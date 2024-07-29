At least 8 stabbed in ‘major’ incident in United Kingdom, 17-year-old arrested
(LONDON) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that injured at least eight people in the United Kingdom, police and emergency officials said Monday.
The incident isn’t being treated as terror-related and no other suspects are being sought, police said. A motive isn’t clear, police added.
“Armed police have detained a male and seized a knife. He has been taken to a police station,” the department said in a statement.
Officers responded just before noon local time to reports of a stabbing at a property on Hart Street in Southport, a seaside town about 20 miles north of Liverpool, according to Merseyside police.
The eight injured people were transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby hospital, the North West Ambulance Service said on social media. The patients’ conditions and ages were not immediately released.
Thirteen ambulances had been dispatched to the scene, along with a Hazardous Area Response Team, an Air Ambulance and and Merit Doctors, emergency officials said.
Officials at Alder Hey said they were “working with other emergency services to respond to this incident and our Emergency Department is currently extremely busy.” The Liverpool hospital said it had declared Monday’s stabbing a “major incident.”
“We ask parents to only bring their children to the Emergency Department if it is urgent,” the hospital said in a statement.
“Horrendous and deeply shocking news emerging from Southport,” U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote on social media. “My thoughts are with all those affected. I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response. I am being kept updated as the situation develops.”
The town of Southport sits in the county of Merseyside, in England’s northwest.
(LIMAN, Israel) — Before Oct. 7, Sigal Malachi would wake up at 5 a.m. each day to water her plants, remove weeds, and produce cuttings. The co-owner of a greenhouse in northern Israel, she said her home was once a lush paradise.
Now, it’s a war zone.
Like others living close to the Lebanon border, Malachi is one of what the Israeli government estimates are tens of thousands of Israelis uprooted from their homes because of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Forced to shutter her family business, Malachi packed her belongings and left Moshav Liman, an agricultural community in northern Israel on the Mediterranean coast, only a few miles south of the Lebanon border.
Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Lebanese militia group, began launching near-daily rocket attacks on northern Israel on Oct. 8, the day after the Iran-allied Palestinian militant group Hamas led an unprecedented incursion from the Gaza Strip into neighboring southern Israel, igniting the war. Hezbollah has said it is striking Israel in solidarity with Palestinians and won’t stop until there is a cease-fire in Hamas-ruled Gaza, where an ongoing air and ground assault by the Israeli military has caused widespread devastation.
In Israel, at least 1,200 people were killed and 6,900 others injured by Hamas and other Palestinian militants during the Oct. 7 attack, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). In Gaza, more than 38,000 people have been killed and 87,000 others wounded by Israeli forces since Oct. 7, according to the territory’s Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health. Meanwhile, Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged cross-border fire as tensions have escalated in the region.
On June 12, Hezbollah fired hundreds of rockets into northern Israel, the largest attack on the country since the war in Gaza began. The group said it was in retaliation for an Israeli airstrike that killed one of its senior commanders in southern Lebanon.
Malachi, a 46-year-old mother of two, is one of an estimated 60,000 people who, for their own safety, have been evacuated from northern Israel in the face of the Hezbollah rocket attacks, according to the Israeli government.
But the attacks have also brought with them an environmental cost, in the form of thousands of acres of wildfires.
“It’s dangerous, it’s coming next to the houses,” Malachi told ABC News of the fires. “Even if it’s not coming to the houses, it’s killing forests and it’s killing all the life on the ground.”
Yehoshua Shkedy, chief scientist for the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, has been monitoring the environmental damage the fires have caused. Vegetation in the north of Israel is much more widespread than in the south, he said, meaning the fire risk in the north is much higher.
“If this war is going to continue, we’re going to see more and more fire in the woodlands,” Shkedy told ABC News.
He said the fire ruins vegetation, harms soil quality, and burns small animals that cannot easily escape, including lizards, rodents, snails, and invertebrates.
“As we progress, the effects of the fire are more severe,” Shkedy said. “The soil itself is getting burned sometimes – cooked. It’s like in the oven, and then it’s becoming infertile for quite a while.”
He warned that after a hot, dry summer, September and October could be highly dangerous.
“Right now we have four times more fires than we have every year,” Shkedy said. “It is bad now, and it’s going to be worse toward the autumn.”
Gilad Ostrovsky is the chief forester of Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF), a nonprofit organization that for decades has helped manage Israel’s forests. He said crews are treating the forests and working to reduce fire risk by creating fuel breaks – that is, buffer lines with little to no combustible vegetation that separate settlements and forests by about 70 meters, or about 230 feet.
