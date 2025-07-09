Aubri Ibrag on Lizzy and Theo’s kiss in ‘The Buccaneers’ season 2: ‘She feels so safe around that man’
(SPOILER ALERT) Lizzy and Theo give in to their desires in the latest episode of The Buccaneers.
In the fourth episode of season 2, which debuted Wednesday on Apple TV+, Theo (Guy Remmers) and Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag) take their attraction to the next level when they kiss during a garden party. By the end of the episode, Lizzy appears at the Duke of Tintagel’s castle, where the pair seem to start an affair.
Not only is Lizzy engaged to be married to Hector (Jacob Ifan), she is the best friend of Nan (Kristine Frøseth), who is Theo’s wife. So, why would Lizzy take such risks in pursuing Theo? Ibrag told ABC Audio it is because “she sees something familiar in Theo that she recognizes in herself.”
“This sort of genuineness and vulnerability and sensitivity,” Ibrag said. “It’s so easy for them to get along and I think that sort of turns into an attraction because she feels so safe around that man.”
One of the other fan-favorite couples on the show is Mabel (Josie Totah) and Honoria (Mia Threapleton). In episode 4, Conchita (Alisha Boe) tries to set Mabel up with a male suitor, unaware of the nature of her feelings for Honoria.
Totah says she enjoyed the ways Mabel and Honoria’s love story grew in season 2.
“I always say the gay people on this show somehow are the only ones who know how to communicate,” Totah said. “We don’t really have problems. Other than the fact that, you know, the society doesn’t accept us and that, you know, we live in a system of oppression. But aside from that, we can really effectively communicate with one another.”
New episodes of The Buccaneers season 2 drop Wednesdays on Apple TV+.
The parents of Love Island USA star Cierra Ortega are addressing their daughter’s sudden exit from the popular reality show.
During Sunday night’s episode of the hit Peacock reality show, fans learned of Ortega’s departure from narrator Iain Stirling, who revealed that Ortega “left the villa due to a personal situation.”
The shocking exit came amid backlash over resurfaced past posts on a social media account belonging to Ortega that allegedly used a derogatory term against the Asian community, which led fans to call for her removal from the show.
As fans learned of Ortega’s departure, her parents shared a statement on her Instagram Story on behalf of their family, asking for “compassion” and “patience.”
“As Cierra’s parents, this has been one of the most painful weeks of our lives,” they wrote. “We’ve seen the posts, the headlines, the hurt and the hate. And while Cierra hasn’t seen any of it yet, we have. And so have the people who love her.”
“We’re not here to justify or ignore what’s surfaced,” their statement continued. “We understand why people are upset, and we know accountability matters. But what’s happening online right now has gone far beyond that. The threats. The cruel messages. The attacks on her family, her friends, even her supporters, it’s heartbreaking. It’s uncalled for. And no one deserves that kind of hate, no matter what mistake they’ve made.”
They went on, “While Cierra is not in the villa anymore, she is still away. She hasn’t had the chance to process any of this or speak for herself. But we know our daughter. We know her heart. And when she returns, we believe she’ll face this with honesty, growth, and grace.”
“While she’ll always be our little girl, she’s also a woman, one who will take responsibility in her own time and her own voice,” they added. “Until then, we’re simply asking for compassion. For patience. For basic human decency. Not just for her, but for everyone caught in the middle of this. Thank you to those who’ve continued to show love, even when it’s not easy.”
They signed the message, “With love, Her family.”
Ortega has not released a statement of her own since Sunday night’s episode.
The controversy stems from alleged Instagram posts tied to Ortega from 2015 and 2023, which appeared to have included an anti-Asian slur.
The alleged resurfaced posts have sparked backlash on social media, as well as a petition that has garnered more than 17,000 signatures.
Ortega’s departure shocked her fellow cast members during Sunday’s episode, including Nic Vansteenberghe, the cast member with whom Ortega had coupled up on the show and with whom she recently became “closed off,” which meant the two had mutually agreed to stop getting to know other people in the villa.
Vansteenberghe re-coupled with Ortega’s friend Olandria Carthen at the end of Sunday night’s episode.
