Attorneys for former special counsel Jack Smith dispute ‘inaccurate’ claims he tapped senators’ phones

In this Aug. 1, 2023, file photo, Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on an unsealed indictment, including four felony counts against former President Donald Trump, in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer/Getty Images, FILE

(WASHINGTON) — Attorneys representing former special counsel Jack Smith sent a letter to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley Tuesday seeking to correct what they call “inaccurate” claims that Smith wiretapped or spied on Republican lawmakers as part of his investigation into President Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss

“Although you have not reached out to us to discuss this matter, we are compelled to correct inaccurate assertions made by you and others concerning the issuance of a grand jury subpoena for the toll records of eight Senators and one Member of the House of Representatives,” attorneys Lanny Breuer and Peter Koski wrote. “Mr. Smith’s actions as Special Counsel were consistent with the decisions of a prosecutor who has devoted his career to following the facts and the law, without fear or favor and without regard for the political consequences.” 

The outreach from Smith’s team is the latest in a series of efforts by the former special counsel to correct the record on his parallel investigations into Trump that resulted in two indictments for Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified records after leaving the White House in his first term and his attempt to subvert the 2020 election result. 

Trump pleaded not guilty in both cases before both were dropped following Trump’s reelection, due to a long-standing Justice Department policy barring the prosecution of a sitting president.

Both cases have since been cast by senior leadership of Trump’s Justice Department — many of whom previously served as Trump’s personal attorneys — as prime examples of political weaponization of law enforcement. 

In the letter from his attorneys, as well as two public appearances on university panels, Smith has disputed that he or his team were ever motivated by politics in their prosecutions of the president. 

In their letter Tuesday, Smith’s attorneys sought to refute a narrative stemming from a document released by the FBI on the eve of Attorney General Pam Bondi’s appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this month. 

The record showed that during Smith’s investigation, his office sought limited phone toll data from eight senators and a member of the House in the days surrounding the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. 

While such records would not involve the content of any phone calls or messages, multiple Republicans on the committee incorrectly claimed at the hearing the next day that Smith had “tapped” their phones or “spied” on them.

“What was going on here? Who ordered this? Who ordered the tapping of the phones of United States Senators?” Republican Sen. Josh Hawley asked Bondi during the hearing. 

“We will be looking at all aspects of this, and I have talked to Director Patel at length about this,” Bondi responded, referring to FBI Director Kash Patel. 

Smith’s attorneys, in their letter, stood firmly behind the move to seek the toll records as “entirely proper, lawful, and consistent with established Department of Justice policy,” and further confirmed that Smith received approval to do so from career officials in the Department’s Public Integrity Section. 

“The subpoena’s limited temporal range is consistent with a focused effort to confirm or refute reports by multiple news outlets that during and after the January 6 riots at the Capitol, President Trump and his surrogates attempted to call Senators to urge them to delay certification of the 2020 election results,” Breuer and Koski wrote. “In fact, by the time Mr. Smith’s team conducted the toll records analysis, it had been reported that President Trump and Rudy Giuliani tried calling Senators for such a purpose, with one Senator releasing a voicemail from Mr. Giuliani.” 

Smith’s attorneys also noted that, during Trump’s first term, the Justice Department “purportedly obtained communications records from two Democratic Members of Congress” as part of an investigation into media leaks.

The letter also criticizes Patel for suggesting in a statement that Smith sought to cover up his office’s use of the toll records, claiming he put them “in a “lockbox in a vault, and then put that vault in a cyber place where no one can see or search these files.” 

“It is not clear what cyber place in a vault in a lockbox Director Patel is describing, but Mr. Smith’s use of these records is inconsistent with someone who was trying to conceal them,” the letter said. 

Smith’s attorneys point to Smith’s final report on his probe, released in January of this year, which specifically describes some of the calls made to Republican senators during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and contains as a footnote that refers to the use of toll records in Smith’s investigation. 

“Moreover, the precise records at issue were produced in discovery to President Trump’s personal lawyers, some of whom now serve in senior positions within the Department of Justice,” Smith’s attorneys added in their letter. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

3 men arrested for posing as Amazon delivery drivers to ransack home in Florida: Police
North Port Police Department

(NORTH PORT, Fla.) — Three men were arrested after posing as Amazon delivery drivers in order to gain entry and ransack a home in Florida, according to the North Port Police Department.

The three suspects — Robert St. Germain, Anton Bradley Brown and Adlet Javon Francis — are now in custody after being involved in a “targeted armed home invasion” that occurred in May, police announced on Wednesday.

Back on May 23 at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a residence in North Port, Florida, police said. The investigation revealed that three males “posed as Amazon delivery drivers to lure a young female resident to the door,” officials said.

When the female opened the door, the men — who were all armed — “forced their way inside,” stole cash and “ransacked the residence in search of additional valuables,” police said.

The suspects also “held the daughter and mother inside the home while waiting for the father to return,” police said.

Once the father returned home at approximately 5 p.m., he “noticed the front door was locked and attempted to enter through the back,” officials said.

The father was confronted by one of the suspects and a “brief struggle ensued,” police said.

The suspects eventually fled the scene, police said.