“Those buffer lines within the forest means they are wide enough to let fire trucks get in safely, but when the fire becomes bigger and more [intense], we have to call the airplanes,” Ostrovsky told ABC News, adding that using planes is also dangerous because Hezbollah could shoot them down with missiles.
“We are very worried,” Ostrovsky said.
With tensions increasing between Hezbollah and Israel, the prospect of future fires is concerning. Ostrovsky said flames from past fires reached some houses near the northernmost Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona. Some farmers, he said, lost orchards and agricultural land to the fires.
Ostrovsky said within two weeks in June, the forest fires in Israel sparked by Hezbollah rockets burned about 5,000 hectares – more than 12,000 acres – hitting the Biriya Forest national park, the Naftali mountains, and the Bar’am Forest Nature Preserve, all of them only a few miles from the border with Lebanon.
Ostrovsky said even Hezbollah rockets intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system can spark fires. “Even if we are successful in not letting the missiles get in, there is a massive explosion in the air. And then thousands of pieces spread all over and each piece can start a fire,” Ostrovsky said, which in turn makes managing the multiple blazes more challenging.
“It’s not just one place that it started. Now, because of the war and the rockets, it is starting all over, all over,” he continued. “It’s very hard for us to say, ‘Okay, we can be prepared.’ The uncertainty is very high. That’s the problem.”
Beyond immediate safety operations, forest rehabilitation will take years, Ostrovsky said.
“In the northern part of Israel, we prefer natural regeneration,” he said, noting that because northern Israel gets more rain than southern Israel and has more vegetation, regrowth can be assessed a few years after the fires to determine which sections of the forest need to be replanted.
The positive news, he added, is that many volunteers arrived in June to help firefighters.
Malachi, who now rents an apartment in Givat Ela, a small village east of the northern Israeli port city of Haifa, told ABC News that she makes the hour-long drive back to Moshav Liman three days a week to care for her plants and property. Others also began venturing back in June to cut grass, remove dried herbs and perform other tasks to help prevent future fires, Malachi said. Yet with so many empty towns, she worries the land is more vulnerable to fire because it’s been unkept for so long.
“It’s not going to be easy and it’s sad and I hope it will stop,” she said of the violence. While her home has been spared, Malachi said it’s shocking to see the north ablaze.
“You cry and you don’t believe it’s happened,” she said. “You see people fighting the fire and it’s scary. It’s affected everybody.”
Malachi said it will take a long time for communities and agriculture to recover. “It’s not like tomorrow we put again a new tree and try to make everything new. It’s not so easy,” she said, emphasizing the enormity of the fires. Yet she’s confident that it will happen.
“Everybody will come and help make the north again new,” she said.
(NEW YORK) — Dozens of sick and injured children have been evacuated from Gaza to seek medical treatment, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and Israel’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).
COGAT said in a post on the social platform X that 68 pediatric patients were able to cross with their companions via the Kerem Shalom border crossing to Egypt and other countries, in coordination with the U.S. government, Egyptian officials and the international community.
The WHO said it was the first time medical evacuations had been allowed since the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt was closed on May 7 amid an Israeli military incursion then.
At a press conference Thursday at Nasser Medical Complex in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, Dr. Mohammed Zaqout, general director of hospitals in Gaza, said the evacuations were conducted in a joint effort by the WHO and American charitable organizations.
Zaqout said there are still more than 25,000 patients who require treatment abroad, including 10,200 cases of cancer, of which 980 are among children.
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus shared a video Friday on X of children and their parents, guardians or companions boarding a bus at Nasser Medical Complex to leave Gaza.
“We appeal for facilitated medical evacuation via all possible routes, including Rafah and [Kerem] Shalom, to Egypt, the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and from there to other countries when needed,” Tedros wrote in the post. “We appeal for sustained medical evacuations and a safe, timely, transparent and organized process. These patients urgently need specialized lifesaving care which they cannot get in Gaza.”
Also in a post on X, Hanan Balkhy, regional director for the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean, celebrated the news of the medical evacuations but noted the thousands of patients still waiting to receive care.
“Of the 13,872 people who have applied for medical evacuation since 7 October, only 35% have been evacuated, with support from WHO and partners,” she wrote. “Safe medical evacuation corridors must be established urgently, in order to ensure the sustainable, orderly, safe and timely passage of critically ill patients from Gaza, via all possible routes.”
Meanwhile, aid workers are still making trips into Gaza, but have been reporting scenes of “destruction” and “displacement.”
Louise Wateridge, senior communications manager for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), entered through the Kerem Shalom border crossing in southern Gaza on Thursday and described nearby Rafah as “destroyed.”
