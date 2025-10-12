At least 4 killed, 20 hurt in bar shooting in St. Helena Island, South Carolina: Sheriff
(NEW YORK) — At least four people were killed and 20 injured early Sunday in a shooting at a bar in St. Helena Island, South Carolina, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting unfolded around 1 a.m. at Willie’s Bar and Grill, 7 Dr. Martin Luther Drive on St. Helena Island, located about an hour north of Savannah, Ga., according to the sheriff’s office.
When deputies arrived at the scene, there was a large crowd at the bar with several people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office.
Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
“It was learned that hundreds of people were at the location when the shooting occurred. Multiple victims and witnesses ran to the nearby businesses and properties seeking shelter from the gun shots,” according to the statement from the sheriff’s office.
Of the 20 victims being treated at hospitals, four were in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.
Several victims were taken to hospitals by ambulance, but other people injured in the shooting showed up at emergency rooms on their own, the sheriff’s office said.
No arrests have been announced in the incident, though the sheriff’s office said it was investigating a “person of interest.”
The names of the victims killed in the shooting are being withheld pending notification of their relatives, officials said.
“This is a tragic and difficult incident for everyone,” the sheriff’s office said in its statement. “We ask for your patience as we continue to investigate this incident.
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., who represents Beaufort County, said in a social media post that she is “COMPLETELY HEARTBROKEN to learn about the devastating shooting in Beaufort County.
“Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this horrific act of violence,” Mace said.
Mace asked that anyone with information about the mass shooting contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office “as soon as humanly possible.
(TAMPA, Fla.) — Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Friday the arrest of a man who allegedly sent a letter with death threats targeting right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson in the days after the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
Bondi held a news conference in Tampa, Florida, to make the announcement.
“Benny is a well-known media personality carrying a message very similar to Charlie’s, grounded largely in faith and love of country,” Bondi said during a news conference in Tampa, Florida.
Kirk, 31, the founder of the conservative youth activist organization Turning Point USA, was killed on Sept. 10 during a campus event at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, about 39 miles south of Salt Lake City.
“Just days after Charlie’s assassination, Benny received a letter at his home, where he and Kate are raising their beautiful, beautiful young family. The author of this letter made it very clear that he hated Benny, because of his views and he wanted him dead. This was a coward hiding behind a keyboard who thought he could get away with this,” Bondi said during the press conference Friday.
Bondi said authorities arrested George Isbell Jr. in connection with the threatening letter, which she described as “horrific” in nature.
He was arrested on Oct. 7 in San Diego, California.
Isbell was charged federally with mailing a threatening communication, according to the DOJ.
“We cannot allow this political violence to continue any longer,” Bondi said. “This arrest will serve as a reminder to many: Do not do this. We will find you.”
U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida Greg Kehoe further detailed Isbell’s letter to Johnson, saying he threatened Johnson’s “extermination” and that he “should be strangled by an American flag” and “hoped somebody blows his head off.”
If convicted, Isbell faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, according to the DOJ.
“The FBI and our partners will not tolerate threats of violence like the kind allegedly made by the defendant about a media personality,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a DOJ press release on the arrest. “We will continue to investigate, pursue, and find those responsible for this conduct and ensure such criminals are held to full account in our justice system.”
Isbell has not yet entered a plea in the case, and contact information for his attorney was not available as of Friday afternoon.
(NEW YORK) — An asteroid just flew closer to Earth than many satellites, according to space agencies.
The space object, named 2025 TF, zoomed over Antarctica at a distance of just 265 miles above the Earth’s surface last Wednesday, Oct. 1, at 8:47 p.m. ET, the European Space Agency said on Monday. The International Space Station orbits at a similar altitude.
The majority of satellites are low earth orbit, at altitudes between 100 miles and 1,242 miles, the research project Aerospace Security notes.
The small asteroid is between 3.2 feet to 9.8 feet across and didn’t pose significant danger to the planet, the ESA said. However, the agency noted that it could have produced a fireball if it struck Earth’s atmosphere and became a meteorite once it hit the ground.
Astronomers didn’t notice the asteroid until a few hours after it passed, according to the ESA. The Catalina Sky Survey, a mission funded by NASA to track near-Earth objects, first spotted the object. Shortly after that, it was observed by astronomers at the ESA’s Planetary Defence Office.
