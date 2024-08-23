Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor on friendships with the cast of ‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor stars in The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, the new film streaming on Hulu on Friday.

The Oscar nominee caught up with ABC Audio at the Disney Upfront event in May, where she said the film is about lifelong friendships between women.

“It’s about [this] group of women who save themselves through their relationships,” Ellis-Taylor said. “They have this life when they’re younger, and then when they grow up, they have to save each other. It’s a great story about sisterhood and women friendships, which are the best.”

Ellis-Taylor said that not only is the film about wonderful women, it stars “some really wonderful women,” too.

“The iconic Sanaa Lathan and the Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba and a bunch of other young women who are – I think this is some of their first movies,” Ellis-Taylor said.

The sisterhood and strong connections extended outside of the characters they played. Ellis-Taylor said she holds all of her co-stars in high regard, but that she’s always “had a tremendous amount of respect for” Lathan in particular.

“Sanaa and I graduated from graduate school at the same time,” Ellis-Taylor said. “Even if we weren’t friends, I felt a connection to her because we kind of had similar journeys in that way. But I just have such respect for them because they’re just all so brilliant.”

Actress at center of Francis Ford Coppola on-set allegations calls them “false” and “gross”
On July 26, Variety published a headline-making video that alleged Francis Ford Coppola acted inappropriately towards a female extra on the set of his self-funded epic Megalopolis, and now the actress in that video is calling the story “all false.”

In an interesting bit of journalistic sibling infighting, Deadline — the sister publication to both Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, which ran with the story — is pushing back.

Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. accuses Variety of posting “for clicks” the video that shows the legendary director dancing with a woman on set. He also interviewed Rayna Menz, the actress at the center of the story.

Variety had alleged its video “shows the legendary director trying to kiss young female extras on the set of his ambitious sci-fi epic,” but Menz took to Instagram and called the allegations “gross.”

Renz posted in part, “none of the claims … are true,” adding she was, “disgusted” by the allegations.

To Deadline, Renz explained, “He did nothing to make me or … anyone on set feel uncomfortable,” adding she was “blindsided,” because the footage was taken on what was supposed to be a “closed set.”

She added of Coppola, “It’s gross because he only ever spoke about how wonderful his wife is.”

Coppola lost his filmmaker wife of 60 years, Eleanor, in April of 2024.

“His wife was on set with us, most days,” Menz said.

The actress insisted Coppola was “nothing but professional,” adding of the footage, “I was the one who asked him to dance … in front of everybody else.” “He even said something along the lines of … ‘I’m a gentleman, and I would never say no to a lady,'” she said. “And then we waltzed, to club music.”

“It feels gross, seeing that video and [the] way they were trying to convey a message,” she added. “Just gross.”

In Brief: ‘Time Bandits’ remake trailer debuts, and more

Apple TV+ has dropped the first trailer for its TV adaptation of Terry Gilliam‘s 1981 cult classic, Time Bandits. Created by Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris and Taika Waititi, the series follows “a ragtag group of thieves — led by Friends alum Lisa Kudrow — and their newest recruit: an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin — played by Kal-El Tuck. Together they set out on a thrilling quest to save the boy’s parents — and the world,” per the streaming service. Time Bandits launches with the first two episodes on July 24 …

Fargo‘s Lamorne Morris has joined the cast of the upcoming MGM+ and Prime Video live-action series Spider-Noir, starring Nicolas Cage, according to Deadline. The series, based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir, follows Cage as “an aging and down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero,” per the outlet. Morris will play the character Robbie Robertson, a journalist trying to make it as a Black professional in the 1930s …

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley has joined the cast of Apple TV+’s F1, the Formula 1 racing movie starring Brad Pitt, Variety reports. The film, helmed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, follows Pitt as Sonny Hayes, “a former driver who returns to Formula 1, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid, ‘F1,'” according to the streaming service. Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles and Samson Kayo also star …

Dreamworks Animation took to its social media to officially announce that a fifth Shrek film is in the works. “Not too Far, Far Away… @shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz,” the studio wrote Tuesday. Murphy told Collider in June that he’ll once again voice Donkey in two brand-new movies set in the Shrek universe. One will be Shrek 5, and the other a Donkey spin-off film. The previous four Shrek films have earned more than $2.9 billion worldwide …

FKA Twigs on reinventing ‘The Crow’ for a new generation
Lionsgate’s forthcoming big-screen adaptation of James O’Barr’s classic graphic novel The Crow his theaters Friday.

The revenge film stars It‘s Bill Skarsgård and actress-singer FKA Twigs.

As in the comic and the original movie, The Crow centers on Eric Draven, who is murdered along with the love of his life, Shelly, only for him to be supernaturally resurrected and avenge their deaths.

The 1994 original is synonymous with the tragic death of its lead, Brandon Lee: The only son of legendary martial artist Bruce Lee was mortally wounded by a mishap with a firearm on set on March 28, 1993. He was 28.

“In stepping away from the first Crow, we are going to experience a great loss. Like, first of all with Brandon Lee,” Twigs tells ABC Audio.

“But second of all, a great loss of where culture was at that time musically. And kind of just on a sensory level of, like, on the street, things are very different. And even I often think to myself, ‘Oh, I wish I … could have experienced what it would be like to go and see The Cure in concert, or to kind of live this romanticized version of what goth was then. … It’s a great loss because it’s just not like that anymore.”

She continues, “But I think in stepping into this new Crow, I really wanted to focus on what we gained, which was really an incredible love story between Eric and Shelley.”

FKA expresses, “This love is worth fighting for, and I am so excited for younger generations to feel that fire for themselves and the type of relationships that they deserve, the same way that Eric and Shelly fought for the relationship with each other that they finally achieved and deserved.”  

 

