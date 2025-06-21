At least 3 dead in North Dakota after severe weather swept across region
(ENDERLIN, ND) — At least three people were killed in North Dakota after severe weather swept across the region overnight, authorities said.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said it was dispatched to rural Enderlin, North Dakota, for tornado damage at a residence at approximately 11:40 p.m. local time on Friday night.
Once deputies arrived on the scene, the Enderlin Fire Department let them know that storm chasers had located two deceased people as a result of the tornado, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
“Shortly after learning of this, the Enderlin Fire Department was dispatched to another location, and a third deceased person was found as a result of the tornado,” officials said. “Deputies found extensive damage to the area and began conducting well-being checks on people with several partner agencies.”
Law enforcement, the Enderlin Fire Department, and other first responders will continue searching the area and checking on residents, the sheriff’s department said.
“The storm was still active when they responded, and was very dangerous,” Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner told reporters Saturday, according to ABC affiliate WDAY in Fargo, North Dakota. “And to come across the scene … people that they’re familiar with is a difficult situation.”
A long-lived destructive thunderstorm event, known as a “derecho” had slammed an area more than 300 miles long with wind gusts between 70 and up to 106 mph.
Nine tornadoes were reported with these strong thunderstorms in eastern North Dakota, and greater than baseball-sized hail was also seen from eastern Montana to northwestern Minnesota.
Heavy rain from the storm complex also produced spotty flash flooding, which prompted multiple water rescues in Fargo.
(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Department of Education said Friday that it will proceed with withholding federal funds from Maine after officials in the state refused to sign a Title IX resolution agreement that would bar transgender athletes from competing in girls’ sports in the state.
The matter will also be deferred to the Department of Justice “for further enforcement action,” the department said in a statement.
The actions come after the state informed the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights in a letter on Friday that the Maine Department of Education and the Maine Office of the Attorney General will not sign the resolution agreement.
“Nothing in Title IX or its implementing regulations prohibits schools from allowing transgender girls and women to participate on girls’ and women’s sports teams,” Maine Assistant Attorney General Sarah Forster stated in the letter. “Your letters to date do not cite a single case that so holds. To the contrary, various federal courts have held that Title IX and/or the Equal Protection Clause require schools to allow such participation.”
Federal officials last month said they found the Maine Department of Education in noncompliance with President Donald Trump’s executive order issued on Feb. 5 that bans transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports.
In a final warning letter sent to the state on March 31, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights gave the Maine Department of Education until April 11 to sign the resolution agreement before moving forward with the consequences for noncompliance.
The Department of Education said Friday it will now “initiate an administrative proceeding to adjudicate termination of MDOE’s federal K-12 education funding, including formula and discretionary grants,” as well as refer the case to the DOJ.
“The Department has given Maine every opportunity to come into compliance with Title IX, but the state’s leaders have stubbornly refused to do so, choosing instead to prioritize an extremist ideological agenda over their students’ safety, privacy, and dignity,” Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor said in a statement on Friday. “The Maine Department of Education will now have to defend its discriminatory practices before a Department administrative law judge and in a federal court against the Justice Department.”
Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills “would have done well to adhere to the wisdom embedded in the old idiom — be careful what you wish for. Now she will see the Trump Administration in court,” he added.
Mills previously told Trump she would see him in court over the matter at a White House event with a bipartisan group of governors in February.
As Trump discussed his executive order banning transgender athletes from women’s sports, he asked Mills directly, “Are you not going to comply with that?”
She responded that she would comply with state and federal laws.
“Well, I’m — we are the federal law,” Trump said, adding, “Well, you better do it. You better do it because you’re not going to get any federal funding at all if you don’t.”
Mills responded: “See you in court.”
“Good,” Trump replied. “I’ll see you in court. I look forward to that. That should be an easy one. And enjoy your life after governor, because I don’t think you’ll be in elected politics.”
After the White House gathering, Mills responded to Trump’s threat to withhold federal funding in a statement, saying, “If the President attempts to unilaterally deprive Maine school children of the benefit of Federal funding, my Administration and the Attorney General will take all appropriate and necessary legal action to restore that funding and the academic opportunity it provides. The State of Maine will not be intimidated by the President’s threats.”
ABC News’ Hannah Demissie, Alexandra Hutzler, and Jack Moore contributed to this report.
(SAN DIEGO) — Three dead bodies and four survivors in need of medical care were discovered on a panga boat that washed ashore near San Diego on Monday morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard and the Encinitas Fire Department.
