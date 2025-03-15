At least 18 dead, dozens injured as severe storms hit multiple states

In this photo released by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, damaged buildings are shown in Rolla, Missouri, on March 14, 2025. Via Troop 1/Missouri State Highway Patrol

(NEW YORK) — At least 18 people are dead after severe weather hit parts of Missouri, Texas and Arkansas overnight, officials said.

Eleven storm-related fatalities were reported in the Missouri counties of Ozark, Butler, Wayne and Jefferson, the state highway patrol said. Three people were confirmed dead in Independence County, Arkansas, the state’s emergency management division said.

Four were reported dead in Texas, officials said Saturday.

At least 29 people were injured in eight Arkansas counties, state emergency officials said.

Additionally, 238,792 customers are without power across five states — Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Texas and Arkansas, according to Poweroutage.us.

Millions of Americans across the country are on alert for severe weather with tornado watches in effect for eight states: Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.

A new particularly dangerous situation tornado watch was issued Saturday across much of Mississippi, as well as portions of eastern Louisiana until 6 p.m. CT this evening. This includes cities such as Jackson, Tupelo, Meridian, Mississippi; and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“A tornado outbreak appears imminent with the potential for multiple, intense to violent long-track tornadoes from mid-day through this evening,” according to the National Weather Service.

Another tornado watch remains in effect for portions southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana until 1 p.m. CT this afternoon. A line of severe storms is sweeping east across the region bringing the threat of strong tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and large hail.

Any stronger, slow-moving storms bringing torrential rain could also trigger areas of dangerous flash flooding in the coming hours.

Emergency management was working through the damage Saturday morning, but Robert Myers with the Butler County Emergency Management Agency said daylight would give them a better idea of the amount of destruction.

The Black River Coliseum has been opened as shelter and Myers said that there are people with injuries in nearby hospitals but did not have an exact number.

There were 23 reported tornadoes overnight across four states – Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois and Mississippi as the severe weather outbreak continues into Saturday. Winds gusted up more than 80 mph causing damage in the Midwest from Missouri to Wisconsin.

The Storm Prediction Center said that numerous significant tornadoes, some of which could be long-track and potentially violent, are expected and cities in the high risk areas include Hattiesburg, Jackson, Tuscaloosa and Birmingham.

The most dangerous tornado threat should begin Saturday during the late morning to early afternoon hours in Louisiana and Mississippi before spreading into Alabama late afternoon into the evening, followed by the western Florida panhandle and into western Georgia through late Saturday night.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency effective noon Saturday in preparation for severe weather moving into the state this evening and into the morning.

The severe storms are expected to be weaker on Sunday as the storms reach the East Coast from Florida to the Mid-Atlantic.

Damaging winds, large hail and brief tornadoes on Sunday afternoon will be possible for the Southeast, while heavy rain and damaging wind threat will reach the Northeast Sunday evening into the overnight.

The severe weather outbreak is all part of a major cross-country storm system that is also prompting fire danger and red flag warnings across the Plains.

Anti-scam advocates want Starlink’s help fighting ‘scam compounds’ in Asia and beyond
John Keeble/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Last July, a prosecutor in California sent a letter to Elon Musk’s SpaceX with an urgent message: The company’s internet satellite dishes are being used by criminal organizations in so-called “scam compounds” across Southeast Asia.

Starlink, which was developed by SpaceX in 2019, provides internet to remote locations, and the company’s satellite systems have been used in war-torn Ukraine, in hospitals in Gaza, and in areas affected by hurricanes.

But over the last several years, according to international officials and intergovernmental organizations, authorities have found Starlink satellite dishes being used in criminally run scam centers, where users perpetrate illegal online schemes to defraud people.

Anti-scam advocates like Erin West, the former deputy district attorney for Santa Clara County, California, have been increasingly calling on companies with links to scam centers to help them locate and dismantle the criminal groups that run scam compounds.

“The thing about Starlink is, it is a satellite, it’s covering specific areas,” said West, who sent the letter to Starlink. “And when we can point out that some of those locations are known scam centers, then I want Starlink to turn off the service.”

West and the Santa Clara DA’s office told ABC News that SpaceX never responded to their letter.

ABC News has previously reported on the growing rise of scam compounds in Southeast Asia, Africa and South America, where hundreds of thousands of people are reported to be trafficked and forced to target people in the U.S. and Europe.

According to the FBI, victims of cryptocurrency scams linked to the compounds reported $3.9 billion in estimated losses in 2023.

