At least 30 injured after car plows into crowd outside music venue in Los Angeles

(LOS ANGELES) — At least 30 people were injured after a car plowed through a crowd early Saturday in East Hollywood, Los Angeles, authorities said.

The incident took place outside the music venue The Vermont, near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Vermont Avenue in east Los Angeles, at around 2:00 a.m. local time.

At least seven people are now in critical condition, six are in serious condition and more than a dozen were treated on site, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. In total 23 patients were transported.

Police said the driver was shot by a male after the crash. The driver’s condition is unknown and the shooter is at large.

The crash occurred after an individual was removed from a nearby business, the Los Angeles Police Department said. That person then allegedly drove a vehicle into a crowd, according to police.

After the vehicle became disabled, bystanders in the crowd dragged the driver outside the car and began to physically assault them, according to police. At some point during the physical altercation, the driver was shot by a male who is still outstanding.

The motive for the crash is still under investigation, the LAPD said.

The suspect who shot the driver fled the scene on foot and was last seen heading westbound from Vermont Avenue. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, bald, wearing a blue jersey, and possibly armed with a silver revolver, according to the LAPD.

Authorities said 124 fire personnel were assisting at the scene.

The crowd outside the music venue included clubgoers, valet attendants and food vendors from a nearby taco stand, according to the fire department.

“LAFD is coordinating patient triage and transport at this time,” authorities said in an initial statement early Saturday morning.

The police department is investigating the cause and motive of the crash.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Saturday. “I want to thank the more than 100 LAFD and LAPD personnel who responded to the scene to help to save lives.”

She added, “The hearts of Angelenos are with all of the victims impacted this morning — a full investigation into what happened is underway.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



Fossils from giant possum-like mammal that lived 60 million years ago found in Texas
(BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas) — Paleontologists have found fossilized remains of a giant possum-like mammal that lived 60 million years ago.

The fossils, found at Big Bend National Park in Texas, belong to a group of ancient near-marsupials from the Paleocene period that scientists call Swaindelphys, according to a paper published last week in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.

The prehistoric species, called Swaindelphys solastella, was “gigantic” compared to other Swaindelphys at the time but are actually about the size of a modern hedgehog, according to the researchers.

“I compared them to a lot of other marsupials from around the same time period to see what they’re most closely related to,” said Kristen Miller, a doctoral student at The University of Kansas’ Biodiversity Institute and Natural History Museum and lead author of the paper, said in a statement.

At first, the paleontologists thought the fossils belonged to a group of metatherians — or marsupial-like mammals — from the Cretaceous period that survived the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction, the mass extinction event believed to have wiped dinosaurs from the planet 66 million years ago.

But additional analysis revealed that the specimens belonged to a “surprisingly large” new species of Swaindelphys.

“Not only are they the largest metatherians from this time period, but they’re also the youngest and located at the most southern latitude,” Miller said.

The new fossil is the largest marsupial — in terms of body and size — found so far in North America from the Paleocene period, Chris Beard, senior curator with KU’s Biodiversity Institute, said in a statement.

“Since everything is bigger in Texas, this is perhaps not surprising,” Beard said.

“I call them ‘primatomorphans,'” Beard said. “They’re not, technically speaking, primates, but they’re very close to the ancestry of living and fossil primates. These marsupials are probably ecological analogues of early primates.”

The researchers’ work is aimed at uncovering some of the smaller and harder-to-find fossil mammals that lived at Big Bend at the time, Beard said.

The paleontologists are also interested in the differences in the kinds of fossils found in more northern regions, such as Wyoming and Alberta, Canada.

“North of that ancient divide, we see the classic Bighorn Basin taxa in their expected time periods,” Miller said said. “But south of that, in river drainages that originate in the central Rockies and areas farther to the south, things start to go a little wacky.”

More research into Swaindelphys solastella, as well as new fieldwork in Big Bend, is planned.

Trump’s latest business venture: A fragrance he says is ‘all about winning’
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump, who has promoted Trump-branded sneakers, guitars, coins and watches, on Monday announced a new addition to his personal line of merchandise.

The latest product to bear the president’s name is “Trump Fragrances,” Trump-branded perfume and cologne that costs $249.

The fragrances, called “Victory 45-47” are “all about Winning, Strength, and Success,” Trump wrote on social media Monday evening.

The new offerings join a list of Trump-branded products that includes the $69.99 “God Bless the USA” Bible and $299 “Trump Landslide” boots.

Trump earlier promoted a “Fight! Fight! Fight!” fragrance collection, launched in December, that costs $199.

According to a financial disclosure report released in June, Trump last year made $2.5 million from Trump sneakers and fragrances.

Trump’s business assets are held by the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, which is controlled by his son, Donald Trump Jr., but government watchdog groups have nonetheless expressed concern about how Trump may be using his position as president to generate personal profits.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in May that Trump is abiding by all applicable conflict-of-interest laws.

“I think everybody, the American public, believe it’s absurd for anyone to insinuate that this president is profiting off of the presidency,” she said. “This president was incredibly successful before giving it all up to serve our country publicly.”

ABC News’ Peter Charalambous and Olivia Rubin contributed to this report.

Climate change is amplifying extreme rain events in the Northeast, research shows
(NEW YORK) — The extreme rainfall that occurred in the Northeast on Monday will likely occur more often in the future as a result of climate change, research shows.

The Northeast has experienced the largest regional increase of extreme precipitation in the U.S., with a 60% increase in recent decades, according to the U.S. government’s Fifth National Climate Assessment, a summary of the latest climate science research findings by 14 different federal agencies, published in November 2023.

Extreme precipitation events are very rare, defined as the top 1% of daily precipitation events.

While it’s problematic to attribute any specific weather event solely to climate change, global warming is amplifying naturally occurring events, like the torrent of rain that fell on the Northeast on Monday evening, making them more intense.

New York City’s Central Park preliminarily recorded its second-highest hourly rainfall total since 1943, measuring 2.07 inches of precipitation in one hour at around 7 p.m. on Monday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The amount of rain that fell in one hour represents a 1-in-20-year flood for Central Park, meaning there is a 5% chance it could happen in any given year.

The record for most precipitation in one hour in Central Park was set on Sept. 1, 2021, when the remnants from Hurricane Ida caused 3.15 inches of rain to fall, flooding basement apartments in the city and killing 13 people.

The deluge of water caused subway lines to flood, with water even rushing from platforms and into train cars. In at least one instance, the city sewer overflowed into the subway system, according to the city’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Between one and five inches of water fell in neighboring northern and central New Jersey, with the highest totals measured in the regions around Plainfield, New Jersey and White Plains, New York – about five inches, according to the NWS. Metro-North and New Jersey Transit commuter train lines experienced service disruptions due to downed trees and flooding, and numerous roadways in the region were closed due to floodwaters. Two people were killed when their car was swept into the overflowing Cedar Brook river in Plainfield, officials said.

According to climate scientists, human-amplified climate change is causing extreme rainfall events to become more frequent and more intense. More intense extreme rainfall events also increase the frequency and scale of flash flooding as the influx of water is more than existing infrastructure was built to handle, according to the Fifth National Climate Assessment.

Additionally, human-amplified climate change has contributed to increases in the frequency and intensity of the heaviest precipitation events across nearly 70% of the U.S., the Fifth National Climate Assessment found.

ABC News’ Climate and Weather Unit contributed to this report.

