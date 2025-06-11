At least 66 Palestinians killed in shootings on back-to-back days near Gaza aid sites, health ministry says

At least 30 people were killed in a shooting on Wednesday near an aid site close to the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health. This is one of the four operational aid sites run by the U.S.- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.
In relation to the shooting, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement it was “currently unaware of IDF fire during daylight hours that corresponds with the footage circulated in the media.” The video was “under review,” the IDF said.
However, the IDF said it did fire “warning shots” overnight Wednesday toward people who it said were “advancing while posing a threat to the troops.”
“The IDF is aware of reports regarding individuals injured, the details are under review,” the statement said.
The shooting Wednesday came one day after at least 36 were killed, the highest one-day death toll from a shooting near an aid distribution center since the opening of the GHF sites last month, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. Israeli forces opened fire near an aid distribution site in central Gaza, according to two local hospitals in Gaza. Over 100 people were injured in the shooting, according to the two hospitals.
The IDF said in a statement on Tuesday that troops fired “warning shots to distance suspects,” who were advancing in the area and “posed a threat to troops.”
The Israeli army said the warning shots were fired “hundreds of meters form the aid distribution site,” before it opened.
“The IDF is aware of reports regarding several individuals injured in the area,” it said. “An initial inquiry suggests that the number of reported individuals injured does not align with the information held by the IDF.”
“The details are under review,” the IDF said.
The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation — which has been running aid distribution in Gaza since Israel lifted its 11-week blockade last month — resumed aid distribution on Monday after previous shootings near aid sites, saying it gave out 1,386,000 meals at two sites. The GHF has not specified what it considers a meal.
The GHF has closed its aid distribution sites several times since it began distributing meals after several shooting incidents. As of Wednesday, at least 224 people had been killed while trying to get aid from GHF aid distribution sites, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
The blockade was instituted to pressure Hamas to release the remaining hostages taken during Hamas’ surprise terror attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, that killed 1,200 people and led to the capture of hundreds, Israel said.
The GHF was first announced on May 19 — three days after the Israeli government began its increased military operation in Gaza. After the end of an 11-week Israeli blockade on aid entering Gaza, the GHF — a private contractor backed by the U.S. and Israel — took over distributing aid in Gaza.
Humanitarian groups and the United Nations have said the GHF politicizes aid and criticized the role of IDF forces in the operation.
Palestinians in Gaza remain at risk of extreme starvation and famine even after Israel lifted the blockade on all humanitarian aid entering the Strip, according to aid groups like the U.N., the International Committee of the Red Cross and others.
The death toll in the 20-month Hamas-Israel war also crossed 55,000 on Wednesday, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Ministry of Health. There have been another 127,394 injuries during the war, the health ministry said.
(LONDON) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for further “tough measures” against Russia to push President Vladimir Putin into a ceasefire agreement, suggesting after another round of drone strikes that Moscow “couldn’t care less about diplomacy.”
Long-range cross-border strikes have continued throughout U.S.-mediated efforts to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine, intended as a springboard for a broader peace deal to end Russia’s 3-year-old invasion of its neighbor.
Both Kyiv and Moscow last week agreed to freeze attacks in the Black Sea and on energy infrastructure, though both have since accused the other of violating the pause on attacking energy targets.
In a Sunday evening video address, Zelenskyy reported “more strikes and shelling” in seven Ukrainian regions. “The geography and brutality of Russian strikes, not just occasionally, but literally every day and night, show that Putin couldn’t care less about diplomacy,” he said.
“For several weeks now, there has been a U.S. proposal for an unconditional ceasefire,” Zelenskyy continued. “And almost every day, in response to this proposal, there are Russian drones, bombs, artillery shelling and ballistic strikes.”
“Russia deserves increased pressure — all the tough measures that can break its capacity to wage war and sustain the system that wants nothing but war,” Zelenskyy said. “Sanctions against Russia are essential. More air defense for Ukraine is essential. More cooperation and unity among all partners is essential.”
President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted at his apparent frustration with the lack of progress toward a peace deal in Ukraine, telling NBC News he was “very angry” at Putin after the Russian leader again criticized Zelenskyy and called for his removal in favor of a transitional government.
Trump added that he would consider applying new sanctions on Russia’s lucrative oil exports and on any nations purchasing its oil. China and India are among the most significant customers for Russian oil products.
The president later told reporters on Air Force One that his administration was making significant progress toward ending the war. Asked about his relationship with Putin, Trump responded, “I don’t think he’s going to go back on his word.”
“I’ve known him for a long time,” Trump said. “We’ve always gotten along well despite the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax.”
The president said he was “disappointed” by Putin’s latest attacks on Zelenskyy. “He considers him not credible, he’s supposed to be making a deal with him, whether you like him or you don’t like him, so I wasn’t happy with that.”
