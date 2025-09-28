At least 10 shot, 1 fatally, at Michigan church set on fire by the gunman: Police

(NEW YORK) — Multiple people were shot Sunday during a packed service at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, police said.

At least 10 parishioners were shot, including one who was killed, Grand Blanc Police Chief William Renye said at a news conference. Renye said two other victims were in critical condition and that the gunman, a 40-year-old man, was killed in a gunfight with police.

The church was deliberately set on fire by the suspect, whose name was not immediately released, Renye said.

“We do believe we will find additional victims once we have that scene secured,” Renye said.

The attack unfolded at 10:25 a.m. and more than 100 people were attending the service, according to Renye.

“He ran the vehicle through the front door, exited and started firing shots,” Renye said of the suspect.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and FBI responded to the incident.

Fire set in the aftermath of the shooting grew to a five-alarm blaze that caused a partial collapse of the structure, according to law enforcement officials. Just before 1 p.m., authorities said the fire had been extinguished.

An ABC News source briefed on the investigation said detectives are urgently working to determine the motive behind the shooting. Investigators are working to learn whether the church had been the target of threats in recent months and looking to see whether the timing could be connected to the death on Saturday of Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was 101 years old.

Nelson died at his home in Salt Lake City, church spokesperson Candice Madsen said in a statement.

President Donald Trump said he’s been briefed on the shooting and fire, writing Sunday on social media, “This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America.”

“The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!” Trump said.

Trump also wrote that the FBI is leading the investigation efforts. Trump said that while the suspect is dead, there is “still a lot to learn.”

Vice President JD Vance posted his own statement on social media, calling the shooting and fire at an LDS church “awful.” He said the “entire” Trump administration is monitoring the incident.

“Just an awful situation in Michigan. FBI is on the scene and the entire administration is monitoring things. Say a prayer for the victims and first responders,” Vance wrote.

Shortly after the shooting, Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a post on X, “I am receiving briefings about what appears to be a horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan. @FBI and @ATFHQ agents are en route to the scene now. Such violence at a place of worship is heartbreaking and chilling. Please join me in praying for the victims of this terrible tragedy.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said her “heart is breaking for the Grand Blanc community” in a statement on X.

“Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable,” she said. “I am grateful to the first responders who took action quickly. We will continue to monitor this situation and hold the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Grand Blanc close.”

Renye said during Sunday’s news conference that the FBI has assigned more than 100 agents to help in the investigation.

“Violence in a place of worship is a cowardly and criminal act. Our prayers are with the victims and their families during this terrible tragedy,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a social media post.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spokesperson Doug Anderson issued a statement confirming that the gunman opened fire on the congregation during Sunday worship services.

“The Church is in communication with local law enforcement as the investigation continues and as we receive updates on the condition of those affected,” Anderson said. “We offer thanks to the emergency responders who are assisting victims and families. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of prayers and concern from so many people around the world. In moments of sorrow and uncertainty, we find strength and comfort through our faith in Jesus Christ. Places of worship are meant to be sanctuaries of peacemaking, prayer and connection. We pray for peace and healing for all involved.”

For years, law enforcement and homeland security experts have been warning that religious institutions across the board are being targeted for acts of violence.

“We can all agree that our houses of worship should be safe places for people to exercise their freedom of religion but right now we are increasingly seeing them being targets for violence — and not just attacks any one faith,” Michael Masters, who oversees security operations for the main U.S. network of Jewish schools and synagogues, told ABC News. “Attacks against religious institutions are attacks against our democracy as a whole.”

Masters said there has been an increase in targeted attacks across the faith-based community over the past several years.

“This is something we’ve been working to prepare for in the Jewish community for many years. In the current threat environment, the offenders are often not distinguishing. There’s the Jewish community, the Sikh community, the Annunciation church and now the LDS church in Michigan,” he said.

Charlotte increases security on light rail after Ukrainian woman was stabbed to death: Mayor
Iryna Zarutska, who is not pictured, was stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack while riding the light rail in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Charlotte Area Transit System

(CHARLOTTE, NC.) — After a Ukrainian woman was stabbed to death on Charlotte’s light rail system late last month, the mayor said the city is now increasing security on commuter trains “effective immediately,” as the attack continues to spark outrage among elected officials.