Love Island USA contestant Bella-A Walker, whose journey on the show ended earlier this season after Vasteenberghe chose Ortega over her, reacted to the past alleged social media comments on Sunday, condemning racism of any kind in an Instagram Story.
“As a proud Asian American woman, I’m deeply appreciative of the Love Island USA producers for taking a stand and making it clear that racism of any kind is not tolerated,” she wrote.
Walker, who has previously opened up about her Filipino American heritage, said, “Asian hate is oftentimes overlooked and dismissed. But being a first-generation American, I have personally witnessed and experienced how real and hurtful comments like these are. It is my hope that this situation can help shed light on how big of an issue anti-Asian hate actually is.”
“Just like so many other Asian Americans, my mom immigrated here to create a better life for her and her future family,” she added. “Knowing the hardships she and so many others have faced, I could not be silent any longer. Because what good is this amazing platform God and you all have given me if I don’t use it to amplify the voices of my community?”
She ended her message by writing, “I do not condone bigotry or racism of any kind. But I also don’t condone hate either. Please think twice before leaving unkind comments to or about this person. I love you all so much.”
Ortega is not the first Love Island USA contestant this season to make an abrupt exit from the show.
Following the season 7 premiere, cast member Yulissa Escobar was quietly removed from the show in the second episode following her use of racial slurs, including the N-word. A video had resurfaced of Escobar using the word on a podcast.
Escobar apologized for what she said in a TikTok video at the time and also shared a statement on Instagram.
“To those who are disappointed or offended, I understand and I apologize,” she wrote in part. “I am sorry.”
Good Morning America has reached out to Ortega for comment.
Reached for comment, Peacock said it had no additional statements to provide at this time.
Barry Keoghan is speaking candidly about his struggle with drug addiction.
The Saltburn star, 32, revealed in a recent interview with HollywoodAuthentic he is aware of and accepting of his sobriety struggle.
“I’m not in denial anymore. I understand that I do have an addiction, and I am an addict,” Keoghan told the outlet. “You know, when you accept that, you finally can move on, and learn to work with it.”
During the conversation, which also included details about his “tough” upbringing in Dublin, Keoghan admitted that although he lost both parents to drug addiction, it was hard for him to keep clean.
“My father passed away as a result of [something] similar and I lost my mum to it. I’ve lost two uncles and a cousin to drugs. That should be enough to go, ‘OK, if I dabble here, I’m f*****,'” he said. “But your curiosity is a powerful thing. Sometimes it’s beneficial, and sometimes it’s detrimental. For me, it was detrimental.”
Keoghan said “even my own son coming into this world” didn’t stop his curiosity and that being part of the Hollywood lifestyle provided “an enormous amount of pressure.”
During the interview, Keoghan pulled up his sleeves to reveal marks on his arms from drug-induced injuries.
“I’ve got scars here to literally prove it,” he said. “They’re a result of using.”
Keoghan noted, “I’m at peace now, and responsible for everything that I do. I’m accepting. I’m present. I’m content. I’m a father.”
“I feel like I’ve arrived,” he added. “I [apologize], too, mainly to myself more than anything else for all the pain I’ve put people and myself through.”
Pixar took to the stage at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on Friday, where chief creative officer Pete Docter confirmed new details about the upcoming film.
Joan Cusack is confirmed to return to her role as Jessie in the film. Docter also announced all-new characters that will appear in the film, including a tech tablet named Lily Pad, before showing off the first two minutes of the movie.
The animation studio also released a brand-new image from the film to Instagram. It features Jessie, Buzz Lightyear and Bullseye standing on top of a bed looking at the brand-new electronic tech tablet.
Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters on June 19, 2026.
Additionally, Docter announced a brand-new film on the way from Luca director Enrico Casarosa. The movie, which is titled Gatto, is set to arrive in summer 2027.
Gatto takes place in the Italian city of Venice. It follows the life of a cat who has spent years maneuvering the canal-ridden city.
“A black cat named Nero begins to question whether he’s lived the right lives. Indebted to a local feline mob boss, Nero finds himself in a quandary and is forced to forge a truly unexpected friendship that may finally lead him to his purpose—unless Venice gets the better of him first,” according to its official synopsis.