Asked if there was a deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire, Trump suggested there was a “psychological deadline.” He added, “If I think they’re tapping us along, I will not be happy about it.”
Russia and Ukraine continued cross-border strikes through Sunday night into Monday morning.
Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched two missiles and 131 drones into the country overnight, of which it said 57 drones were shot down and 45 lost in flight without causing damage. The Sumy, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions were affected by the attack, the air force said in a post to Telegram.
Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its forces shot down 66 Ukrainian drones overnight — 41 over Bryansk region, 24 over Kaluga region and one over Kursk region.
(MANDALAY CITY, MYANMAR) — A 63-year-old woman was pulled alive from under the rubble Tuesday about 91 hours after Myanmar was struck by a devastating, 7.7 magnitude earthquake, the Myanmar Fire Services Department said on social media.
At least 2,719 people have been confirmed dead in the aftermath of Friday’s massive earthquake in Myanmar, a government official reportedly told local media on Tuesday.
Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the leader of the country’s military junta, also said during a televised broadcast that another 4,521 people were injured, according to The Associated Press and Reuters.
“Among the missing, most are assumed to be dead,” he said on state television. “There is a narrow chance for them to remain alive as it has been over 72 hours.”
Rescues efforts were still underway on Tuesday, according to the Myanmar Fire Services Department.
With many areas hit by Friday’s earthquake still not reached by rescue crews, the number of people injured or dead is still expected to rise.
The epicenter of the earthquake was in Mandalay, Myanmar, the country’s second-largest city. Even Bangkok, some 600 miles away, felt widespread shaking and saw significant damage from the quake — including the total collapse of a skyscraper under construction. More than a dozen people were killed in the collapse, officials said, with recovery efforts for the construction workers still ongoing.
The International Rescue Committee, an aid group, has reported “staggering humanitarian needs on the ground.”
“People require urgent medical care, clean drinking water, tents, food and other basic necessities,” the IRC said in a statement.
The IRC said it may be weeks before the full extent of the destruction is understood.
Ciarán Donnelly, senior vice president of international programs at the IRC, told ABC News Live that teams are dealing with an “unimaginably horrendous situation on the ground,” with 80% of buildings destroyed in some towns.
“The challenges are immense. You’ve got infrastructure that’s been destroyed, airports and roads that have been damaged, supply chains disrupted,” Donnelly said.
After the U.S. State Department said Monday that it was “in the process” of sending disaster relief experts to Myanmar, a leading aid group said in a statement to ABC News on Tuesday that the U.S. has already “missed the first urgent window to help find survivors.”
“With USAID effectively gutted and critical staff receiving their final notices in the midst of an emergency, the US Government’s ability to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar and future crises is severely compromised. Speed, collaboration, and resources are life and death matters when disaster strikes. The illegal decision to dismantle USAID means the U.S. will be unable to show up like it has in past emergencies,” said Abby Maxman, president and CEO of Oxfam America.
“The U.S. has already missed the first urgent window to help find survivors. The second wave of crisis is the millions of people displaced who will soon face threats of disease, hunger, and more without access to clean water, food, shelter and other resources. The Trump administration must step up and continue the U.S. legacy of providing partnership and leadership right now for the communities who need urgent support,” Maxman said.
(LONDON )– Ukrainian and Russian representatives will meet in Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday, for their first meeting since the opening weeks of Moscow’s 3-year-old invasion of its neighbor.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend Thursday’s talks, despite an invitation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a face-to-face meeting between the two leaders. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed to journalists on Thursday that the Russian leader would not be taking part.
President Donald Trump cast doubt on the potential for success in comments aboard Air Force One on Thursday, despite having this week repeatedly suggested a breakthrough was possible.
“Nothing’s going to happen until Putin and I get together, okay?” Trump said, after it became clear the Russian leader would not attend the talks in Istanbul.
“And obviously he wasn’t going to go,” Trump added. “He was going to go, but he thought I was going to go. He wasn’t going if I wasn’t there. And I don’t believe anything’s going to happen, whether you like it or not, until he and I get together, but we’re going to have to get it solved, because too many people are dying.”
The return to Istanbul is symbolic, the historic Turkish city having played host to arguably the most successful bursts of diplomacy in three years of devastating warfare.
It was there in March 2022 that Ukrainian and Russian negotiators produced the Istanbul Communiqué — the framework of a possible peace agreement to end Russia’s nascent full-scale invasion.
Its tradeoff was essentially one of Ukraine accepting permanent neutrality — meaning forever abandoning any hope of becoming a member of NATO — in exchange for ironclad security guarantees.
The subsequent intensification of the war and emerging evidence of alleged Russian war crimes — as well as suspicions of sabotage operations against peace talks participants — fatally undermined those early peace efforts.
