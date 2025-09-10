At least 4 students, including shooter, injured in shooting at Colorado high school: Officials

Law enforcement at the scene of a shooting at Evergreen High School in Evergreen, Colo., Sept. 10, 2025. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

(EVERGREEN, Colo.) — At least four students were injured after a shooting unfolded at a high school in Evergreen, Colorado, on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office confirmed to ABC News that students from Evergreen High School were on their way to the hospital. Officials said they received the first report of a shooting at the school at approximately 12:24 p.m. local time.

The suspect was engaged and neutralized, according to law enforcement officials. Officials are sweeping the campus, but the school is no longer in a lockdown.

“This is the scariest thing you’d think could ever happen” said sheriff’s office spokesperson Jacki Kelley.

Three students are in critical condition and are being transported to St. Anthony Hospital, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to ABC News. A fourth student has also been transported, but with an unknown injury.

Investigators believe the shooter is among the injured students.

“I don’t know if our suspect is even old enough to drive,” Kelley said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also responding to the scene.

Denver FBI also said in a statement they are “aware of the situation,” have personnel responding to the scene and “stand ready to assist.”

Hundreds of police officers are on the scene searching each room on campus, according to law enforcement.

Parents are being asked to reunite with students at Bergen Meadow Elementary.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

2 dead and at least 58 sick from growing Legionnaires’ disease cluster in New York City
Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Two people have died and at least 58 people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease in a cluster that broke out in the Harlem area of New York City last week, officials said on Monday.

The New York City Health Department had reported on Thursday that one person had died and 22 people were sick in the cluster.

“People living or working in the area with flu-like symptoms, such as cough, fever, chills, muscle aches, or difficulty breathing should contact a health care provider immediately,” the department said in a statement on Monday. “It is especially important for people at higher risk — including those ages 50 and older, cigarette smokers, and people with chronic lung disease or compromised immune systems — to get care if they have symptoms.”

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia that is caused by the bacteria Legionella, which grows in warm water, health officials said, and people can get Legionnaires’ disease by breathing in water vapor that contains Legionella bacteria.

“Anyone in these zip codes with flu-like symptoms should contact a health care provider as soon as possible,” said Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse. “Legionnaires’ disease can be effectively treated if diagnosed early, but New Yorkers at higher risk, like adults aged 50 and older and those who smoke or have chronic lung conditions, should be especially mindful of their symptoms and seek care as soon as symptoms begin.”

Legionnaires’ disease can be caused by plumbing systems where conditions are favorable for Legionella growth, such as cooling towers, whirlpool spas, hot tubs, humidifiers, hot water tanks and evaporative condensers of large air-conditioning systems, health officials said.

People can get Legionnaires’ disease by breathing in water vapor that contains Legionella bacteria, though officials reminded people that the disease cannot be transmitted from person to person and can be treated with antibiotics.

The respiratory disease takes its name from an outbreak at the Pennsylvania American Legion convention held at the Bellevue-Stratford Hotel in Philadelphia in July 1976 and the bacterium believed to be responsible is found in soil and grows in water, such as air-conditioning ducts, storage tanks and rivers.

No details about the two people who died have been released by officials as of Tuesday.

2 students arrested for making threats to ‘shoot up’ a Texas high school: Police
(SAN ANTONIO) — Two students have been taken into custody after making threats to “shoot up” a Texas high school, according to police.

A Clemens High School school resource officer was contacted by school administrators on Thursday, who reported two male students making terroristic threats last week, according to the Schertz Police Department.

During the investigation, it was revealed that one student had expressed a desire to “shoot up the school,” although he did not have any firearms, police said.

A second student suggested he “could provide the weapons,” police said.

A third student then reported these threats to school administrators and video evidence was obtained to support a terroristic threat charge, according to police.

Both students were taken into custody for making terrorist threats, a third-degree felony in Texas, police said.

The boys were transported to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center.

“We want to express our gratitude to the student who came forward to report the threats, and we acknowledge the school administration for their collaborative efforts during this investigation,” police said in a statement.

Schertz is located just northeast of San Antonio.

The arrests came just one day after two young students were killed and 18 other people injured during a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. The suspect died on scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Minnesota shooting suspect Vance Boelter expected to face federal charges: Sources
Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office

(GREEN ISLE, Minn.) — The man suspected of shooting and killing a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband as well as shooting and wounding a second lawmaker and his wife is in federal custody and is expected to face federal charges, multiple sources told ABC News.

Authorities are expected to announce the federal charges against 57-year-old Vance Boelter at a news conference on Monday.

Boelter, who was arrested overnight near his farm in Green Isle, Minnesota, is expected to appear in state court on Monday to face two charges of murder and two charges of attempted murder, according to court documents. He’s also due in federal court on Monday, sources said.

Boelter is accused of killing Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and wounding state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

Early Saturday morning, the gunman knocked on the Hoffmans’ door in Champlin, Minnesota, identified himself as a police officer and then went in the house and shot the couple, according to court documents.

After the Hoffmans were shot, officers proactively went to the home of his fellow lawmaker, former Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives Melissa Hortman, in the nearby town of Brooklyn Park.

Around 3:35 a.m., when officers arrived at the Hortmans’ house, they saw an SUV “with police-style lights” in the driveway and “immediately saw Defendant, still dressed as a police officer, shoot an adult man … through the open door of the home,” according to court records.

The gunman engaged in a shootout with responders and then fled the scene on foot, authorities said.

The officers who confronted the suspect likely prevented other shootings, according to Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

A target list was recovered from the suspect’s car outside the Hortmans’ house with a list of dozens of Minnesota Democrats, including Hoffman, Hortman, Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and state Attorney General Keith Ellison, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the matter.

The shootings sparked a massive, two-day manhunt that included 20 SWAT teams, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles, authorities said.

Boelter was armed when he was taken into custody late Sunday in a rural area, authorities said, but he was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators are looking to see if anyone helped Boelter but are confident he worked alone, Evans said.

A motive remains under investigation.

ABC News’ Pierre Thomas, Katherine Faulders, Mike Levine and Alexander Mallin contributed to this report.