One of the suspects later found an unoccupied Ford F-150 with the keys inside, stole the truck and “fled the area,” police said. The vehicle was recovered later that weekend in a shopping center, police said.

After the robbery at the home, crime scene technicians “processed the primary scene and surrounding areas” and recovered evidence like items “believed to have been left by the suspects,” police said.

Officials believe the robbery was a targeted incident and not a “random act of violence,” since the suspects were known to one of the victims.

Francis was arrested on July 12 on “unrelated charges” and Germain and Brown were arrested on Tuesday, police told ABC News. Their charges include conspiracy to commit home invasion, home invasion, robbery, kidnapping and use of a two-way device to commit a felony, police said. Brown also faces a charge of grand theft auto, police said.

Germain is currently being held at the the Indian River County Jail, Brown is held at the Broward County Jail and Francis remains at the Orange County Jail, police told ABC News.

North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said the case “demonstrates the relentless commitment of our detectives.”

“Their tireless work has been instrumental in advancing this investigation and brining those responsible to justice,” Garrison said in a statement.

It remains unclear whether the suspects have attorneys who can speak on their behalf.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

1 dead, 5 wounded, including 5-year-old girl, in Baltimore ‘mass shooting’: Police
Courtesy Baltimore Police Department

(BALTIMORE) — A 38-year-old man was killed and five other people were wounded, including a 5-year-old girl, in a “mass shooting” in a Baltimore neighborhood Saturday night, police said.

The gunfire broke out shortly before 8:50 p.m. as people near the intersection of Spaulding and Queensberry Avenues gathered outside to have a crab feed, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters at a news conference late Saturday night.

The 5-year-old girl was struck in the hand. “Thankfully, it doesn’t appear that her injury is very serious,” Worley said.

A 38-year-old man, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead early Sunday, according to a police update.

The other victims are a 23-year-old woman and three men, ages 32, 33 and 52, according to police, whom police said on Sunday are “believed to be suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police have not released any details about the suspect in the shooting.

“We have little information at this point. All we know is there’s multiple rounds fired, multiple victims,” Worley said Saturday.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation, according to Worley, who said it appeared the people had gathered outside and were eating crabs “and it looks like somebody just opened fire.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them directly or via the city’s the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Flood threats impact parts of the West, hot and stormy weather continues in Florida
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Monsoonal flow will likely cause heavy rain and scattered storms over the Plains this weekend, while hot and stormy weather is expected to continue in southern Florida.

The monsoonal flow continues to draw ample moisture from the Gulf and Pacific, allowing for a lingering chance of heavy rain and scattered storms over parts of the Four Corners and parts of the Plains this weekend.

A level 2 of 4 threat for excessive rainfall is in place for parts of eastern New Mexico and the western Texas due to rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible in the heaviest storms.

More spotty storms and heavy rain are possible (Level 1 of 4 threat) from the Rio Grande Valley of Texas and Arizona up to southern Wyoming and Nebraska, where some of the heaviest storms could produce rainfall rates up to 1 inch per hour.

Ruidoso, New Mexico, is on alert yet again for flooding along its burn scar on Saturday, which has already produced deadly flash flooding earlier this year.

Meanwhile, parts of the High Plains saw spotty storms on Friday — one of which produced a weak visible tornado in a very rural part of northwest North Dakota.

Some of these same spots of the High Plains will have scattered storms fire up later Saturday, some of which could be strong enough to produce scattered flash flooding and strong winds.

Scattered storms are possible for parts of the Midwest as well today from Wisconsin down to Indiana, including Milwaukee and Chicago, where 1 to 2 inches with the heaviest storms could produce spotty flash flooding.

These storms in the Midwest are not associated with the monsoonal moisture and will fire up from an unrelated front in the area.

The southern part of Florida is expected to continue to deal with hot and stormy weather into the weekend.

Much of the southeast coast of Florida has gotten in on the heaviest rain this past week, with the Miami area reporting 10.51 inches of rain since Sunday. Other spots have seen between 4 to 7 inches over this week.

Fortunately, the wettest storms have already come for South Florida. Some scattered storms will still fire up later Saturday, dropping an another 1 to 2 inches with the heaviest storms for spots.

Some spotty storms will still be possible for South Florida going into next week, but these will not be as widespread or heavy — making for a slightly drier pattern.

The central and eastern part of the country will warm up for this weekend, with warmer temperatures likely for next week as well, cutting the fall-like feel for many.

The most seasonably warm temperatures this weekend will be over parts of the Mississippi Valley, where high temperatures will be in the 90s from the Deep South up to Minnesota and South Dakota.

While this is only slightly warmer than what is normal for mid-September for the Gulf Coast, this is 10 to 15 degrees warmer than what is normal for this time of the year for much of the Mississippi Valley — including for parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, South Dakota and Minnesota.

Combined with increased humidity, some places could have feel-like temperatures well into the 90s and up to 100 for a few spots. There are no heat alerts currently in effect for anywhere in the country.

Next week, the warmth will begin to spread to parts of the eastern U.S. Much of the eastern half of the country from the Heartland to the coast will be 5 to 10 degrees warmer than what is normal for mid-September, breaking up the fall-feel that millions have been enjoying for the region.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.