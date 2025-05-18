At least 23 dead as storms batter states from the Heartland to the East Coast

Connect Images/Jason Persoff Stormdoctor via Getty Images

(ST. LOUIS) — At least 23 people were reported dead across several states in an expansive outbreak of severe weather from the Heartland to the East Coast.

State officials reported 14 people were killed in Kentucky, seven in Missouri and two in Virginia.

Over 600,000 customers are without power across multiple states, stretching from Michigan to Tennessee.

Remnant storms from Friday’s severe weather outbreak are continuing into Saturday morning.

At least 26 tornadoes were reported from Friday’s storms in Kentucky, Indiana, Missouri, Illinois and one from New Jersey.

Softball-sized hail was reported in Barlow, Kentucky, and near Sullivan, Indiana, with greater than tennis-ball-size hail reported locally from Texas to Ohio.

In total, 15 states have reported storm damage from hail, winds and tornadoes from Missouri up to Michigan and out to New Jersey as severe storms continue tracking through the East-Central United States from Arkansas to Virginia.

Strong thunderstorms continued across portions of South early Saturday morning, stretching from Arkansas to the Carolinas.

Quarter-size hail, as well as downed trees and roof damage have already been reported with these storms.

For the Northeast, the highest threat is centered over portions of upstate New York, western Massachusetts, most of Vermont and western New Hampshire, including Burlington, Vermont; Springfield, Massachusetts; and Albany, New York, with the primary risks being damaging winds and large hail and a few isolated tornadoes also possible.

For the South-Central Plains, the highest threat is centered over portions of central Texas that includes Dallas and Arlington, Texas.

A larger but lesser threat also exists for other areas of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas and includes Oklahoma City, Little Rock, Arkansas, and Wichita, Kansas.

KTRK

(BRENHAM, Texas) — A 10-year-old girl was swept away by floodwaters in Texas as a storm threat continues to impact millions in the South and Northeast on Tuesday.

Just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, two sisters were walking home from school in Brenham, Texas, when an adjacent creek rose quickly and one of the girls got swept away in the water, officials told Houston ABC station KTRK.

A male neighbor saw what happened and got in the water to try and rescue the child. He was able to make contact with her, but couldn’t hold on, officials said. A Brenham police officer also saw the child farther down the creek, but was unsuccessful in rescuing her due to the swift waters, officials said.

“With more severe weather anticipated, we ask the community to keep everyone involved in your thoughts and prayers during this challenging time,” the Brenham Fire Department said in a statement on Monday.

As of Tuesday, the search efforts are ongoing for the child, Brenham ISD — the district where the the girl attends school — confirmed on Tuesday.

“Our hearts are with the student’s family, and we ask our community to keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” the district said in a statement.

Brenham ISD said no further details will be shared out of respect for the family’s privacy, but updates will be provided “as appropriate.”

This incident came amid nearly 100 storm reports across 10 states — along with one tornado in Jamesville, North Carolina — overnight on Monday.

Severe storms and flash flooding will continue to threaten parts of the south-central U.S., with over 24 million people placed on flood watches across nine states on Tuesday.

A tornado watch has been issued for portions of central, east and southeastern Texas until 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The threat for severe weather will shift farther east on Tuesday, stretching from the Texas Panhandle to Louisiana.

Cities including Houston, Dallas and Austin remain under a slight risk for severe weather and parts of east Texas are now under an enhanced risk. These areas could see damaging winds, very large hail and storms that could produce strong tornadoes.

A widespread flash flooding threat expands farther east into Wednesday, extending from southeastern Colorado all the way to Alabama. Parts of the Deep South, including most of Louisiana, southeastern Mississippi and eastern Texas, face the greatest threat for flash flooding.

Parts of the lower Mississippi River could receive the most rain over the next few days, with the potential for another 3 to 6 inches. Additionally, parts of southern Louisiana and southeastern Mississippi could see rainfall totals exceed 6 inches over the next two days, with some areas receiving up to 12 inches.

Another 1 to 4 inches of rainfall is expected in parts of north Texas, the Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma and the rest of the Lower Mississippi River Valley through Thursday. These areas have already seen significant rainfall over the last few weeks and are still recovering from river flooding.

Parts of eastern Pennsylvania, northwest New Jersey and southern New York state are also under a slight risk for severe storms on Tuesday, which could generate damaging winds and hail.

ABC News

(TALLAHASSEE, Fla.) — A Florida State University graduate student shared with ABC News the harrowing moments she was shot on campus and forced to play dead as the gunman reloaded.

Madison Askins, 23, one of seven people shot near FSU’s student union on Thursday, said she was walking with a friend when she heard gunshots.

Askins and her friend “took off running,” but “unfortunately, I fell,” she said.

Her friend tried to help her up, but Askins said she was then shot in her buttocks. Her friend ran to safety, which she said was “valid.”

As Askins lay wounded, she said she remained calm and thought about what her parents told her to do during active shooter drills: play dead.

“I released all the muscles in my body, closed my eyes and held my breath,” she said. “And I would take short breaths in between when I needed to.”

“At one point I did think [the gunman] had walked away, so I was going to shift over to grab my phone to share my last ‘I love you’s’ with my family,” she said.

“I wanted to call my dad, tell him I loved him,” she said, wiping away tears.

But she said she then heard the gunman approach and reload his weapon. She said she heard him calmly say, “Keep running.”

“I know for certain if I was moving he would’ve shot me again,” she said.

Askins said she “didn’t want to entertain” the thought of dying, adding, “I knew I just needed to stay calm.”

Eventually the gunman left and Askins said she stayed where she was until an officer came to her rescue.

“She packed my wound for me and she kept an eye on the surrounding area,” Askins said. “I knew everything was over when we had multiple officers come over and they tell me they got him. I was able to breathe.”

Two people were killed and six others were wounded in the shooting. All six injured are expected to survive, officials said.

Askins said she’ll likely remain in the hospital for several more days. She still has the bullet lodged in her vertebrae and will have it removed in a later surgery, she said.

But Askins said this won’t slow her down in finishing her studies and pursuing her dreams.

“I’m glad to be with my family, glad to keep moving forward. I’ve got an internship lined up. I’m so ready to go for it,” she said.

“I’m not gonna let it tear me down,” she added. “No, he doesn’t get that.”

The suspected gunman, 20-year-old FSU student Phoenix Ikner, was shot by officers and is also expected to survive, authorities said. A motive is not known.

Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(TALLAHASSEE, Fla.) — At least four people are injured in a shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee, multiple sources told ABC News.

This number is subject to change, sources said, as law enforcement is actively searching to determine how many might be injured.

Police are responding to the scene, which is near the Student Union, according to an FSU Alert, which had advised students to continue to shelter in place due to reports of an active shooter.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said it’s received patients from FSU, but didn’t specify how many or their injuries.

“It’s too early to understand the extent of the violence, but early reports are very disturbing,” Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., said in a statement. “Shelter in place. Stay Safe. Thank you to our brave first responders for responding to the situation.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it’s “actively engaged in the incident.” The FBI is also assisting authorities at the university, an agency spokesperson told ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Luke Barr contributed to this report.