A report published by the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime in October found that Chinese organized crime groups have found ways around “existing security protocols in order to access the remote high-speed internet connectivity made possible” by Starlink’s technology.

“Several recent incidents relating to the use of false base stations and Starlink satellite dishes have been reported by law enforcement authorities in Mekong countries over past years,” the report said.

SpaceX representatives did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

According to officials and the UNODC, online vendors are selling Starlink devices to cyber-enabled fraud operations in remote areas where scam compounds are located.

“In the future, Starlink will reach a transmission capacity of 200G! Come and enjoy a set of Starlink equipment exclusive to you,” said an advertisement posted last week on a Telegram chat that ABC News reviewed.

Benedikt Hofmann, the Deputy Regional Representative for Southeast Asia and the Pacific for UNODC, who reviewed the Telegram chat, said there are many vendors specifically advertising Starlink access as a “solution for online scam operators” on Telegram-based markets.

Anti-scam groups and intergovernmental organizations have been looking into the Telegram chats as part of their effort to locate and dismantle the scam compounds.

The use of Starlink satellite devices by criminal organizations was first reported by Wired.

Hofmann told ABC News that “Starlink is a growing concern.”

“We’ve seen increasing cases of devices being seized en route to Myanmar, usually coming from other parts of the region where they can be legally purchased,” Hofmann said. “There is a clear link to the scam industry.”

What we know about those killed in the LA wildfires
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — Family members have begun to identify the Los Angeles residents who were killed in the wildfires sweeping through the area since Jan. 7.

As of Sunday evening, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said it was investigating at least 14 fire-related deaths from the Eaton and Palisades Fires which have burned through thousands of acres.

Here is what we know of the deceased victims.

Anthony and Justin Mitchell

Hajime White told ABC News that her father, Anthony, and brother Justin, were killed in the Eaton fire in Altadena.

Both had disabilities and were in wheelchairs and were waiting for an ambulance to transport them to relatives, White told ABC News.

White says her father called her the morning of the fires, saying he knew the fire had broken out and he had to evacuate. He told her he loved her, and then all of a sudden, he said, “Baby, I gotta go. The fire is in the yard,” according to Hajime.

“And that’s the last words I have from my dad,” she said.

Anthony was an amputee and lived with Justin who had cerebral palsy, according to White.

Anthony had several grandchildren, including Hajime’s six daughters, and welcomed two great-grandchildren last year, according to his daughter.

“He was a great man. A great dad that any little girl could want,” she said.

White said Justin was very smart and enjoyed reading, especially the newspaper with their dad.

“He’d try his hardest to say ‘hi.’ He tried to tell me he loved me,” White said of her brother.

Victor Shaw

Victor Shaw died he died in a heroic attempt to protect his home in Altadena, his sister Shari Shaw, told ABC News.

Shaw lived in the family home since 1965, and had health issues that impacted his mobility, according to his sister.

“I can’t imagine what he might have been thinking, how he might have been so frightened,” Shari said.

Charles Mortimer

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed on Sunday that 84-year-old Charles Mortimer was among those killed in the fires.

Mortimer’s family said he “truly lived life to its fullest.”

“He was a world traveler, a sun worshipper and an avid sports fan,” the family said, adding that he was happy to see his “beloved” Chicago Cubs win the World Series.

“He will be remembered as a man with a quick wit, a brilliant mind, and a love for his family. His infectious smile and never-ending sense of humor will be greatly missed by his friends and family all over the world,” the family said.

ABC News’ Sean Keane and Mola Lenghi contributed to this report.

Record-breaking Arctic blast to end, warmup finally on the way
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Nineteen states from Nebraska to Florida are facing cold weather alerts on Friday morning as a relentless Arctic blast persists — but a warmup is finally on the way.

Friday marks the fourth morning in a row of record-low temperatures across the central U.S.

Cities across the Plains and the South broke or tied their record-low temperatures on Friday: Lincoln, Nebraska, at negative 17 degrees; Kansas City, Missouri, at negative 5 degrees; Memphis, Tennessee, at 15 degrees; and Birmingham, Alabama, at 17 degrees.

The warmup will begin this weekend across the Heartland and the South, with temperatures climbing to the 50s in Kansas City and 60s in Austin by Sunday. By next week, Kansas City will reach the 60s and Austin will warm up to the 70s.

The mild weather will even reach the north.

By Monday, Chicago could warm up to close to 50 degrees. By Tuesday, New York City could climb to 50 degrees and Washington, D.C., could rise to the balmy 60s.