Later, Istanbul was also the hub of the Black Sea Grain Initiative that ran from 2022 to 2023, which with the support of Turkey and the United Nations temporarily allowed for the safe export of grain and other agricultural goods from Ukrainian and Russian ports through the Black Sea — which had by then become a key theater of the fighting — to the rest of the world.
Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky — who led talks in 2022 — will lead the Russian delegation.
Medinsky will be joined by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and Igor Kostyukov, the head of Russia’s military intelligence agency.
Zelenskyy and Putin last met in person in France in 2019 for a session of the Normandy Format, a peace forum convened with France and Germany in a bid to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
The fighting there was touched off by Russia’s annexation of Crimea and subsequent fomentation of a separatist revolt against Kyiv in the Donbas region. Moscow’s 2022 full-scale invasion was a continuation of that initial cross-border aggression, with Russian columns surging out of occupied Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk to seize more territory.
Zelenskyy said at a news conference this week he would not meet any other Russian representative, because “everything in Russia depends” on its president.
Zelenskyy arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Once there, he posted to social media confirming Ukraine’s “top-level delegation,” adding its representatives were “ready to make any decisions that could lead to a long-awaited just peace.”
“I have not yet received official confirmation regarding the Russian level of representation,” he added. “But from what we can observe, it appears theatrical. We will decide on our next steps after the conversation with President Erdogan.”
“We will have several hours for an important discussion and very important decisions,” Zelenskyy wrote. “It is essential to understand the level of the Russian delegation, what mandate they hold, and whether they are authorized to make any decisions at all — because we all know who actually makes decisions in Russia.”
President Donald Trump — who since returning to office has been seeking a ceasefire and eventual peace deal — suggested this week that he hoped for progress at Thursday’s talks.
“I think we’re having some pretty good news coming out of there today and maybe tomorrow and maybe Friday,” Trump said upon arrival in Qatar on Wednesday.
The president even hinted he might even travel to Istanbul, though did not say whether he expected Putin to do the same.
“Well I don’t know if he’s showing up,” Trump said of his Russian counterpart. “He would like me to be there, and that’s a possibility. If we could end the war, I’d be thinking about that,” Trump added.
At a Thursday roundtable in Qatar during the second leg of his ongoing Middle East visit, Trump again floated the idea of traveling to Istanbul.
“If something happened, I’d go on Friday if it was appropriate,” the president said. “But we have people right now negotiating, and I think that I just hope that Russia and Ukraine are able to do something, because it has to stop, not only the money.”
Trump said he did not expect Putin to attend. “I actually said, why would he go if I’m not going? Because I wasn’t going to go. I wasn’t planning to. I would go, but I wasn’t planning to go. And I said, I don’t think he’s going to go if I don’t go. And that turned out to be right.”
The U.S. delegation to Turkey includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio and senior envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg. Speaking at a gathering of NATO foreign ministers in Ankara on Thursday, Rubio said of his hopes for the upcoming Ukraine-Russia talks, “We’ll see what happens over the next couple of days.”
“I will say this, and I’ll repeat it, that there is no military solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Rubio continued. “This war is going to end not through a military solution, but through a diplomatic one, and the sooner an agreement can be reached on ending this war, the less people, less people will die and the less destruction there will be.”
Trump, Rubio said, “is interested in building things, not destroying. He wants economies and countries focused on building things, making things, providing opportunity and prosperity for its people, and he’s against all the things that keep that from happening, like wars, like terrorism and all the instability that comes with that.”
Putin proposed the talks last weekend, in response to Ukraine’s demand — backed by the leaders of France, Germany, the U.K. and Poland during a joint visit to Kyiv — for a full 30-day ceasefire during which time peace talks could proceed. Trump agreed to the plan by phone, the European leaders said.
But Trump then also backed Putin’s offer to restart the talks that collapsed in 2022. Trump even publicly pressed Zelenskyy to “immediately” agree to the meeting.
Despite the significance of renewed direct Ukraine-Russia talks, Oleg Ignatov — the International Crisis Group’s senior Russia analyst — told ABC News he had low expectations of an immediate breakthrough.
“The Russians clearly say that they’re interested in keeping military and diplomatic pressure on Ukraine,” he said. “They clearly say that there will be long negotiations and Ukraine should be prepared for this.”
While Trump agitates for a deal he can sell as a political win, Kyiv and Moscow are maneuvering to avoid blame for the failure of peace talks — and dodge Trump’s subsequent wrath.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with Rubio on Wednesday in Istanbul. “I reaffirmed Ukraine’s strong and consistent commitment to President Trump’s peace efforts and thanked the United States for its involvement,” the former wrote om X.
“We are ready to advance our cooperation in a constructive and mutually beneficial manner,” he added. “It is critical that Russia reciprocate Ukraine’s constructive steps. So far, it has not. Moscow must understand that rejecting peace comes at a cost.”
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, meanwhile, said during a Thursday morning press briefing that Moscow “is ready for serious negotiations.”