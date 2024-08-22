At DNC, parents of Israeli-American hostage make emotional plea for cease-fire deal

At DNC, parents of Israeli-American hostage make emotional plea for cease-fire deal
(CHICAGO) — The parents of one of an Israeli-American hostage brought many Democratic National Convention delegates to tears on Wednesday as they recounted 320 days of anguish and pushed for a cease-fire deal to bring their son home.

Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, were greeted with huge cheers and chants of “Bring them home,” as they spoke on stage, fighting back tears. The 23-year-old was at a music festival in south Israel celebrating his birthday on Oct. 7.

“That was 320 days ago. Since then, we live on another planet,” a teary-eyed Goldberg said.

Many in the crowd, who wore “Bring them home” bracelets were in tears as she described her son’s situation and the struggle of not knowing his whereabouts or status. Family photos showing him smiling and happy with his family were displayed as his parents spoke.

Polin told the crowd that the return of the hostages was not a political issue but a “humanitarian issue.”

Polin said that he and his wife have met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris numerous times at the White House.

“They’re both working tirelessly for a hostage and cease-fire deal that will bring our precious children, mothers, fathers, spouses, grandparents and grandchildren home. And we’ll stop the despair in Gaza,” he said to cheers.

Polin went on to note that there “is a surplus of agony on all sides of the tragic conflict in the Middle East and a competition of pain.”

“There are no winners,” he said.

Polin stressed that the cease-fire deal is “the one thing that can most immediately release pressure and bring calm to the entire region.”

“The time is now,” he said to cheers.

Before they left the stage, Goldberg sent an emotional message to her son.

“Hersh, if you can hear us, we love you. Stay strong, survive,” she said.

Hillary Clinton offers debate advice for Biden on how to handle Trump
(WASHINGTON) — Hillary Clinton, noting she is “the only person” to have debated both Joe Biden and Donald Trump, shared her thoughts on the upcoming presidential debate.

In an op-ed published in the New York Times on Tuesday, Clinton reflected on her own experience debating Trump and offered some advice to Biden ahead of Thursday’s matchup at CNN studios in Atlanta.

She wrote that Trump “interrupts and bullies — he even stalked me around the stage at one point — because he wants to appear dominant and throw his opponent off balance.”

Clinton said any attempt to refute his remarks would be a “waste of time” as he, in her words, “starts with nonsense and then digresses into blather.”

In addition to criticizing Trump’s argumentative strategy, Clinton discussed his felony convictions and attacked his stances on abortion rights and tax cuts. She said that “expectations for him are so low,” which she believes will skew the public’s perception of his performance on Thursday.

On the other hand, Clinton described President Biden as a “wise and decent man” who she claims is “one of the most empathetic leaders we’ve ever had.”

She advised Biden to be “direct and forceful” — a strategy she believes will successfully thwart Trump’s tactics of dominance and intimidation.

“The president also has facts and truth on his side,” she wrote. “He’ll win if that story comes through.”

Clinton acknowledged the disadvantage Biden faces as a sitting president, as his current responsibilities detract from debate preparation and the “excruciating pressure” that is to come. Biden is huddling with aides and advisers at Camp David this week to prepare.

She also briefly recognized Biden’s age, a major point of concern for his candidacy, and highlighted that he is “just three years older than Mr. Trump.”

Clinton also urged viewers tuning into Thursday’s debate to “not get hung up on the theatrics,” and instead focus on three things during Thursday’s faceoff.

“Pay attention to how the candidates talk about people, not just policies,” she began.

She then asked viewers to “focus on the fundamentals at stake” and to distinguish between what she considers to be “chaos and competence.”

Clinton’s op-ed arrived on the same day that she announced a new book. In a press release Tuesday, Simon & Schuster revealed it will be publishing Clinton’s Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty on Sept. 17.

According to the release, the book will depict Clinton “like you’ve never seen her before.”

Amazon Prime Day a ‘major cause’ of injuries: Senate committee report
(WASHINGTON) — With Amazon Prime Day in full swing, a report released this week by a Senate committee claims the two-day promotional event is a “major cause of injuries” for workers at the retailer’s warehouses.

The interim report from the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) accuses Amazon of understaffing its warehouses during peak shopping periods, including Prime Day, and “endangering workers who have to manage increased volume without increased support.”

“Amazon warehouses are especially unsafe during Prime Day and the holiday season — and the company knows it,” the report states.

The Senate HELP Committee’s interim report, released Monday, is the result of a year-long investigation into safety protocols at Amazon’s warehouses. The committee said it’s the first time that internal Amazon data about warehouse injury rates, from the years 2019 and 2020, is being made public.