“Now, there are many, many families living inside these destroyed skeleton buildings,” she said Friday. “Blankets or plastic sheeting has been put up where walls have been blown out. So, it’s very visible to see the difference that the Rafah invasion and ongoing military action has had.”
Wateridge described “shocking” scenes she witnessed as she made her way from southern Gaza to central Gaza, where she is currently based.
“You can hear bombardments from the north, the middle and the south. … Gaza now really is hell on earth. It’s very hot. … Trash is piling up everywhere, people living under plastic sheeting where temperatures soar,” Wateridge said.
Since Hamas launched a surprise terrorist attack in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and Israel responded by declaring war, more than 37,765 people have been killed in Gaza and more than 86,429 have been injured, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health. More than 1,700 Israelis have been killed and more than 8,700 have been injured, according to Israeli officials.
(NEW YORK) — A growing number of pet owners in the U.S. are turning to Mexico to access more affordable medical care for their pets.
Miguel Lazcano of New York City, a pet owner who considers his three dogs to be his family, was facing a heart-wrenching situation. One of his dogs, a long-haired dachshund named Henry, desperately needed dental care.
“We noticed some of his teeth were loose and his breath was getting worse,” Lazcano said. “They mentioned there was at least four extractions and the cost on the high end was around $5,000. And on the low end, was around $3,500.”
Without the safety net of pet insurance, Lazcano had already spent a significant amount, $700, on Henry’s bloodwork. Faced with the prospect of pricey dental care, Lazcano decided to explore more cost-effective veterinary treatment in Mexico.
He discovered MexiVet Express, a pet courier service that would take Henry to Tijuana, Mexico, for veterinary care. It’s part of a growing pet medical tourism industry across the southern border.
Anna Ginsky, the owner of MexiVet Express, got the idea to start the company after taking her pooch to Mexico for dental care. She regularly visits Tijuana, just 20 minutes from her California home, to save money on her own medical needs.
Ginsky said she saved $1,600 on her dog’s veterinary care in Mexico.
“Mexican vets are definitely targeting U.S. pet owners to become their clients,” Ginsky said. “They’re making announcements in English. They’re advertising more on the internet.”
Her clients travel from all over the United States. Ginsky and her team accompany the pets while their owners remain stateside.
Most of the vet visits are completed within a day. The most popular services include dental care and simple surgeries. The Mexican veterinarians Ginsky works with also offer follow-up appointments, wellness exams and even chemotherapy treatment.
“It makes me feel really fulfilled to be able to offer a service like this,” Ginsky said. “We have people that cry when they learn what our prices are going to be and how affordable it’s going to be for them.”
After traveling almost 3,000 miles, Henry arrived for his first medical appointment in Mexico. Henry underwent an echocardiogram to make sure he can tolerate anesthesia before moving on to a second clinic for his teeth cleaning and extractions.
Ginsky called Lazcano with regular updates on his dachshund. She emphasized the importance of keeping pet owners informed throughout the day, regardless of whether they are new clients or have used her services before.
“Everybody loves their pet just the same. And they want to make sure that their pet’s doing OK,” she said.
Ronald Richards, the owner of Vet Playas Clinic where Henry had his dental work done, estimates that 80% of his clients are from the U.S. He says one reason veterinary prices are lower in Mexico is that labor costs less.
“The doctors just don’t make as much money as they do in the United States,” Richards said. “And then you have the cost of your building, which is less because the real estate is less. We don’t have medical malpractice insurance or anything like that. So here in Mexico, it’s really kind of buyer beware in regards to when you go to somebody’s clinic for service.”
Experts advise U.S. pet owners to be aware of differing veterinary standards in other countries. California-based veterinary surgeon Courtney Campbell also warned that taking pets across the border, or what is known as “pet medical tourism,” raises some important concerns.
“There are different accreditation rules for each veterinary school in other countries,” Dr. Campbell said. “Second is the stress on the pet itself, right? The idea that we will take a pet who may be ill, bring them over the border, receive treatment. They get transported again over the border and then back to the home. And if your pet is experiencing complications, you may have hidden costs because now you have to extend your stay at that particular location.”
Despite the risks, Lazcano feels comfortable with his decision and confident in the veterinarian care Henry received.
“I’ve seen instances where, you know, humans go to Mexico for their own dental work, surgeries,” Lazcano said. “Just cause it’s things that are at human grade and I don’t see why Mexico would be any different.”
Henry returned home after his dental surgery, and Lazcano was pleased with the results. He said Henry’s breath is fresh, and the dog has fully recovered.
Lazcano spent about a third of what he would have paid a vet in New York. He’s now considering taking his two other dogs for treatment in Mexico.