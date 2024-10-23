At least 5 dead in ‘terrorist attack’ on aerospace facility in Turkey, officials say

Ismail Kaplan/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Several people were killed in a “terrorist attack” at Turkish Aerospace Industries facilities near the capital of Ankara on Wednesday, Turkey officials said.

At least five people were killed and 22 injured in the attack, according to Turkey’s vice president, Cevdet Yilmaz. Among those injured were seven special forces members who responded to the attack, he said.

Two attackers — a man and a woman — were killed and Turkish authorities are working to identify them, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

“I condemn this heinous attack,” Yerlikaya said in a post on X. “Our struggle will continue with determination and resolve until the last terrorist is neutralized.”

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler alleged the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, was behind the attack. The Kurdish separatist movement is labeled a terrorist organization by Turkey and its Western allies.

“We give these PKK scoundrels the punishment they deserve every time, they do not come to their senses,” he said in remarks to the media on Wednesday. “I repeat what I always say, we will not let go of them until the last terrorist is eliminated.”

Yilmaz also said that PKK appears to be responsible for the attack, but that the investigation is still ongoing.

Security camera footage from the attack showed two armed attackers approaching the entrance of the facility carrying backpacks.

The Turkish Aerospace Industries site is about 25 miles outside Ankara.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called the incident “deeply concerning.”

“NATO stands with our Ally Turkey. We strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and are monitoring developments closely,” he said in a statement on X.

White House national security adviser John Kirby also condemned the attack.

“Our prayers are with all of those affected and their families and, of course, also the people of Turkey at this very difficult time,” he said during a White House briefing on Wednesday. “While we don’t yet know the motive, or who is exactly behind it, we strongly condemn this act of violence.”

ABC News’ Somayeh Malekian, Morgan Winsor and Trisha Mukherjee contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.