Nine people are unaccounted for, the Coast Guard said.
The boat washed onto a beach in Del Mar, about 20 miles north of San Diego. Several local agencies are helping with the search, officials said.
“This was a mass casualty incident,” Encinitas Deputy Fire Chief Jorge Sanchez said.
“We do have air resources that are sweeping lateral, north and south of the beach. … We do have lifeguards in the water on boats and jet skis, and we have several resources walking up and down the beach as well, making sure that no one is missed,” he said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(CAMBRIDGE, Mass.) — A temporary restraining order on President Donald Trump barring foreign Harvard University students from entering the U.S. will remain in effect until next Monday while a federal judge considers arguments made for a preliminary injunction.
The temporary block was due to expire on Thursday before being extended Monday by U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs.
Harvard’s lawyers argued Trump’s proclamation violates its First Amendment rights and is outside the authority of the executive branch. Listing the actions taken by the government against Harvard in recent weeks, attorney Ian Gershengorn argued in a court hearing Monday in Boston that the move was retaliation and viewpoint discrimination against the institution.
Gershengorn argued the president is not restricting entry, but instead limiting what you do and who you associate with after you enter. The permissible way to classify a class of aliens is based on the character of the alien, he argued.
The government pushed back, arguing the administration does not “trust” Harvard and that it did not monitor the “aliens” that it brought into the U.S. The government said bringing in foreigners is a privilege not a right, according to Tiberius Davis, counsel to the assistant attorney general.
“We don’t trust Harvard to vet, host, monitor or discipline” foreigners, Davis argued. Davis also raised concerns about Harvard’s “foreign entanglements” with the Chinese government and said it did not provide sufficient information to the government on foreign students — which Harvard has denied.
Harvard University filed the lawsuit against the government after U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced it was canceling Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, which would bar the school from enrolling foreign students.
The suit was later amended to include the proclamation and Harvard moved to request a second block on Trump’s proclamation. That would have gone into effect for at least six months before it was blocked by Burroughs.
The judge questioned arguments made by the government over its concerns about Harvard that motivated the proclamation.
“I can’t imagine that anything that you just described applies only to Harvard,” Burroughs said.
Davis argued the government is free to investigate other institutions and said that “a lot of these other universities are willing to” do more to address issues on campus.
Davis also argued that different government agencies chose to terminate grants with Harvard because they believed the institution was not following the law, saying that move was not retaliation either. Davis also said Harvard is not being singled out with grant terminations because other institutions have suffered the same.
The government argued it is not singling out Harvard, but rather other institutions have been more willing to take action to address issues on campus, while Harvard has not, Davis said.
“There’s a lack of evidence of retaliation here,” Davis said in court.
Burroughs said if the point is to root out antisemitism, “Why aren’t we letting in people from Israel?”
Davis argued antisemitism was just one part of the issue, along with foreign entanglements and not providing sufficient information to the government. Because of their other conduct on campus and their inattentiveness to it “we don’t trust them,” Davis said.
“They don’t have to pull over everybody who’s speeding. Frankly they can’t do that,” Davis said.
Pushing back on arguments that it did not monitor its students, Harvard said it is the government’s responsibility to vet students being allowed into the country.
“The vetting is done by the State Department in their visa process,” Gershengorn said.
At one point in the Monday hearing, the judge asked Harvard’s attorneys why it did not name the president in its lawsuit, asking if he needed to appear in this case.
Gershengorn said it sued the people who are tasked with implementing the proclamation.
Gershengorn argued Trump’s usage of the proclamation to block entry of foreign Harvard students is a “vast new authority to regulate the domestic conduct of domestic institutions,” a departure from how this proclamation has been used in the past. Gershengorn said it has been used to block the entry of individuals or nationals of a country that have “done something bad.”
The question is not whether the action is lawful or not, Gershengorn argued. If lawful action is taken as a First Amendment-motivated action, it is no longer lawful, he added.
Gershengorn said what Harvard has suffered over the last two months is probably the most “irregular” and “improper” action any institution has suffered.
Harvard pushed back against claims there is widespread violence on campus, saying the story the government cites identified two incidents of violence on the basis of religion. The government is “throwing things at the wall to see what sticks,” Gershengorn said.
Harvard has alleged that the administration is in an “escalating campaign of retaliation” against the school. After Harvard publicly refused to comply with demands made by the Trump administration, the administration responded by freezing more than $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million in contracts to the school.