“As I reflect on the tragic murder of Iryna Zarutska my heart continues to go out to her family and our community as we try to make sense of this horrific and senseless loss,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said in a statement Monday evening.

Zartuska, 23, was fatally stabbed on Aug. 22 just before 10 p.m. while riding the Lynx Blue Line in Charlotte, according to an affidavit obtained by ABC News.

The recent release of the attack on video has caused national outrage, with U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy saying the department is investigating the city and “its failure to protect Iryna Zarutska.”

“If mayors can’t keep their trains and buses safe, they don’t deserve the taxpayers’ money,” Duffy said in a post shared to X on Monday.

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein also said he was “appalled” the the unprovoked murder.

“We need more cops on the beat to keep people safe,” Stein said in a statement on Monday.

This comes after the Charlotte Area Transit System, or CATS, confirmed to ABC News there was not security on board the train at the time of the attack, with a spokesperson saying a security team “patrols the system, they are not stationed in one area.”

“At the time of the incident they were riding on a train directly in front of where the incident occurred,” a spokesperson for CATS told ABC News.

Lyles said “effective immediately” CATS security personnel will be “re-deployed for a stronger presence on Blue Line platforms” and police will also be “increasing patrols at key areas across the transit system.”

“Residents across our community and visitors to our region depend on public transit. We owe it to them to make sure our public transit system and our city are safe and secure,” Lyles said.

CATS will also be rolling out “new safety operations including bike units and urban terrain vehicles” over the next two to three weeks, Lyles said.

On Aug. 22, Zarutska boarded the train and sat in an aisle seat directly in front of the suspect, 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr., who is seen in a window seat wearing an orange sweatshirt.

The train travels for “approximately four and a half minutes before the suspect pulls a knife out of his pocket, unfolds the knife, pauses, then stands up, and strikes at the victim three times,” according to the affidavit obtained by ABC News.

Prior to the stabbing, there appeared to be “no interaction between the victim and the defendant,” the affidavit said.

Zarutska was pronounced dead at the scene and a witness directed officials to the location of the suspect, the affidavit said.

Brown was arrested after he was released from the hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries sustained at the time of the incident” and was charged with first-degree murder, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The 34-year-old suspect has a criminal record including larceny and breaking and entering charges. He also spent five years in prison for robbery with a dangerous weapon starting in 2015, according to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

Brown’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19, according to court records. It is unclear whether Brown has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Man charged with murder in Houston door-knock prank shooting of 11-year-old boy
Booking photo of Leon Gonzalo Jr. Houston Police Department

(HOUSTON) — A 42-year-old Texas man is facing a murder charge in the shooting of an 11-year-old boy after the victim and his friends banged on the suspect’s door late Saturday night in what police described as a “ding-dong-ditch” prank that has been trending on TikTok and other social media platforms, authorities said.

The suspect, Leon Gonzalo Jr., was arrested and booked at the Harris County Jail on Tuesday morning, charged with one count of murder, according to Harris County court records.

The shooting unfolded around 10:55 p.m. on Saturday at a home in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The child, who police initially said was 10 years old, was pronounced dead at a hospital on Sunday afternoon, according to a statement released by police. The victim was identified by police on Tuesday as 11-year-old Julian Guzman.

“Officers were told the male was ringing doorbells of homes in the area and running away. A witness stated the male was running from a house, after ringing the doorbell, just prior to suffering a gunshot wound,” Houston homicide detectives said.

It remained unclear if Gonzalo is the owner of the home where the door-kicking prank occurred, or whether he just lived there.

The prank allegedly committed in Houston is similar to what’s being dubbed the “door-kicking challenge,” a national trend based on an old prank called “ding dong ditch,” in which groups of kids record videos of themselves kicking and banging on doors of homes and apartments before running away and then posting the videos on social media platforms such as TikTok.

Gonzalo is believed to be the same person detained by police in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s shooting. He was released after being questioned but was detained again after the child was pronounced dead at a hospital around 2 p.m. local time on Sunday, Houston police Sgt. Michael Cass said at a news conference over the weekend.

Cass said a search warrant was served on the home, and a significant number of weapons were found inside the house.

