes by the Defense Intelligence Agency and U.S. Central Command prompted questions as the efficacy of the operation. Two people familiar with the report told ABC News it suggested the strikes did limited damage and that Iran was able to relocate highly enriched uranium stocks before the strikes occurred.
“I believe they didn’t have a chance to get anything out, because we acted fast,” Trump said. “If it would have taken two weeks, maybe. But it’s very hard to remove that kind of material, very hard and very dangerous. Plus, they knew we were coming, and if they know we’re coming, they’re not going to be down there.”
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Wednesday that the country’s nuclear facilities had been “badly damaged,” as quoted by the Associated Press.
Trump insisted Iran’s nuclear program had been set back “basically decades,” adding, “It’s gone for years.”
Asked if they could rebuild and whether the U.S. would strike again, Trump said that would be someone else’s problem.
“I’m not going to have to worry about that,” he said. “It’s gone for years, years, very tough to rebuild, because the whole thing is collapsed. In other words, inside, it’s all collapsed. Nobody can get in to see it, because it’s collapsed.”
Asked if he trusted U.S. intelligence, the president said the initial report was “very inconclusive. The intelligence says we don’t know, it could have been very severe, that’s what the intelligence says. So I guess that’s correct, but I think we can take the ‘we don’t know.’ It was very severe. It was obliteration.”
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio also spoke in support of the president’s position, having accompanied Trump to The Hague.
“Given the 30,000 lbs of explosives and capability of those munitions, it was devastation underneath Fordo,” Hegseth said.
“Any assessment that tells you it was something otherwise is speculating with other motives,” Hegseth continued. “And we know that because when you actually look at the report, by the way, it was a top secret report, it was preliminary, it was low confidence.”
Hegseth suggested the leak of the report had “a political motive,” adding, “We’re doing a leak investigation with the FBI right now because this information is for internal purposes.”
Rubio also claimed that the leak of the preliminary report was politically motivated, saying that the attacks led to “complete and total obliteration.”
“But all this leaker stuff, these leakers are professional stabbers,” he said. “They go out and they read this stuff, and then they tell you what it says against the law, but they characterize it for you in a way that’s absolutely false.” The report prompted further consternation among Trump’s opponents in Washington. Democratic Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Chris Coons told ABC News at the NATO summit it is too soon to determine the success of U.S. strikes, adding that the recent round of fighting could have been avoided if Trump had not withdrawn from the Iran nuclear deal in his first term.
“The American public needs answers for what what’s really going on,” Shaheen, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said. “If what we see is Iran’s nuclear program has not been obliterated, then we need to try and get Iran back to the negotiating table,” she added.
Shaheen said further nuclear tensions are also possible, as Tehran may “be convinced their race to get a nuclear weapon is even more important — given North Korea’s example — and they will do everything possible to get there as quickly as possible.”
Meanwhile, Trump said the ceasefire is “going very well” despite Tuesday’s continued exchanges, which prompted him to lambast both Israel and Iran and to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn him off further attacks.
“Israel came back yesterday,” he said. “I was so proud of them, because they came back, you know, they went out because they felt it was a violation. And technically they were right, but it just wouldn’t have worked out very well. And they brought the planes back.”
“They’re not going to be fighting each other,” he added of Israel and Iran. “They’ve had it. They’ve had a big fight, like two kids in a schoolyard. You know, they fight like hell. You can’t stop them. Let them fight for about two, three minutes. Then it’s easier to stop them.”
Trump said the U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities on Saturday proved decisive. “That hit ended the war,” he said, likening the U.S. atomic bomb attacks on Japan at the end of World War II.
“I don’t want to use an example of Hiroshima, I don’t want to use an example of Nagasaki, but that was essentially the same thing that ended that war,” Trump said. “If we didn’t take that out, they would have been, they’d be fighting right now,” he continued.
The president expressed optimism about the future of U.S. and Iranian relations.
“I think we’ll end up having somewhat of a relationship with Iran,” he said. “I’ve had a relationship over the last four days. They agreed to the cease fire, and it was a very equal agreement. They both said, that’s enough. They both said it.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
ABC News’ Joe Simonetti, Luis Martinez, Anne Flaherty and Ivan Pereira contributed to this report.
(TOKYO) – -A U.S. CV-22 Osprey made what Japanese officials called an emergency landing Thursday at Hanamaki Airport in northeastern Japan, about 300 miles north of Tokyo.
Airport officials say the tilt-rotor aircraft touched down safely after reporting a mechanical issue mid-flight. The U.S. Air Force said the craft made a “precautionary landing” during a flight from Misawa Air Base to its home base, Yokota Air Base.
No injuries were reported. Operations for commercial flights continued as normal. Video from Japanese broadcaster NHK shows the aircraft taxiing to the apron where uniformed personnel could be seen on top of the aircraft, near the center, inspecting the aircraft.
Japan’s Defense Ministry says it has dispatched staff to the site and is in contact with U.S. forces.
The landing came six days after another U.S. Osprey set down in Akita Prefecture for a safety inspection, according to Japanese officials. That aircraft remained on the ground for over seven hours.
A U.S. military public affairs officer described the Thursday incident as a “precautionary landing.” The V-22 Osprey has been involved in several incidents in recent years, including a crash off Yakushima, in southern Japan, in 2023 that killed eight and grounded the fleet for months.
Cullen Drenkhahn, a 1st lieutenant serving as a public affairs advisor for the 353d Special Operations Wing Kadena AB, told ABC News, “I can confirm a U.S. CV-22 Osprey conducted a precautionary landing today at Iwate Hanamaki Airport at 9:45 a.m.”
“The landing was executed safely and in accordance with policies. An assessment is ongoing to gather additional information. No injuries or damages occurred. There were no interruptions to airport operations,” Drenkhahn said. “The aircraft is assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing and was flying from Misawa Air Base to its home base, Yokota Air Base.
He added, “No further information at this time. the safety of our pilots and aircrew, as well as the men and women of Japan is our foremost priority.”