The investigation found nearly 45 out of every 100 warehouse workers — almost half — were injured during Amazon Prime Day in 2019.

That includes minor injuries such as bruises and cuts, as well as more serious injuries like torn rotator cuffs and concussions, according to the report.

“Amazon must be held accountable for the horrendous working conditions at its warehouses and substantially reduce its injury rates,” Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., the committee chair and a fierce Amazon critic, said Tuesday in a statement.

In a statement to ABC News, Amazon strongly disputed the report’s findings.

“We’ve cooperated throughout this investigation, including providing thousands of pages of information and documents. But unfortunately, this report (which was not shared with us before publishing) ignores our progress and paints a one-sided, false narrative using only a fraction of the information we’ve provided. It draws sweeping and inaccurate conclusions based on unverified anecdotes, and it misrepresents documents that are several years old and contained factual errors and faulty analysis,” Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said.

“We carefully plan and staff up for major events, ensure that we have excess capacity across our network, and design our network so that orders are automatically routed to sites that can handle unexpected spikes in volume,” she added.

The HELP Committee’s report also accused the retail giant of under-recording warehouse injuries by refusing to refer workers to outside medical care — a claim Amazon denies.

In its statement, Amazon said it has reduced its recordable incident rate (anything that requires more than basic first aid) in the United States by 28% and significant injuries by 75% since 2019.

Amazon brought in a record $12.7 billion in sales over the two days of its Prime Day event in 2023, according to Adobe Analytics.

The information released Monday comes as part of an ongoing investigation into Amazon’s warehouse safety practices that Sanders launched last June.

Sanders at the time sent a letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, which alleged that Amazon’s “quest for profits at all costs has led to unsafe physical environments, intense pressure to work at unsustainable rates, and inadequate medical attention for tens of thousands of Amazon workers every year.”

At the time, Sanders opened a portal to call for Amazon workers to submit their stories about their time at the company to help in investigations.

Oprah Winfrey surprise speaker at DNC: ‘Decency and respect are on the ballot’
(CHICAGO) — Oprah Winfrey, making a surprise appearance, called on Americans to choose “joy” and “common sense over nonsense” during a rousing speech at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night.

“What we’re going to do is elect Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States,” she said after taking the stage to one of the loudest receptions of the night.

Oprah laid out the 2024 election as a series of choices voters have to make, and singled out independents and undecided voters — while noting that she herself is a registered independent.

“More than anything, you know, this is true, that decency and respect are on the ballot in 2024, and just plain common sense,” she said. “Common sense tells you that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz can give us decency and respect.”

She urged voters to further choose “optimism over cynicism,” “common sense over nonsense” and “the sweet promise of tomorrow over the bitter return to yesterday.”

“We won’t go back. We won’t be set back, pushed back, bullied back, kicked back. We’re not going back!” she said, as the crowd chanted, “We’re not going back!”

Toward the end of her fired-up remarks, Oprah told the crowd, “Let us choose truth, let us choose honor and let us choose joy!” — emphasizing the word joy, a common theme for Harris and the convention.

“Because that’s the best of America. But more than anything else, let us choose freedom. Why? Because that’s the best of America. We’re all Americans. And together, let’s all choose Kamala Harris,” she said, saying the name “Kamala Harris” in her signature bellow.

The first time Oprah put her legacy brand behind a political candidate was with Barack Obama in 2008.

“That was some epic fire,” she said of the Obamas speeches last night, taking inspiration from Michelle Obama’s call on the crowd to “do something!”

Oprah did not mention Donald Trump by name but appeared to reference the former president and his running mate JD Vance.

“America is an ongoing project,” she said. “It requires commitment. It requires being open to the hard work and the hard work of democracy, and every now and then, it requires standing up to life’s bullies.”

She then brought up Vance’s “childless cat lady” comments to cheers.

“Despite what some would have you think we are not so different from our neighbors,” she said. “When a house is on fire, we don’t ask about a homeowner’s race or religion. We don’t wonder who their partner is or how they voted. No, we just try to do the best we can to save them. And if the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady, well, we try to get that cat out too.”

Oprah gave tribute to Tessie Prevost Williams, who died earlier this year. Williams was one of four Black girls who helped integrate New Orleans public schools in 1960.

She then tied Williams to Harris, saying Williams “paved the way for another young girl who, nine years later, became part of the second class to integrate the public schools in Berkeley, California.”

Harris famously reflected on her experience as a child being bused to school each day. During a spar with President Joe Biden on the debate stage on busing, Harris told him: “That little girl was me.”