Cass said the boy who was shot in the back lived about a block from the home.

The victim and at least two of his friends had been going around their neighborhood banging on or kicking doors and running away, Cass said. Cass said the preliminary information indicates that the victims and his friends ran down the street after banging on the suspect’s door.

“Our witness says the suspect came out of the door, ran out into the street and was firing down the road,” Cass said.

He said the victim was able to run about a block before collapsing in the street.

“In my opinion, it doesn’t look like any type of self-defense,” Cass said.

The fatal shooting follows a string of incidents across the country associated with the door-kicking challenge on social media.

In July, a 58-year-old Texas homeowner was arrested and charged with aggravated assault when he allegedly fired multiple rounds at a vehicle fleeing his home in Frisco after someone banged on the front door, according to a statement from the Frisco Police Department.

The driver of the car that was shot at around 10:50 p.m. on July 28 and two passengers contacted police to file a complaint, showing officers three bullet holes in the vehicle, according to police.

“However, during subsequent interviews, all admitted to ding, dong, ditching in a random neighborhood when they were confronted by a male with a firearm,” Frisco police said in a statement.

In June, police in Chandler, Arizona, released video footage of a group of juveniles committing the “door-kicking challenge,” alleging the group pulled the prank on the same home at least 18 times, prompting the homeowner to move out.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Secret Service report outlines changes since attempted Trump assassination
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Since the attempted assassination of Donald Trump last year, the Secret Service has streamlined operations, ensured its workforce is up to meeting its “current and future demands,” enhanced partnerships, modernized the training the service goes through and innovate its technologies, according to a report outlining the changes the agency has made.

On July 13, 2024, an assassin opened fire on a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, killing one and injuring three others. Trump was hit in the ear by a bullet.

Secret Service Director Sean Curran, who was leading Trump’s protective detail in Butler, said he has kept his experience of July 13 “top of mind” since being appointed director and said the agency has taken “many steps to ensure such an event can never be repeated in the future.”

“Nothing is more important to the Secret Service than the safety and security of our protectees,” Curran said. “As director, I am committed to ensuring our agency is fully equipped, resourced, and aligned to carry out our important mission each and every day.”

The attempted assassination has been the subject of at least three reviews by two of the three branches of government and an independent review — all of which concluded the agency failed on July 13.

The Secret Service said of the more than 40 recommendations made in the wake of the assassination attempt, the agency has implemented 21 of them, 16 are in progress, and nine are addressed to non-Secret Service stakeholders.

“Among the reforms implemented are changes to the Secret Service’s protective operations policies to ensure clear lines of accountability and improved information sharing with local law enforcement partners, the creation of an Aviation and Airspace Security division dedicated to maintaining the agency’s critical aerial monitoring capabilities, and modifications to the agency’s resourcing process, in order to ensure that assets are better accounted for and appropriately applied,” according to the release.

On Wednesday, an official told ABC News that six agents have been issued suspensions for failures connected to the attempted assassination, including the head of the Secret Service’s Pittsburgh field office.

The suspensions, ranging from 10 to 42 days, was issued in recent months and the agents have the right to appeal, according to the official, who was briefed on the agency’s actions.

On Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” on Thursday morning, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Trump is “satisfied” with the report and its outcome.

“We changed communication channels and protocol on how Secret Service works with local law enforcement and how they talk during these security events,” she said. “The big, beautiful bill gave them more resources that they needed as far as training and equipment, drone technology, counterdrone technology, all of that was something that needed to be addressed and I’m thankful we have funding we can.”

Derek Mayer, the former deputy special agent in charge of the Secret Service’s Chicago field office told ABC News the agency “continues to improve and evolve every day.”

“All law enforcement agencies learn from events that take place and develop new procedures that make them better,” said Mayer, who now serves as the chief security officer at P4 Security Solutions. “The Secret Service is no different. There were recommended reforms which came from the findings in the Congressional Report and also from the Secret Service’s Mission Assurance Report. These improvements will enhance communication, provide state of the art technology and provide upgrades to ballistic glass and physical security. There has also been the creation of new divisions to guarantee the highest level of standards.”

Mayer said the agency is investing in technology and “human talent” going forward.

