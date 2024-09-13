At Ewan McGregor’s Walk of Fame induction, Hayden Christensen salutes “best Jedi Master ever”

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Ewan McGregor was honored Thursday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and his Star Wars prequels and Obi-Wan Kenobi co-star Hayden Christensen didn’t let a little dismembering stop him from praising his “dear friend.” 

Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker, the student of McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, recalled first meeting the Scottish actor and “coolest person on the planet” on the set of 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.

“[H]e exclaims my name with more enthusiasm than I think I’d ever heard it spoken with before,” Christensen reminisced. “He just gives me the biggest hug. Like, just the most disarmingly warm embrace.”

He “immediately” knew he was “meeting someone truly special … and that I was meeting a friend.” 

He deadpanned, “A friend who would later go on to chop off both my legs and leave me for dead on the side of a volcano, but I guess I kind of had that coming,” drawing a huge laugh from McGregor and the assembled crowd.

At the climax of 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, Kenobi dismembered Anakin in a lightsaber duel after his student turned to the Dark Side and became Darth Vader.

Christensen closed by calling McGregor the “best Jedi Master ever,” saying, “It’s been an honor and a thrill to get to work with you, and swing a lightsaber with you, and … call you my friend. I love you, brother.”

The pair embraced after the tribute.

McGregor said he was touched that his star — the 2,789th such plaque — was mere feet from that of another Star Wars legend. “I’m so moved that I’m close to my old friend Carrie Fisher,” he said. “That means a great deal to me too.”

Universal Pictures

The Fall Guy, the Ryan Gosling/Emily Blunt big-screen remake of the ’80s show of the same name, is headed to Peacock on Aug. 30, times two. 

The streaming service will make two versions of the movie available, both the theatrical cut and an extended edition that boasts 20 extra minutes of footage. 

The movie has Gosling’s veteran stuntman Colt Seavers returning to the movies after a near-deadly stunt to double for spoiled star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). But the job on the directorial debut of his former love interest Jody (Blunt) goes sideways when Tom goes missing. 

Ted Lasso Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham also stars in the film from director David Leitch, along with Everything Everywhere star Stephanie Hsu and Marvel movie veteran Winston Duke

‘Snow White’ – Disney

Friday marked the opening of D23, the annual fan expo for The Walt Disney Company, the parent company of ABC News. From the drop, the fan fest made headlines. 

Here are just some of Friday’s big reveals: 

  • A new trailer was revealed for Moana 2, starring the voices of Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson. It opens November 27. 
     
  • The title of the third installment of the global blockbuster Avatar franchise was revealed to be Avatar: Fire and Ash. Shot alongside the smash 2022 sequel The Way of Water, it’s due in theaters December 19, 2025.
     
  • Loki season 2 veteran and Everything Everywhere All at Once Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan will lend his voice to a snake named Gary in the sequel to 2016’s billion-plus grossing Zootopia. Original cast members Ginnifer Goodwin, who was on hand at the Anaheim event, will be back as bunny cop Judy Hopps, along with her fox partner Nick Wilde, voiced again by Jason Bateman, when the movie hits theaters Nov. 26, 2025.
     
  • Disney/Pixar revealed the franchise’s original director — and Ratatouille Oscar winner — Brad Bird will be back for Incredibles 3, due in theaters in the spring of 2026. Craig T. Nelson and Holly Hunter return, respectively, as Bob Parr and wife Helen/aka Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl; Sarah Vowell reprises Violet, while Dash will be voiced by Huck Milner for the threequel. Samuel L. Jackson will reprise as Lucius Best/Frozone, and Bird will be back as supersuit designer Edna Mode.
     
  • Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis announced the sequel to their beloved hit Freaky Friday will be called Freakier Friday. That hits theaters in 2025.
     

  • Disney released the first trailer for the upcoming Snow White live-action remake starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. It hits theaters on March 21, 2025.

     

NBCUniversal

After scraping his foot on a coral reef and getting a staph infection, then suffering a subsequent ear infection, SNL‘s “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost has apparently signed off as NBC’s “Olympic surfing correspondent.”

While the funnyman told NBC’s Olympics anchor Mike Tirico he had a “growing list of ailments” in the South Pacific and planned to get “as many infections as there are Olympic Events,” Deadline reports Jost has left Tahiti, and the network replaced him at the surfing beat with Australian weatherman Luke Bradnam.

Jost recently updated his Instagram with footage of a pre-taped, hard-hitting interview with Teahupo’o [TAY-ah-HOOP-oh], a display of skulls in Tahiti that shares the name with the monster wave break in which the Olympic competition is taking place.

Jost asked the wall-mounted noggins if the term “Teahup’o” is “offensive to skulls.”

One replied the term is in fact insulting and just another example of “this anti-skull nonsense: You know, they put us on the poison label, they put us on the pirate flag.” Some commenters correctly pointed out that the mounted skulls sounded suspiciously like Triumph the Insult Comic Dog’s alter ego, comedian Robert Smigel.

Jost captioned the video bit by saying, “Rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated.”

Deadline notes it’s not known if he’ll be rejoining NBC’s coverage of the Summer Games in Paris.

