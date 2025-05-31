At least 10 killed, 33 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine overnight, officials say
(KYIV and LONDON) — The Ukrainian Air Force said Saturday morning that Russia had carried out 114 aerial attacks on Ukraine overnight with drones and missiles.
At least 10 people were killed and 33 others were injured across Ukraine as a result of Russia’s aerial attacks as well as from laser-guided bombs, artillery and smaller drone strikes, according to regional and local authorities.
In the Zaporizhzhia region, one person — a 9-year-old girl — was killed and two people — a 16-year-old boy and an elderly man — were injured, according to a statement from the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.
In the Kharkiv region, five people were injured, according to statements from the Kharkiv city mayor, the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration and the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.
In the Kherson region, three people were killed and 12 others were injured, according to statements from the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
In the Donetsk region, five people were killed and nine others were injured, according to a statement from the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, and ,in the Sumy region, one person was killed and five were injured, according to statements from the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again appealed to the U.S. to apply more pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin in pursuit of peace talks to end Moscow’s 3-year-old invasion of its neighbor.
“Russian strikes are becoming increasingly brazen and large-scale every night,” Zelenskyy wrote in an evening message to Telegram, after consecutive days of intense Russian strikes involving more than 900 attack drones and missiles. “There is no military logic in this, but it is a clear political choice — the choice of Putin, the choice of Russia — the choice to keep waging war and destroying lives.”
“New and strong sanctions against Russia — from the United States, from Europe, and from all those around the world who seek peace — will serve as a guaranteed means of forcing Russia not only to cease fire, but also to show respect,” Zelenskyy said.
The Ukrainian president is seeking to frame Putin as the key impediment to a peace deal, as Kyiv navigates a fractious bilateral relationship with President Donald Trump’s administration.
Months of U.S.-brokered peace talks have failed to produce a lasting ceasefire or a clear framework for a peace deal.
Trump’s building frustration has been evident, with Trump saying last weekend that Putin had gone “absolutely crazy,” while also rebuking Zelenskyy for causing “problems” with his public statements.
ABC News’ David Brennan contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — More than a dozen World Food Programme trucks were looted in southern Gaza late Thursday as 2 million people in the Strip face “extreme hunger and famine without immediate action,” the aid group said.
The organization said 15 trucks were looted “while en route to WFP-supported bakeries.” The WFP, which is part of the United Nations, did not say who looted the trucks.
“These trucks were transporting critical food supplies for hungry populations waiting anxiously for assistance. Hunger, desperation, and anxiety over whether more food aid is coming, is contributing to rising insecurity,” the WFP said in a statement.
“Hunger, desperation, and anxiety over whether more food aid is coming, is contributing to rising insecurity,” the WFP continued. “We need support from the Israeli authorities to get far greater volumes of food assistance into Gaza faster, more consistently, and transported along safer routes, as was done during the ceasefire.”
The looting came just days after the Israeli government ended the blockade as a part of a three-phase plan to start getting more aid into Gaza. Aid trucks started slowly re-entering Gaza in the past two days, according to the U.N. and the Gaza Government Media Office.
An Israeli blockade on food and aid entering Gaza has been in place since March 2.
“WFP cannot safely operate under a distribution system that limits the number of bakeries and sites where Gaza’s population can access food. WFP and its partners must also be allowed to distribute food parcels directly to families — the most effective way to prevent widespread starvation,” the WFP said.
The Israeli blockage on humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip has caused widespread malnutrition and conditions likely to lead to famine, according to the U.N. and other international aid organizations.
One in five people in Gaza, about 500,000 people, faces starvation, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification platform said on May 12, according to the U.N.
The Israeli government is working with the U.S. to set up aid distribution points in southern and central Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday. But the plan faces criticism from established aid organizations that have been operating inside of Gaza for the past 19 months.
“We will not take part in any scheme that fails to respect international law and the humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, independence and neutrality,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement about the U.S.-Israeli deal.