“Tracking down a metre-scale object in the vast darkness of space at a time when its location is still uncertain is an impressive feat,” the ESA said. “This observation helped astronomers determine the close approach distance and time given above to such high precision.”
The object is not expected to fly by Earth again until April 2087, according to NASA.
Another small asteroid — named 2025 TQ2 — flew within Earth’s vicinity the day after 2025 TF’s approach, according to the Minor Planet Center. The asteroid zoomed over Canada at a distance of about 3,014 miles last Thursday, Oct. 2, according to EarthSky.org.
Space agencies track thousands of near-Earth objects, but they are only considered Potentially Hazardous Asteroids if they are larger than 500 feet in diameter and get closer than 4.65 million miles of Earth, according to NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies.
Between Sept. 23 and Sept. 28, 10 asteroids passed near Earth at a distance closer than the moon, according to data from NASA.
(NEW YORK) — Lyle and Erik Menendez are heading to their long-awaited parole hearing, marking a huge step forward in their push to be released after 35 years behind bars.
Erik Menendez’s parole hearing is set for Thursday and Lyle Menendez’s hearing will be on Friday. After the hearings conclude, the parole board will determine whether the brothers are suitable for parole.
The final decision on parole will then go to California Gov. Gavin Newsom to approve, deny or modify the decision, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. If granted parole, they’d be eligible for release immediately after the decision is finalized, which takes about five months, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. If parole is denied, the denial could be for either three, five, seven, 10 or 15 years, according to the department.
“Newsom can also exercise his clemency power to pardon or release the Menendez brothers at any time,” the DA’s office said.
Here’s what you need to know about the case:
The brothers’ push for release Lyle Menendez, now 57, and Erik Menendez, now 54, were initially sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez.
Lyle Menendez was 21 and Erik Menendez was 18 at the time of the crime. They said they committed the murders in self-defense after years of abuse by their father.
LA County DA Nathan Hochman has fought against their release, calling the brothers’ claims of self-defense part of a litany of “lies.” But the brothers have the support of over 20 family members in their efforts to be freed.
A new sentence This May, Judge Michael Jesic resentenced Erik and Lyle Menendez to 50 years to life in prison, which follows the recommendation made in October by then-LA County DA George Gascón. This new sentence makes them immediately eligible for parole.
The judge noted he was moved by the supportive letters from prison guards and was amazed by the work the brothers had accomplished to better the lives of their fellow inmates.
The brothers, who watched the resentencing hearing from prison, gave their own statements to the judge, admitting their guilt.
“I killed my mom and dad,” Lyle Menendez told Jesic. “I give no excuses.”
Lyle Menendez admitted to committing perjury by lying in court in the ’90s and he apologized to his family for years of lies and the shock and grief of the crimes.
Erik Menendez also admitted to lying for years and apologized.
“I committed an atrocious act,” he told the judge. “… No justification for what I did.”
Erik Menendez added that he’s “come a long way on this path” of redemption and said, “I will not stop trying to make a difference.”
Bid for a new trial Meanwhile, the brothers are pursing another path separate from the parole process.
In 2023, they submitted a habeas corpus petition to try to get another trial based on new evidence not originally presented in court.
The petition presents two pieces of new evidence. One is allegations from a former member of the boy band Menudo, who revealed in the 2023 docuseries “Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed” that he was raped by Jose Menendez. The second is a letter Erik Menendez wrote to his cousin eight months before the murders detailing his alleged abuse; the cousin testified about the alleged abuse at trial, but the letter — which would have corroborated the cousin’s testimony — wasn’t unearthed until several years ago, according to the brothers’ attorney.
This month, Hochman filed a response to the habeas corpus petition, stating that he “concluded that this petition does not come close to meeting the factual or legal standard to warrant a new trial.”
“The central defense of the Menendez brothers at trial has always been self-defense, not sexual abuse. The jury rejected this self-defense defense in finding them guilty of the horrific murders they perpetrated; five different appellate state and federal courts have affirmed those convictions, and nothing in the so-called ‘new’ evidence challenges any of those determinations,” Hochman said in a statement. “Our opposition to this ‘Hail Mary’ effort to obtain a new trial over 30 years later makes clear that justice, the facts, and the law demand the convictions stand.”