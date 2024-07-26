At Comic-Con, ‘The Boys” creators tease new prequel spin-off, ‘Vought Rising’

(L-R) Ackles, Cash – Prime Video

At Prime Video’s panel for The Boys at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, the show’s creator, Eric Kripke, announced that Jensen Ackles‘ popular Soldier Boy character and Aya Cash‘s Nazi-Supe Stormfront will have their own show, a prequel series called Vought Rising.

Ackles made a surprise appearance at the panel, which was moderated by The Boys season 4 star Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Cash popped up via video. 

Vought Rising will be set in the 1950s, when, as the show’s name suggests, the multinational conglomerate-to- be was in its infancy, thanks to the superhero-producing formula known as Compound V. 

Prime Video calls the “deranged” new spin-off “a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought.” 

The streaming service adds, “We cannot wait to blow your minds and trouble your souls with this salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V.”

Ackles and Cash will serve as co-executive producers on the show.

Past spin-offs from the world of The Boys include Gen V and the animated The Boys Presents: Diabolical, both streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

In Brief: ‘The Morning Show’ adds William Jackson Harper, and more
Apple TV+ has renewed Camp Snoopy for a second season, the streaming service has announced. The kids series, based on the classic Charles M. Schulz comic strip, follows Charlie Brown’s beloved pet beagle and his fellow Beagle Scouts as they explore the great outdoors and cross paths with Charlie and his friends enjoying their summer at Camp Spring Lake. A premiere date has yet to be announced. The complete first season of Camp Snoopy is now streaming on Apple TV+ …

The Morning Show has tapped The Good Place alum William Jackson Harper to play Ben, “the self-assured and innovative Head of Sports at the show’s fictional TV network,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. He joins Jeremy Irons, who will play the father of Jennifer Aniston‘s Alex Levy, and Oscar winner Marion Cotillard in the show’s fourth season. The cast of Apple TV+’s workplace drama also includes Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie

Netflix has inked Rebecca Ferguson to star in its upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, opposite Cillian Murphy, according to Deadline. Murphy will return as gangster Tommy Shelby, the role he played over six seasons between 2013 and 2022. Plot details, including Ferguson’s role, are being kept under wraps, but series creator Steven Knight describes it as “an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war.” …

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck team up with ‘The Grey’ director Joe Carnahan for crime thriller ‘RIP’
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Director Joe Carnahan, who came to fame with the 2002 gritty crime drama Narc, is reteaming with his Smokin’ Aces supporting player Ben Affleck and Ben’s longtime friend and fellow Oscar winner Matt Damon for a crime thriller called RIP.

The film is being released through Damon and Affleck’s profit-sharing production shingle Artists Equity, according to Deadline.

Carnahan, who also directed the acclaimed 2012 thriller The Grey with Liam Neeson, spoofed the trade’s story in his Instagram confirmation of the news, saying, “The original [headline] of this article, before my PR intervened was: ‘HANDSOME OSCAR-WINNING MOVIE STARS TEAM WITH RAPIDLY AGING, DOLL-HAIRED JACK BLACK CLONE,'” referring to his own picture next to more camera-ready shots of Damon and Affleck.

Richard Gere joining Michael Fassbender and Jeffrey Wright in Paramount+ show ‘The Agency’
Photo – Myrna Suarez

Paramount+ has just announced that Richard Gere will be joining fellow Oscar nominees Michael Fassbender and Jeffrey Wright in the political thriller series The Agency.

Oscar winners George Clooney and Grant Heslov, his longtime producing partner, will executive produce through Smokehouse Pictures.

According to Paramount+, the series follows Fassbender’s Martian, “a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites.”

The logline continues, “His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage.”

Gere will play Bosko, “the London Station Chief with a storied past after serving as an 8-year undercover agent.”

“Richard Gere is in a class of his own, adored by generations of fans worldwide for his exceptional ability to infuse depth and authenticity into every role he plays,” said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO and president/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, in the announcement. “We are delighted to have him join our extraordinary cast.”

