Aubrey Plaza breaks silence on late husband’s death, opens up about grief

Aubrey Plaza attends the “Honey Don’t” New York Screening, August 13, 2025 in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Aubrey Plaza is opening up about her grief following the death of her late husband Jeff Baena earlier this year.

Plaza touched on the topic during a recent appearance on her former Parks and Recreation co-star Amy Poehler‘s podcast.

“I think, like, I’m OK. But you know, it’s like a daily struggle,” Plaza told Poehler.

Baena, a film director and screenwriter, died in January at the age of 47. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed Baena’s death to ABC News at the time and said Baena had died of suicide.

Plaza told Poehler that she felt “happy” to be recording the podcast together and was “grateful” to be alive.

“Right in this very, very present moment, I feel happy to be with you,” said Plaza. “I feel, overall, I’m here and I’m functioning — and I feel, you know, like I feel really grateful to be moving through the world.”

The 41-year-old also compared grief and loss to the 2025 thriller The Gorge, which starred Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy as two operatives who get sent to guard opposite sides of a mysterious gorge.

“In the movie … there’s a cliff on one side, and then there’s a cliff on the other side, and then there’s [a] gorge in between, and it’s filled with all these, like, monster people that are trying to get them,” Plaza explained. “I swear, when I watched it, I was like, ‘That feels like what my grief is like’ … or what grief could be like, where it’s like, at all times, there’s a giant ocean of just awfulness that’s, like, right there, and I can see it. And like, sometimes, I just want to just dive into it and just be in it. And then sometimes, I just look at it. And then sometimes, I’m like, I just try to get away from it, but it’s always there. It’s just always there, and the monster people are trying to get me, like Miles [Teller’s character].”

If you are or someone you know is experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [TALK].

Lindsay Lohan has ‘The Parent Trap’ reunion at ‘Freakier Friday’ premiere
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

The Freakier Friday premiere was also a reunion of The Parent Trap for Lindsay Lohan and two of her former co-stars.

Lohan stepped out on the purple carpet Tuesday night in LA with Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter. Hendrix portrayed Meredith Blake in the hit 1998 film, while Walter played Chessy.

Hendrix, who makes a cameo in Freakier Friday, and Walter spoke to Good Morning America on the premiere carpet about what they remember most about working with Lohan all those years ago.

“Working for Disney is always a blast and a blessing,” Hendrix said. “And I was very happy to see her. It had been a while, you know, she was a little girl the last time I saw her, and now she’s all grown up and beautiful.”

“And happy and a mom,” said Walter, who added that seeing Lohan as a mom is what she “imagined” it would be.

Walter said, “When we knew her when she was a little girl, she was very responsible, she was in charge of her brothers and sister, and she was an amazing big sister in that family, and I think this is just an extension of that.”

When asked if The Parent Trap would ever get the sequel treatment, Hendrix and Walter said that while “it gets talked about a lot,” a sequel is not up to them.

“We’re not going to say no,” Hendrix said.

“If Nancy writes it,” Walter added, referring to The Parent Trap writer and director Nancy Meyers. “If Nancy writes it or if she approves it, then this can happen.”

Freakier Friday arrives in theaters on Aug. 8.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

New ‘Spaceballs’ film announced in video with Mel Brooks
Presley Ann/Getty Images for TCM

A new Spaceballs film is coming, with Mel Brooks slated to return in his iconic role as Yogurt, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Thursday.

While details about the film’s plot and cast are being kept under wraps, it is being described as “A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film.”

Josh Greenbaum, known for directing Will & Harper, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar and more, is slated to direct.

A video shared by Amazon MGM Studios on Thursday also teased the news with an appearance by Brooks.

It opens with onscreen text in the iconic Star Wars-style crawl, which reads, “Thirty-eight years ago, there was only one Star Wars trilogy. But since then, there have been … a prequel trilogy, a sequel trilogy, a sequel to the prequel, a prequel to the sequel, countless TV spinoffs, a movie spinoff of the TV spinoff, which is both a prequel and a sequel.”

The crawl continues, noting the release of two Dune films, seven Jurassic Park films, multiple past and upcoming Avatar films and more, adding, “But in thirty-eight years, there has only ever been one … SPACEBALLS. Until now.”

Brooks, also the director of the original 1987 Spaceballs film, then appears onscreen, saying, “After 40 years, we asked, ‘What do the fans want?’ But instead, we’re making this movie.”

The video cuts to an image of Lord Dark Helmet with text that reads, “The Schwartz Awakens in 2027.”

“May the Schwartz be with you,” Brooks adds.

The legendary filmmaker also took to social platform X to share the announcement in a post, writing, “I told you we’d be back.”

‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ renewed for season 2 ahead of series premiere
STARZ

Outlander: Blood of My Blood has been renewed ahead of its series premiere.

The romantic period drama has been renewed for a second season months before its debut season premieres, Starz announced Monday. Season 1 of the show is set to premiere on Aug. 8, with new episodes airing on Fridays.

Additionally, season 2 of Outlander: Blood of My Blood had begun production as of Monday on the stages in Scotland where its legacy series, Outlander, filmed for 10 years.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood is a standalone prequel series that follows the connection between two couples: Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, and Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp. It takes place between the battlefields of World War I and 18th century Scotland.

“Two fated couples must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, unfolding in surprising and unforeseen ways,” according to an official synopsis of the show.

Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine star in the upcoming series, which sets out to welcome new viewers to the Outlander world and also provide the origin stories of fan-favorite characters to satisfy longtime watchers.

Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner of Outlander: Blood of My Blood, is thrilled to continue the epic saga of the original show.

“The passion and talent our cast and crew have poured into Outlander: Blood of my Blood has been extraordinary and we’re thrilled to continue these epic love stories in season 2,” Roberts said. “Just as audiences fell in love with Jamie and Claire, we hope viewers will be enamored by these new couples when they meet them this summer.”