The Israeli-American system for distributing aid in Gaza is set to begin on Monday, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
(DOMINICAN REPUBLIC) — The death toll continues to rise amid an ongoing search and rescue effort after the roof of a Dominican Republic nightclub collapsed during a concert.
At least 124 people were killed and another 155 injured in the roof collapse at the Jet Set nightclub, located in the capital of Santo Domingo, according to national police.
The incident happened at 12:34 a.m. Tuesday, during a concert by the Dominican merengue singer Rubby Pérez, according to the police. The roof collapsed within seconds, police said.
Specialized technical teams were active throughout Wednesday morning, with heavy machinery employed for debris removal, officials said.
“We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub,” Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader said in a post on social media. “We have been following the incident minute by minute since it occurred. All relief agencies have provided the necessary assistance and are working tirelessly in the rescue efforts. Our prayers are with the affected families.”
Pérez, 69, a renowned singer in the country, was found dead in the collapsed club, according to the Dominican Republic’s National Police.
A tribute posted to his Instagram account said Pérez’s music and legacy “will live forever in our hearts.”
The deceased also included former MLB player Octavio Dotel, 51, according to the Dominican Republic’s minister of interior and police, Faride Raful.
Dotel was pulled from the rubble by rescue crews but died in an ambulance while en route to a hospital, according to Col. Randolfo Rijo Gomez, head of the country’s 911 emergency services.
The Dominican pitcher played for 13 MLB teams, including the Mets, which held a moment of silence for Dotel before their game on Tuesday.
“We mourn the passing of Octavio Dotel,” the Mets said in a social media post. “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragedy in the Dominican Republic.”
Dotel was part of a combined no-hitter against the Yankees in June 2003, a team he would play for three years later.
Another former MLB player, 44-year-old Tony Blanco, was also killed in the roof collapse, according to the Dominican Republic Ministry of Sports and Recreation. The Dominican baseball player played for the Washington Nationals as well as professionally in Japan and the Dominican Republic.
“His legacy will live on in the history of national baseball,” the ministry said in a statement on social media. “We share in their grief with their family, friends, and colleagues, and we offer our prayers for their eternal rest.”
Montecristi Gov. Nelsy Milagros Cruz Martinez was also among those killed, according to national police and Abinader’s office. She was the sister of former MLB star Nelson Cruz, who shared a statement from the Cruz Martinez family on social media that said her “legacy of service and love for others will live forever in our hearts.”
“Major League Baseball is deeply saddened by the passings of Octavio Dotel, Tony Blanco, Nelsy Cruz, and all the victims of last night’s tragedy in Santo Domingo,” MLB Commissioner of Baseball Robert Manfred Jr. said in a statement on Tuesday. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of all those who have been affected and to our colleague Nelson and his entire family. The connection between baseball and the Dominican Republic runs deep, and we are thinking of all the Dominican players and fans across the game today.”
At least one U.S. citizen was among those killed, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio. U.S. lawful permanent residents also died in the collapse, according to Rubio, who did not specify how many
“Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones affected by this devastating event,” he said in a post on X on Wednesday. “The U.S. stands ready to support our Dominican allies amid this difficult time.”
Many families gathered at the scene looking for their loved ones who were inside the club, according to DJ Shakirax, who was at the nightclub and shared videos from the scene on Tuesday.
An investigation into the cause of the collapse is underway, police said.
There was a fire in 2023 that damaged part of the nightclub, authorities said.
ABC News’ Aicha El Hammar Castano and Morgan Winsor contributed to this report.
LONDON — Russia and Ukraine continued long-range cross-border drone attacks on Sunday night into Monday morning, despite President Donald Trump’s criticism of presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy — the latest signal of Trump’s frustration at his inability to bring Moscow’s 3-year-old invasion of its neighbor to a close.
Ukrainian officials said air defenses engaged targets across the country, including in the capital Kyiv where damage was reported to buildings.
Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched a total of 364 “air attack vehicles” — nine cruise missiles and 355 attack drones — in the latest bombardment. All missiles and 288 drones were shot down or neutralized in flight, the air force said. Impacts were reported in five regions and falling debris in 10 regions, the air force said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post to Telegram that Russian forces “used the largest number of drones against our cities and communities since the beginning of the full-scale war.”
“Only a sense of complete impunity can allow Russia to carry out such strikes and constantly increase their scale,” Zelenskyy said. “Like any criminal, Russia can only be brought to justice by force. Only through force — the force of the United States, the force of Europe, the force of all nations that respect life — can we achieve a complete cessation of these attacks and real peace.”
Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its forces downed 128 Ukrainian drones over 12 regions overnight and into Monday morning.
Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Counter-Disinformation Center operating as part of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, said “unknown drones” attacked the city of Yelabuga in Russia’s Tatarstan Republic — more than 500 miles east of Moscow and some 740 miles from the closest Ukrainian-controlled territory.
The target was a facility producing Russia’s Iranian-designed Shahed strike drones, Kovalenko said.
Other drones attacked “a chemical enterprise” in the Ivanovo region, around 150 miles northeast of Moscow, he added. The facility “creates components for Russian equipment and weapons, including missiles,” Kovalenko said.
Near-nightly cross-border strikes have become a prominent feature of Russia’s war on Ukraine, now more than three years old with little sign of an imminent ceasefire or peace deal. Recent months have seen the bombardments grow in size.
On Saturday night into Sunday, for example, Russia launched what Ukrainian officials described as its largest aerial attack of the war. The assault included 367 drones and missiles and killed at least 18 people, officials said.
The attack prompted Trump to rebuke Putin while speaking with reporters and later on social media.
“I’m not happy with what Putin is doing,” the president said. “He’s killing a lot of people, and I don’t know what the hell happened to Putin. I’ve known him a long time. Always gotten along with him, but he’s sending rockets into cities and killing people, and I don’t like it at all.”
Trump reiterated his close relationship with Putin but suggested that “something has happened” which has made him “crazy.”
“I’ve always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Trump also attacked Zelenskyy, who he has repeatedly framed as an impediment to a U.S.-brokered peace deal. “Likewise, President Zelenskyy is doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does,” Trump wrote.
“Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop,” Trump continued.
On Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia is “really grateful to the Americans and personally to President Trump for his assistance in organizing and launching this negotiation process. This is a very important achievement.”
“President Putin makes the decisions that are necessary to ensure the security of our country,” Peskov said, adding that the Kremlin is “closely monitoring” any “emotional overload” and “emotional reactions” connected to the peace process.
Zelenskyy and his officials have cited Russia’s continued massed strikes as evidence that Moscow is not genuine in its public appeals for peace.
Ukrainian leaders have repeatedly appealed to Trump to impose new, tougher sanctions on Moscow to push the Kremlin to downgrade its maximalist war goals. Those include the annexation of swaths of Ukrainian territory, Ukrainian demilitarization and a permanent block on the country’s accession to NATO.
Ukrainian requests have so far gone unanswered, despite Trump’s threats to introduce new measures to press Putin into negotiations. Kyiv is pushing for a 30-day ceasefire during which time peace talks can take place. Russia has so far refused the proposal.
Following the latest round of Russian strikes, Andriy Yermak — the head of Zelenskyy’s presidential office — wrote on Telegram on Monday morning, “Russia should speed up the ceasefire, now Moscow is slowing down even with the discussion of proposals, no specifics, only delaying time.”
Zelenskyy again urged sanctions. “The increase in Russian attacks should be met with increased sanctions,” he wrote on Telegram on Monday. “Russia’s disregard for diplomacy and refusal to even accept a ceasefire should be met with a blockade of Russian finances and trade in Russian oil.”
“Thank you to everyone in the world who is pushing this very strong agenda,” the president added. “Russia must end this war of its own. And for that to happen, we must deprive their will to fight of resources.”